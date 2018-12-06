C-Suite Awards: Tamika Tremaglio

Tamika Tremaglio knew she wanted to be a lawyer at age 5, but she still ended up going about it unlike most other aspiring attorneys. She decided to go to law school and business school.…

With an equal passion for both fields, Tremaglio parlayed plentiful education — including both a JD and MBA — skills and drive into a career that began in forensic accounting and, today, helps shape one of Deloitte’s biggest markets and the region’s largest accounting firm with more than 11,000 employees. Deloitte secured additional space in Rosslyn’s Waterview building this year, expanding to 9,400 employees in Arlington alone and securing its spot as Arlington County’s largest private employer.

In her first year at the $36 billion accounting, consulting and audit services firm, Tremaglio secured a $100 million client engagement and since 2010 has managed a client list that includes Nestle, the NFL, NBA Players Association, Exxon Mobil and Johnson & Johnson. She rose to the…