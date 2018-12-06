C-Suite Awards: Paul Nassetta

Paul Nassetta always wanted to be a builder. After studying construction in school, he followed the path of his father, who worked for decades as a successful real estate developer. Since then, in the course…

Paul Nassetta always wanted to be a builder. After studying construction in school, he followed the path of his father, who worked for decades as a successful real estate developer.

Since then, in the course of his career, Nassetta has risen to executive positions at Donohoe Construction, Clark Construction and others, taking on prominent projects such as the Verizon Center (now Capital One Arena) in D.C. and the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center. While at Centex — now known as Balfour Beatty Construction — he was responsible for its entire Mid-Atlantic operations. Nassetta, brother to Hilton Worldwide CEO Chris Nassetta, even found time and opportunity in between to found his own firm, CM Powers Construction Co.

In 2007, Nassetta joined D.C. developer PN Hoffman, now leading the construction and quality assurance divisions for a company that boasts nearly 50 projects. He helped manage the firm’s most famous, certainly most ambitious project to anchor its portfolio, The Wharf, a $2.5…