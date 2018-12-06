Check out all 16 of Washington’s Michelin-starred restaurants

Everyone appreciates being treated to a good dinner. But these holidays, if you take folks to one of these restaurants above, they will probably appreciate you a whole lot more. We’re talking about places on…

Everyone appreciates being treated to a good dinner. But these holidays, if you take folks to one of these restaurants above, they will probably appreciate you a whole lot more.

We’re talking about places on the 2019 D.C. Michelin Guide, an annual, renowned international rating system around the quality of restaurants that’s normally on the wish list for any chef. This year’s guide for the D.C. region adds two more starred restaurants from last year, bringing our total number to 16.

The Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia, is the only eatery to receive a three-star rating — and the only restaurant on the list located outside the District. It earned a two-star rating last year.

Aaron Silverman’s Pineapple and Pearls and José Andrés’ minibar each held firm with two stars in the 2019 guide.

