202.5
Home » Latest News » CIO of the Year®…

CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 14, 2018 12:01 am 12/14/2018 12:01am
Share

The Capital CIO Leadership Association (CapitalCIO) announced the winners of its inaugural CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards. CapitalCIO recognized chief information officers in four key categories – Global, Enterprise, Corporate and Nonprofit/Government. The ORBIEs were presented at the Capital CIO of the Year Awards at the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner.

“Today’s recognition of these CIO Executives’ ability to innovate and lead their organizations is the cornerstone of the Capital CIO Leadership Association’s vision of developing transformative technology leaders who deliver business outcomes that impact their organizations, their industries, and our world,” said Lisa LaRoque, Executive Director of CapitalCIO. “Being selected by their peers is testament to the innovation, leadership and perseverance these individuals have mastered in earning this prestigious recognition.”

The 2018 Capital CIO of the Year ORBIE Award winners are: 

Bruce Hoffmeister, Global Chief Information…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500