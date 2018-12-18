202.5
D.C. Councilman Charles Allen launches petition opposing new NFL stadium at RFK

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 18, 2018 8:13 am 12/18/2018 08:13am
D.C. Councilman Charles Allen’s office has gathered thousands of signatures on a petition opposing the construction of a new NFL stadium at the RFK Stadium campus.

Washington NFL team owner Daniel Snyder is reportedly seeking a stadium provision in the upcoming congressional spending bill to establish a new home for his franchise at the 190-acre RFK site. Snyder has the backing of some District officials and the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is said to be involved in the proposal.

The city leases the RFK site from the federal government with the stipulation the site must be used for sports and recreation. Snyder and city officials are seeking an extension on that D.C. lease and the removal of covenants that restrict the use of the land.

It was suggested in August that Snyder would like to build the new stadium as the anchor of a new entertainment district with hotels, restaurants, retail and more.

Allen, a Democrat representing Ward 6 and areas around RFK, told DCist a…

