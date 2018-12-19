D.C. attorney general sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica scandal

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing Facebook Inc. for what he says is the social media giant’s failure to protect the privacy of its users and deception about who has access to user data…

The lawsuit marks the first time regulators are enacting litigation against Menlo Park, California-based Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) for its dealings with the political data firm.

It was revealed in March that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the private information of 50 million Facebook users and then used the info to influence them in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election.

Facebook told several media outlets it was reviewing the complaint and that it looks forward “to continuing our discussions with attorneys general in D.C. and elsewhere.”

“Facebook failed to protect the privacy of its users and deceived them about who had access to their data and how it was used,” Racine said in a statement. “Facebook put users…