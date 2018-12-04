Crystal City town hall on Amazon’s HQ2 exposes hope, anxiety and frustration

Depending on whom you asked Monday evening, it seemed Amazon’s plan to establish part of its new headquarters in Crystal City and Pentagon City was either the cause of, or solution to, all of Northern…

Depending on whom you asked Monday evening, it seemed Amazon’s plan to establish part of its new headquarters in Crystal City and Pentagon City was either the cause of, or solution to, all of Northern Virginia’s problems.

They had nearly three weeks to digest the news that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) had chosen sites in Arlington and Alexandria for part of its new HQ2. On Monday evening, residents who stand to be most directly affected finally got the chance to sound off at a town hall held at the Synetic Theater in Crystal City.

They weren’t carrying pitchforks or burning effigies of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos during the two-hour event, but neither were they looking through rose-colored glasses at the prospect. The company’s pledge to bring up to 25,000 jobs to the area also stands to exacerbate the region’s affordable housing problem, add more cars to congested roads and put more students into crowded public schools.

“The way everything sits right now, we’re just giving…