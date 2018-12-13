D.C. appeals court allows Union Market-area project to advance

A D.C. court has rejected an activist group’s appeal of Foulger-Pratt’s $200 million planned development near Union Market. Thursday’s ruling from the D.C. Court of Appeals upholds the D.C. Zoning Commission’s approval of the “Press…

Thursday’s ruling from the D.C. Court of Appeals upholds the D.C. Zoning Commission’s approval of the “Press House” project and could have implications for dozens of other District developments that have been appealed by groups such as UMN. Press House, like other projects in similar situations, has been on hold with appeals pending.

Potomac-based Foulger-Pratt was not immediately available for comment. Its project would renovate and redevelop an acre and a half, including the historic, 36,000-square-foot former National Capital Press building at 301 N St. NE, into 356 apartments, 27,000 square feet of retail, 26,000 square feet of office and 175 hotel rooms.

Construction was slated to begin last year, with targeted delivery in 2020.

In its appeal, UMN cited displacement, environmental issues and general neighborhood changes. The court found that the grounp failed…