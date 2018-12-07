Condemned downtown Silver Spring office building to be redeveloped

An eight-story brick office building in downtown Silver Spring that has sat vacant for years is planned for a mixed-use project with up to 85 apartments and some ground-floor nonresidential uses. D.C.-based Moonlight Inc., owner…

An eight-story brick office building in downtown Silver Spring that has sat vacant for years is planned for a mixed-use project with up to 85 apartments and some ground-floor nonresidential uses.

D.C.-based Moonlight Inc., owner of the 99-foot-tall, 36,000-square-foot 850 Sligo Ave., plans to renovate the property built in 1965 and add a new building on an existing surface parking lot.

Officials from Moonlight did not return calls, but sketch plans submitted to the county call for up to 82,941 square feet of residential and up to 6,912 square feet of nonresidential, perhaps ground-floor retail, adjacent to two single-family homes.

Montgomery County’s development review committee will consider the project in about two weeks. Bonstra|Haresign Architects of D.C. is the project architect.

The office-to-residential conversion is significant because it would breathe new life into a condemned building that has been an eyesore in the community and provide additional housing within walking…