C-Suite Awards: Sheila Sears

Sheila Sears has made her mark in an industry dominated by male senior leaders. She points to a work ethic she credits to her parents, immigrants from Nepal who emphasized their children’s education and hard…

Sheila Sears has made her mark in an industry dominated by male senior leaders. She points to a work ethic she credits to her parents, immigrants from Nepal who emphasized their children’s education and hard work.

Sears began her career with a D.C.-area boutique construction litigation firm, Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald LLP, where she was promoted to partner in 2013, after nearly eight years at the firm. There, she represented general contractors and landowners on pre-dispute resolution and contract matters for commercial projects.

Since joining Falls Church-based Hitt Contracting in 2013, Sears has helped the company’s revenue grow from $921 million in 2013 to $1.6 billion in 2017 and, last year, watched it bring on its first female CEO in Kimberly Roy. Sears has spearheaded expansion efforts into new markets and negotiated more than $2 billion in contracts. Now, she’s leading Hitt’s multimillion-dollar legal face-off with the Glenstone Foundation over how its Potomac museum’s…