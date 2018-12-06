C-Suite Awards: Nazzic Keene

Nazzic Keene is leading the integration of one of the more seismic acquisitions in a year filled with headline-grabbing M&A in federal contracting: Science Application International Corp.’s $2.5 billion all-stock deal to buy Chantilly’s Engility…

Nazzic Keene is leading the integration of one of the more seismic acquisitions in a year filled with headline-grabbing M&A in federal contracting: Science Application International Corp.’s $2.5 billion all-stock deal to buy Chantilly’s Engility Holdings Corp.

SAIC’s COO also continues to put her stamp on the $4.5 billion company through her work on its Ingenuity 2025 initiative, a long-term plan to make SAIC nothing less than “the premier technology integrator in our market.”

Keene joined SAIC in 2012 and played a key role a year later in executing a complex corporate split that saw SAIC spin off a $4 billion government IT services business under that decades-old name while a new $6 billion company, rebranded Leidos Holdings Inc., took the national security and commercial health and engineering markets.

Before that feat, Keene had also held executive roles with Fairfax-based CGI Federal and got a job out of college as a systems engineer with EDS, the Texas IT company founded…