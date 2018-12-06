C-Suite Awards: Christian Campagnuolo

Christian Campagnuolo began his career learning marketing and branding at The Walt Disney Co., one of the world’s largest media companies and most recognizable brands. After leaving Disney in his 20s, Campagnuolo launched his own…

Christian Campagnuolo began his career learning marketing and branding at The Walt Disney Co., one of the world’s largest media companies and most recognizable brands.

After leaving Disney in his 20s, Campagnuolo launched his own advertising agency, which became an $8 million company that worked on marketing campaigns for the likes of EA Sports, the Orlando Magic and British Telecom. Over his 20-year career, he also led marketing efforts for Arlington’s Snagajob Inc., Vienna’s MicroStrategy Inc. and D.C.’s Blackboard Inc.

Joining education tech firm EverFi in 2016, Campagnuolo helped form a corporate marketing team to manage the brand and launch a marketing strategy that has been instrumental in fostering the success of the $85 million, 500-employee company, which runs online courses and training programs for 4,000-some clients, including Harvard University, Airbnb, Kroger, United Way and the NFL.

Who were your early influences? My dad came to the country when he was 15 years…