C-Suite Awards: Brian Geoghegan

Brian Geoghegan is a Bronx-born basketball junkie who idolized Bill Bradley before getting his law degree and going to work for Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, doing corporate and M&A work for the prestigious New York firm.

Then, in 2000, he got the itch to join the New Economy and jumped to a Greater Washington internet service provider, a little company by the name of PSINet — right before the company imploded in the dot-com bust and its assets were sold off.

Still, Geoghegan considers it one of the best business decisions he ever made. He met his partners in Reston-based Reality Mobile Group, an enterprise software and mobile tech company, and in 2014 joined SOS International LLC as executive vice president and general counsel. Today, he’s playing a key role in SOSi’s growth through M&A — the family-owned, national security and engineering government contractor wants to be a $750 million company in two years — and helped oversee its purchase of troubled STG Group…