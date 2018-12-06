202.5
Home » Latest News » C-Suite Awards: Christian Campagnuolo

C-Suite Awards: Christian Campagnuolo

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 6, 2018 7:00 pm 12/06/2018 07:00pm
Share

Christian Campagnuolo began his career learning marketing and branding at The Walt Disney Co., one of the world’s largest media companies and most recognizable brands.

After leaving Disney in his 20s, Campagnuolo launched his own advertising agency, which became an $8 million company that worked on marketing campaigns for the likes of EA Sports, the Orlando Magic and British Telecom. Over his 20-year career, he also led marketing efforts for Arlington’s Snagajob Inc., Vienna’s MicroStrategy Inc. and D.C.’s Blackboard Inc.

Joining education tech firm EverFi in 2016, Campagnuolo helped form a corporate marketing team to manage the brand and launch a marketing strategy that has been instrumental in fostering the success of the $85 million, 500-employee company, which runs online courses and training programs for 4,000-some clients, including Harvard University, Airbnb, Kroger, United Way and the NFL. 

Who were your early influences? My dad came to the country when he was 15 years…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500