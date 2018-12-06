202.5
C-Suite Awards: Debra Katz

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 6, 2018 7:00 pm 12/06/2018 07:00pm
Debra Katz has made a lot of headlines in the past year.

Locally, she’s known as the attorney who represented Chloe Caras, the former employee of Mike Isabella’s restaurant group who accused him of “extraordinary sexual harassment.” Nationally, she’s recognized as the attorney for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who brought her allegations of sexual assault against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

But those who are just learning her name should know this isn’t her first time making news. For years, Katz has been working on cases that have changed the course of workplace law and policy, starting with work as a law fellow on Meritor Savings v. Vinson, the Supreme Court case that declared sexual harassment in the workplace a form of discrimination. She represented one of the women who sued celebrity hairstylist Andre Chekry and, more recently, took the case of several NPR employees in the wake of the resignation of one of its top officials.  

Katz has been drawn to this…

