D.C. Council postpones vote on GWU Hospital expansion bill

The D.C. Council opted Tuesday night to postpone for two more weeks its final vote on a bill designed to accelerate the construction of a new Southeast D.C. hospital that George Washington University Hospital is slated to run.

The legislation would waive the Certificate of Need requirement to both build that new Southeast hospital and for GWU Hospital to build a new patient tower in Foggy Bottom. Its aim is to bring a much-needed hospital to the St. Elizabeths campus by the end of 2021, rather than its projected 2023 delivery date, but critics have said it gives GWU Hospital an unfair advantage to grow faster.

But what was supposed to be the final reading of a contentious bill ended with as many questions as when it began. That led its key sponsor, Councilman Vincent Gray, D-Ward 7, to move to add the measure to the Dec. 18 agenda instead.

Before that, Gray — the health committee chairman who sponsored the bill with Councilmembers Trayon White, D-Ward 8; Brandon Todd, D-Ward 4; and…