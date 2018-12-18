D.C. first in region to legalize sports betting

The District has become the first jurisdiction in the region to legalize sports betting after an 11-2 vote Tuesday from the D.C. Council. Councilman Jack Evans, D-Ward 2, introduced the Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act of…

The District has become the first jurisdiction in the region to legalize sports betting after an 11-2 vote Tuesday from the D.C. Council.

Councilman Jack Evans, D-Ward 2, introduced the Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act of 2018 in September, which allows residents to place bets both online and in-person at new brick-and-mortar facilities.

The D.C. Lottery, under the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, will oversee the industry, ensuring operators obtain licenses and prohibiting and reporting fraudulent behavior.

Under the new law, operators who seek licenses inside Capital One Arena, Audi Field, Nationals Park and the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena must pay a $250,000 application fee to acquire a five-year sports wagering license, and $250,000 more for a renewal. Those are deemed Class A licenses.

Brick-and-mortar operators at least a two-block radius away from those four facilities must pay $50,000 for a five-year license, to be known as Class B, and…