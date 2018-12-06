C-Suite Awards: Jim Knight

In 1990, Jim Knight became a professional baseball player for the Pittsburgh Pirates, participating in batting practice as an outfielder alongside Barry Bonds and Bobby Bonilla. But the North Carolina native’s career didn’t last long…

“They said, ‘Go get a real job,’” he said.

So Knight returned to his hometown, where he became a baseball coach at University of North Carolina-Greensboro and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He eventually left coaching after having a “traditional burnout experience.”

“As much as I loved it, it was full-time like I had never known before and really didn’t leave enough time for me to really engage in a growing faith life,” Knight said.

That’s when a local pastor suggested he participate in a volunteer year with Jubilee Housing, a nonprofit founded in 1973 by the Church of the Saviour in D.C. to address substandard housing in the District.

That internship…