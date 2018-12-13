CBRE to shift D.C. office to space near Dupont Circle

CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) plans to move its D.C. office to a new building being developed by Dupont Circle as it ushers in a new era under Kyle Schoppmann as its executive managing director. The global…

CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) plans to move its D.C. office to a new building being developed by Dupont Circle as it ushers in a new era under Kyle Schoppmann as its executive managing director.

The global commercial real estate services firm has signed a lease for 55,000 square feet at 1900 N St. NW, a 271,000-square-foot building being developed by JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) in partnership with the Canada Pension Investment Board, CBRE told the Washington Business Journal Thursday. It plans to move from its current space across H Street from CityCenterDC in early 2020, when it will join other tenants including Goodwin Procter LLP.

JBG Smith disclosed following CBRE’s announcement on Thursday that Beveridge & Diamond PC has also signed a lease for 41,482 square feet in the building as part of a relocation from 1350 Eye St. NW. With the new leases with CBRE and Beveridge & Diamond, 1900 N St. is 65 percent pre-leased, JBG Smith said.

CBRE will be rolling out the next iteration of its “Workplace360″…