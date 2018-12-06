C-Suite Awards: Richard Kim

Richard Kim has barely had time to breathe this year. In recent months, he has closed on three back-to-back acquisition deals that drastically extended FiscalNote Inc.’s reach, even as the legislative software firm shifted into…

Richard Kim has barely had time to breathe this year. In recent months, he has closed on three back-to-back acquisition deals that drastically extended FiscalNote Inc.’s reach, even as the legislative software firm shifted into new headquarters and secured millions more in funding, in part from a Silicon Valley investor.

He’s fortunate that the world of business is not new to him — his parents opened their own business soon after immigrating to the U.S. And today, as CFO of one of the District’s largest and fastest-growing tech firms, he said their legacy remains a big driver.

After working in senior roles at Goldman Sachs and UBS, Kim left Wall Street to work as a senior executive for Kabbage Inc., the online small business lender based in Atlanta. He raised more than $500 million in financing for that company before moving on last year to work for FiscalNote, which has grown to nearly 200 employees and has widely been considered a hot initial public offering candidate.

Kim…