Coworking provider Industrious to open two N. Virginia locations early next year

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 20, 2018 2:58 pm 12/20/2018 02:58pm
Coworking provider Industrious is expanding its Greater Washington footprint with plans to open two Northern Virginia locations early next year.

The 24,795-square-foot space at Jamestown LP’s Ballston Exchange on Wilson Boulevard opens Jan. 7 with 83 private offices, plus four dedicated desk memberships and 10 coworking memberships to work out of the common spaces. Bash Boxing — a boutique fitness studio with locations in Rosslyn and at Ballston Quarter — has already signed up as a tenant at Industrious Ballston Exchange.

Industrious offers tenants three leasing options: a one-month lease, 60-day notice agreement that comes with a 5 percent discount and a 12-month lease that comes with a 10 percent discount. Its deal with Jamestown is a management partnership and a lease.

The Tysons space at 1660 International Drive is 26,591 square feet and will have 93 offices, including four dedicated desk memberships and seven coworking memberships. It opens Feb. 11.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
