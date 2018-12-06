202.5
D.C. shut the door to service station redevelopments 12 years ago. It may finally be opening.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 6, 2018 1:55 pm 12/06/2018 01:55pm
One way or another, D.C. gas station owners should soon be able to petition the city to redevelop their properties — an option unavailable to them for the last dozen years.

The D.C. Council took an initial vote this week on legislation that would abolish the city’s defunct gas station advisory board, a panel created decades ago to weigh exemptions to the District’s controversial Retail Service Station Act of 1976. That law, and an amendment that followed years later, essentially bars full-service gas station owners from redeveloping or converting to another use.

Instead of asking that panel for permission to convert a gas station to some other use, station owners, under the bill introduced by Councilwoman Mary Cheh, D-Ward 3, would instead petition the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment for an exemption.

The council is expected to vote a second time on Dec. 18.

Since 2006, gas station owners have been unable to petition for exemptions because no mayor has appointed members…

