Carter Hall, a Virginia conference center loaded with history, is on the market for $12M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 20, 2018 3:06 pm 12/20/2018 03:06pm
Carter Hall, the 18th century Virginia plantation loaded with history that’s served as the headquarters of health care nonprofit Project HOPE since 1978, is on the market for $12 million.

The 87-acre property is located in Millwood, Virginia, about 70 miles from downtown Washington. Along with serving as the home of Project HOPE, Carter Hall also functions as a conference center for corporate and private events, with room for up to 42 overnight guests.

The estate includes a four-bedroom manor house flanked by two guesthouses that served as a kitchen and school house for the property. There are 10 other outbuildings on the wooded estate with landscaped gardens and stacked-stone walls, including a greenhouse.

The estate is zoned for residential use and currently operates as a conference center through a zoning exception.

Kelly Gaitten, the property's listing agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, said the property can return to use as a private residence but there are conveying…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

