Behind the deal: Pebblebrook’s CEO on how he prevailed with LaSalle

It was September, and the tumult that surrounded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s yearlong attempt to acquire competitor LaSalle Hotel Properties was coming to a head at an inopportune time for Pebblebrook CEO Jon Bortz. He was…

It was September, and the tumult that surrounded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s yearlong attempt to acquire competitor LaSalle Hotel Properties was coming to a head at an inopportune time for Pebblebrook CEO Jon Bortz.

He was in the middle of his live fantasy football draft. And it wasn’t just any draft. He’d been playing in the league for 36 years, mostly with LaSalle employees and ex-employees, where he used to work.

Bortz and the other players working on the deal got the league to grant them a timeout to finalize terms of the acquisition agreement, something the league had never done before. They were still making picks at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 5 when he got the call that the last issue had been resolved. The agreement was announced to the world later that afternoon.

The deal was the culmination of a takeover process that got unusually contentious for the staid lodging REIT world, with Bethesda-based Pebblebrook (NYSE: PEB) making several unrequited public overtures for LaSalle, its larger…