C-Suite Awards: Richard Kim

C-Suite Awards: Richard Kim

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 6, 2018 7:00 pm 12/06/2018 07:00pm
Richard Kim has barely had time to breathe this year. In recent months, he has closed on three back-to-back acquisition deals that drastically extended FiscalNote Inc.’s reach, even as the legislative software firm shifted into new headquarters and secured millions more in funding, in part from a Silicon Valley investor.

He’s fortunate that the world of business is not new to him — his parents opened their own business soon after immigrating to the U.S. And today, as CFO of one of the District’s largest and fastest-growing tech firms, he said their legacy remains a big driver.

After working in senior roles at Goldman Sachs and UBS, Kim left Wall Street to work as a senior executive for Kabbage Inc., the online small business lender based in Atlanta. He raised more than $500 million in financing for that company before moving on last year to work for FiscalNote, which has grown to nearly 200 employees and has widely been considered a hot initial public offering candidate.

Kim…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

