Bowser presses Trump for ‘immediate end’ to federal shutdown

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 27, 2018 7:59 am 12/27/2018 07:59am
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging President Donald Trump to end the partial shutdown of the federal government.

In a letter dated Wednesday written on behalf of D.C. residents and “many businesses,” Bowser pressed Trump to “work with Congress to bring an immediate end” to the shutdown because “many D.C. residents, businesses, including restaurants and hotels, and federal contractors will suffer severe impacts” if the shutdown continues.

“Over 70 percent of American workers live paycheck-to-paycheck and this shutdown cripples their stability and severely restricts their access to government services,” the letter reads. “And it can be devastating to those who are not guaranteed retroactive pay.”

Bowser cited the work of Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., to “de-link” many operations of the D.C. government from federal shutdowns as the reason why the D.C. remains “fully open.”

As a product of the shutdown, D.C.’s Department of Public Works has taken…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

