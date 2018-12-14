Combined Properties breaks ground on Aldi-anchored South Alex. Here’s when it will deliver.

Combined Properties Inc. has started construction on the South Alex development in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. The $135 million, 502,000-square-foot mixed-use development will feature 400 apartment units and more than 43,000 square feet…

Combined Properties Inc. has started construction on the South Alex development in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

The $135 million, 502,000-square-foot mixed-use development will feature 400 apartment units and more than 43,000 square feet of retail, anchored by a 20,000-square-foot Aldi store.

Apartments at South Alex will range from $977 to $2,665 per month. The project also includes 41 townhomes that are being built on property sold by Combined to Craftmark Homes.

South Alex is located at the crossroads of North Kings Highway and Route 1, on the former site of the 10-acre Penn Daw Shopping Center, which has been demolished. It is just shy of a mile from the Huntington Metro station.

The project is slated to be complete in 2021.