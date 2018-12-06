C-Suite Awards: Marc Lampkin

Marc Lampkin is used to the misconceptions — the calls to drain the swamp of lobbyists and influence peddlers who only want to line the pockets of those they’re representing. It still frustrates him. But…

Marc Lampkin is used to the misconceptions — the calls to drain the swamp of lobbyists and influence peddlers who only want to line the pockets of those they’re representing. It still frustrates him.

But deep down, he knows differently. He views his role as managing partner at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP as a critical translator between a range of clients, small and large, and those elected to represent them on Capitol Hill. It’s his advocacy for that wide array of interest groups that has earned him numerous accolades, including being named one of The Hill’s three top lobbyists in 2017.

Lampkin was picked in 2014 to serve as managing partner of the firm’s D.C. office and co-chair of its government relations department. With his aid, the firm has risen to become the D.C. region’s second-largest lobbying firm, with $28.71 million in lobbying income for 2017 and top-tier clients including Caesars Entertainment and Amazon.com Inc. His high-profile campaigns include leading…