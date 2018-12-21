202.5
Così makes play for Taylor Gourmet brand

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 21, 2018 3:03 pm 12/21/2018 03:03pm
The founder of Taylor Gourmet, the Philly-style hoagie chain that shuttered nearly all of its locations abruptly in September, is trying to buy the restaurant’s trademark and email list as part of its bankruptcy proceeding. 

Taylor founder Casey Patten has some deep-pocketed competition for the intellectual property, however. Massive sandwich chain Così is also bidding to buy the marks and client list, according to filings in the bankruptcy case. 

The case docket shows that Taylor Gourmet is in the process of winding itself down. The company has rejected all of its outstanding leases and filed notice to abandon all of its restaurant equipment. 

But amid those filings is an offer from Patten to buy several trademarks associated with Taylor, as well as its email customer list, for $35,000. 

Bankruptcy law requires the bankruptcy trustee to try to yield the largest return for any asset owned by the company, so the trustee opened up the trademarks and email list to other bidders.…

