Cava, Optoro and a bunch of biotechs: The top 10 venture deals of 2018

It is likely that 2018 is the best year for venture capital in recent memory. Some of the most well-known startups in Greater Washington got fresh infusions of venture capital in 2018, propelling growth and…

It is likely that 2018 is the best year for venture capital in recent memory.

Some of the most well-known startups in Greater Washington got fresh infusions of venture capital in 2018, propelling growth and fueling acquisitions. Meanwhile some new players broke into the top ranks of VC deals, including recent spinoff Viela Bio.

The top 10 deals of the year are a reminder that 2018 has been particularly good for larger startups. The region saw $1.42 billion in venture funding through the first three quarters, according to the most recent data from Pitchbook, setting it up for the biggest year so far (Pitchbook has been tracking this data back to 2002).

For comparison, Greater Washington companies raised $1.54 billion in all of 2017, the second-biggest year since 2011, when the region saw $1.68 billion in venture funding.

While the year isn’t done yet, the region has likely already catapulted itself into the No. 1 all-time slot, as it got far more than the $260 million in venture money…