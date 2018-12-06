202.5
C-Suite Awards: Sheila Sears

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 6, 2018 7:00 pm 12/06/2018 07:00pm
Sheila Sears has made her mark in an industry dominated by male senior leaders. She points to a work ethic she credits to her parents, immigrants from Nepal who emphasized their children’s education and hard work. 

Sears began her career with a D.C.-area boutique construction litigation firm, Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald LLP, where she was promoted to partner in 2013, after nearly eight years at the firm. There, she represented general contractors and landowners on pre-dispute resolution and contract matters for commercial projects.

Since joining Falls Church-based Hitt Contracting in 2013, Sears has helped the company’s revenue grow from $921 million in 2013 to $1.6 billion in 2017 and, last year, watched it bring on its first female CEO in Kimberly Roy. Sears has spearheaded expansion efforts into new markets and negotiated more than $2 billion in contracts. Now, she’s leading Hitt’s multimillion-dollar legal face-off with the Glenstone Foundation over how its Potomac museum’s…

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
