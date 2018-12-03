Billionaire chairman of D.C. conglomerate backing Wes Anderson’s next film

The billionaire chairman of one of Greater Washington’s largest public companies is producing the next movie from indie filmmaker Wes Anderson. Steven Rales, who along with his brother, Mitch, built D.C.-based Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR)…

Steven Rales, who along with his brother, Mitch, built D.C.-based Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) into a massive environmental, health care and consumer holding company, is backing the production of “The French Dispatch,” Anderson’s 10th feature film, according to IndieWire.

The film is described as “a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th-century Paris” and stars Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright and Timothée Chalamet, according to the report (that’s a combined 10 Academy Award nominations and four wins, if you’re keeping count). Brad Pitt and Natalie Portman are rumored but not confirmed cast members. The film recently began shooting in southwest France, according to the report.

Rales has been involved in five of Anderson’s previous films as…