C-Suite Awards: Peter Scher

2018 proved to be a big year for Peter Scher, who has spent an entire career working in the District. After getting his start in political and federal government work, Scher — a New York native — pivoted to the private sector in 2000, spending eight years at Mayer Brown.

In 2008, Scher joined JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he has spent the past decade working toward his latest role as head of corporate responsibility and chairman of the Mid-Atlantic region.

That meant his name popped up in the news quite a bit over the past eight months, as JPMorgan announced a major Greater Washington expansion. The push brings with it some 70 new branches, 700 new employees and a commitment to $4.5 billion in local lending, particularly in lower-income neighborhoods.

The $2.5 trillion bank isn’t being shy about its presence — billboards, bus wraps, train ads and local sponsorships have boomed since this fall.

The next few years will also bring new digs for Scher and his team — JPMorgan acquired…