C-Suite Awards: Mike Beach

The value of education was instilled in Mike Beach from an early age — his mother, Joanne, after all, was the founder of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, a private school in Potomac.

After leaving an upwardly mobile career at accounting firm Ernst & Young, Beach joined Blackboard Inc. It was a company he believed had the potential to revolutionize the way the world learned.

There, Beach helped increase the company’s revenue to a run rate of $400 million with a market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion. After leaving Blackboard in 2010, Beach went on to work as CFO and COO of Digital Signal Corp., a Chantilly digital ID technology company, before starting as CFO of WeddingWire Inc. in 2015.

He’s helped spur the Chevy Chase wedding services platform company’s fast growth since, helping manage a headquarters shift, acquisitions and several international expansions. Beach capped that work with back-to-back deals earlier this year to sell majority ownership of WeddingWire…