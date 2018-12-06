C-Suite Awards: Dan Jones

To Dan Jones, business is a team sport. It’s a mentality he had while working as a manger and executive at Starbucks and now carries over to his job as chief operating officer at Cava…

It’s a mentality he had while working as a manger and executive at Starbucks and now carries over to his job as chief operating officer at Cava Group, a restaurant group that’s fast become a national food empire. While at Starbucks, Jones worked for what he describes as a forward-thinking, collaborative enterprise with a mission that emphasized customers and employees. He’s been working under the same mantra for Cava ever since CEO Brett Schulman brought him on board two and a half years ago.

But it’s just not hollow corporate-talk. Jones said Cava has been able to rise so quickly because the company can better motivate its employees with benefits such as paid sick leave, paternal and maternal leave and health care, all in an effort to reduce employee turnover. In 2016, Cava also raised its starting wage to $13 an hour in states using the federal $7.25 minimum wage. But maintaining employee satisfaction has become an even bigger challenge…