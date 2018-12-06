C-Suite Awards: Dr. Basim Khan

When Dr. Basim Khan first joined Neighborhood Health as a primary care physician in 2013, the Alexandria-based organization looked very different than it does now. Originally known as Alexandria Neighborhood Health Services Inc., the health…

Originally known as Alexandria Neighborhood Health Services Inc., the health center was founded as a small clinic more than two decades ago, but has grown exponentially, now serving more than 20,000 patients in Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax County. Khan was promoted to executive director of the now 12-clinic system in 2015, and grew operations from $12 million in June of 2017 to $15 million by the next year.

During his tenure, Khan has emphasized the importance of expanding the organization’s services, working to add or expand four clinics in area mental health agencies, two dental clinics located in local health departments and launching a partnership in behavioral health with George Mason University.

Under Khan’s leadership, Neighborhood Health has won a National Quality Award from the Health Resources and Services…