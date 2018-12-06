D.C. shut the door to service station redevelopments 12 years ago. It may finally be opening.

One way or another, D.C. gas station owners should soon be able to petition the city to redevelop their properties — an option unavailable to them for the last dozen years. The D.C. Council took…

One way or another, D.C. gas station owners should soon be able to petition the city to redevelop their properties — an option unavailable to them for the last dozen years.

The D.C. Council took an initial vote this week on legislation that would abolish the city’s defunct gas station advisory board, a panel created decades ago to weigh exemptions to the District’s controversial Retail Service Station Act of 1976. That law, and an amendment that followed years later, essentially bars full-service gas station owners from redeveloping or converting to another use.

Instead of asking that panel for permission to convert a gas station to some other use, station owners, under the bill introduced by Councilwoman Mary Cheh, D-Ward 3, would instead petition the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment for an exemption.

The council is expected to vote a second time on Dec. 18.

Since 2006, gas station owners have been unable to petition for exemptions because no mayor has appointed members…