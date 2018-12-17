D.C.’s only Curio Collection by Hilton hotel is sold, goes independent

And then were no Curio hotels in D.C. The Darcy Hotel at 1515 New Hampshire Ave. NW, which debuted in May 2017 as the District’s first and only hotel in Hilton Worldwide Inc.’s Curio Collection,…

And then were no Curio hotels in D.C.

The Darcy Hotel at 1515 New Hampshire Ave. NW, which debuted in May 2017 as the District’s first and only hotel in Hilton Worldwide Inc.’s Curio Collection, has been sold. The new owner, Northwood Investors, has decided to proceed with The Darcy as an independent brand, to be managed by Northwood Hospitality.

The deal between seller KHP IV DC LLC and NW DC Property LLC showed up in the Recorder of Deeds on Monday as $81.76 million, though the actual sale price is likely higher. Hotel transactions are often recorded at a lower than actual sale price to reflect intangibles such as the property’s internal assets and reputation.

The Darcy, near Logan Circle, is a former DoubleTree by Hilton (NYSE: HLT). It was acquired by KHP Capital Partners in May 2016 for $65 million, and relaunched as The Darcy, a 226-room property with a collection of hyper-local restaurants and retailers. It remains home to Robert Wiedmaier’s Siren, a Michelin-starred…