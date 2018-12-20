Carter Hall, a Virginia conference center loaded with history, is on the market for $12M

Carter Hall, the 18th century Virginia plantation loaded with history that’s served as the headquarters of health care nonprofit Project HOPE since 1978, is on the market for $12 million. The 87-acre property is located…

Carter Hall, the 18th century Virginia plantation loaded with history that’s served as the headquarters of health care nonprofit Project HOPE since 1978, is on the market for $12 million.

The 87-acre property is located in Millwood, Virginia, about 70 miles from downtown Washington. Along with serving as the home of Project HOPE, Carter Hall also functions as a conference center for corporate and private events, with room for up to 42 overnight guests.

The estate includes a four-bedroom manor house flanked by two guesthouses that served as a kitchen and school house for the property. There are 10 other outbuildings on the wooded estate with landscaped gardens and stacked-stone walls, including a greenhouse.

The estate is zoned for residential use and currently operates as a conference center through a zoning exception.

Kelly Gaitten, the property’s listing agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, said the property can return to use as a private residence but there are conveying…