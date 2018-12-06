202.5
Columbia named safest city in U.S.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 6, 2018 8:15 am 12/06/2018 08:15am
Columbia is the safest city in America, according to a comparison of 182 cities by personal finance website WalletHub.

The study considered nearly 40 metrics within three primary types of safety:

Home and community safety
Natural disaster risk
Financial safety

Columbia had a total score of 85.98 out of 100 and did especially well in the “home and community safety” category, coming in at No. 4.

The Howard County city ranked No. 34 for ‘financial safety’ and No. 63 for “natural disaster risk.”

Explore the map below to see how cities across the country fared in the ranking.

Baltimore also made the list, albeit not very high up. Charm City scored 65.08 points and ranked No. 156 out of 182 cities.

It did do well in the “natural disaster risk” category at No. 67, but came in at No 155 for “home and community safety” and No. 149 for “financial safety.”

The study also looked at cities with the most and fewest; traffic fatalities, law enforcement employees per capita, assaults per capita,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

