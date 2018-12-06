C-Suite Awards: David Sutphen

Nonlinear. That’s the best way to describe David Sutphen’s career path. The chief strategy and engagement officer at 2U Inc. describes himself as a tri-sector athlete: someone who has worked in the public, private and…

Nonlinear. That’s the best way to describe David Sutphen’s career path.

The chief strategy and engagement officer at 2U Inc. describes himself as a tri-sector athlete: someone who has worked in the public, private and nonprofit arenas. Sutphen was the first black partner in the country for Brunswick Group, a a global strategic communications advisory firm. He currently chairs the board of GetSchooled, an education nonprofit, and was hired as judiciary committee general counsel for the late Sen. Ted Kennedy on the first day of President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.

With more than 15 years in government and private industry, Sutphen was able to bring a wealth of experience to 2U, an education tech company that helps develop online programs for universities. He joined the company in 2017 after eight years at Brunswick, coming on board as 2U attempts to tighten its hold on the marketplace. The company, which has seen revenue soar 90 percent to $268.8 million in 2017, plans to hire…