The Capital CIO Leadership Association (CapitalCIO) announced the winners of its inaugural CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards. CapitalCIO recognized chief information officers in four key categories – Global, Enterprise, Corporate and Nonprofit/Government. The ORBIEs were presented at the Capital CIO of the Year Awards at the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner.

“Today’s recognition of these CIO Executives’ ability to innovate and lead their organizations is the cornerstone of the Capital CIO Leadership Association’s vision of developing transformative technology leaders who deliver business outcomes that impact their organizations, their industries, and our world,” said Lisa LaRoque, Executive Director of CapitalCIO. “Being selected by their peers is testament to the innovation, leadership and perseverance these individuals have mastered in earning this prestigious recognition.”

The 2018 Capital CIO of the Year ORBIE Award winners are:

Bruce Hoffmeister, Global Chief Information…