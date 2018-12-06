202.5
Home » Latest News » C-Suite Awards: Cari DeSantis

C-Suite Awards: Cari DeSantis

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 6, 2018 7:00 pm 12/06/2018 07:00pm
Share

Cari DeSantis came to Melwood in March 2013, after about five years working as a consultant in health and human services. She’s since helped take the Upper Marlboro organization to new heights, creating one of the largest regionally focused nonprofits with more than $100 million in revenue.

That’s because she teamed up with Lisa Chandler, CEO of the much smaller, nearly 60-year-old Linden Resources, an Arlington group doing similar work in providing job opportunities for people with disabilities. When Chandler decided to retire, they decided to join forces. Melwood and Linden signed a tentative agreement in early 2017 and closed the deal a few months later.

“But we literally took another year before we actually flipped the switch,” DeSantis said. “It went very smoothly. We did not want to have to lay off anybody, especially individuals with differing abilities, so we’ve been able to keep that promise.”

As of June 30, the two groups became a combined entity, and it’s continuing…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500