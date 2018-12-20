Campaign for special operations museum in Loudoun lands $10M gift

The proposed National Museum of Intelligence and Special Operations, to be constructed within the 424-acre Kincora development in Loudoun County, has picked up a $10 million lead gift from The Starr Foundation. The $72 million…

The $72 million museum, honoring the “fascinating history of American intelligence and special operations,” is an effort of the nonprofit OSS Society. The society’s name is a reference to the Office of Strategic Services, the World War II predecessor to the CIA.

The museum’s fundraising campaign steering committee is led by Maurice Greenberg, chairman and CEO of C.V. Starr & Co., a global insurance company, and retired Gen. David Petraeus. Greenberg, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, also serves as chairman of The Starr Foundation.

Curtiss Fentress of D.C.-based Fentress Architects conceived the museum’s design, which “echoes the feathers of an American bald eagle’s wing,” the OSS Society said in February when it announced plans for the facility. The…