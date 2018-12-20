Coworking provider Industrious to open two N. Virginia locations early next year

Coworking provider Industrious is expanding its Greater Washington footprint with plans to open two Northern Virginia locations early next year. The 24,795-square-foot space at Jamestown LP’s Ballston Exchange on Wilson Boulevard opens Jan. 7 with…

Coworking provider Industrious is expanding its Greater Washington footprint with plans to open two Northern Virginia locations early next year.

The 24,795-square-foot space at Jamestown LP’s Ballston Exchange on Wilson Boulevard opens Jan. 7 with 83 private offices, plus four dedicated desk memberships and 10 coworking memberships to work out of the common spaces. Bash Boxing — a boutique fitness studio with locations in Rosslyn and at Ballston Quarter — has already signed up as a tenant at Industrious Ballston Exchange.

Industrious offers tenants three leasing options: a one-month lease, 60-day notice agreement that comes with a 5 percent discount and a 12-month lease that comes with a 10 percent discount. Its deal with Jamestown is a management partnership and a lease.

The Tysons space at 1660 International Drive is 26,591 square feet and will have 93 offices, including four dedicated desk memberships and seven coworking memberships. It opens Feb. 11.

New York-based Industrious…