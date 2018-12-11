D.C.’s J Street eyes first Alexandria project — the residential conversion of a 206-year-old building

D.C.’s J Street Cos.’ will make its first development foray outside of District proper with the expansion, adaptive reuse and conversion of a 206-year-old Old Town Alexandria building. J Street has placed the 17,000-square-foot Campagna…

J Street has placed the 17,000-square-foot Campagna Center, 418 S. Washington St., under contract, with plans to add roughly 8,000 square feet and convert it to condominiums. The exact unit count is yet to be determined but will be informed by an upcoming report due to J Street by McWilliams Ballard, said Bruce Baschuk, J Street chairman. There may, or may not be, a small retail space as part of the project.

The Campagna Center, a nonprofit human services organization, will relocate after the deal closes, Baschuk said. Campagna President and CEO Tammy Mann declined comment.

The building itself was constructed in 1812, according to the flyer Cushman & Wakefield put together when the property was listed for sale, and it has largely been used for educational purposes over two centuries. It sits on property…