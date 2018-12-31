BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 44016 2.36 2.20 2.23—.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 155027 28.64 28.09 28.31—.16 Alibaba 54795 142.02 137.60 138.48—.61 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 44016 2.36 2.20 2.23—.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 155027 28.64 28.09 28.31—.16 Alibaba 54795 142.02 137.60 138.48—.61 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 240600 8.74 8.62 8.71+.07 Altria 3.44f 27890 49.07 48.60 48.82—.07 Ambev .05e 66098 3.92 3.83 3.91+.01 AMidstrm .41 21551 3.89 2.75 3.04—1.29 Annaly 1.20e 45358 9.89 9.71 9.74—.14 AnteroRes 1 24852 9.34 9.00 9.28+.07 Aphrian 57179 6.10 5.60 5.74—.52 AuroraCn 54633 5.28 4.97 5.03—.21 BPPLC 2.38 23588 38.46 37.88 38.10—.03 BcoSantSA .21e 36227 4.50 4.43 4.45+.01 BkofAm .60 224692 24.97 24.37 24.53+.14 BiPVxSTrs 182828 48.09 47.10 47.53—1.29 BarrickG .28f 113185 13.31 12.69 13.29+.17 Blackstone 2.19e 22139 30.68 29.33 29.61—.48 BlueAprnn 32517 1.17 1.06 1.07—.06 BritATobs 2.24e 38402 32.03 31.07 31.35—1.13 CVSHealth 2 26817 66.08 64.75 65.12—.07 CabotO&G .28f 32573 23.13 22.20 22.43—.52 CdaGoosen 35998 45.77 43.04 43.79+2.01 CntryLink 2.16 38666 15.43 14.95 15.24—.04 ChesEng 208439 2.22 2.03 2.07—.08 CgpVelLCrd 62216 8.89 8.29 8.57+.05 Citigroup 1.80f 75086 52.67 51.39 51.70—.13 ClevCliffs .20 36996 7.96 7.46 7.57—.29 CocaCola 1.56 26112 47.54 46.96 47.10—.10 ConAgra .85 34473 21.67 20.91 20.98—.20 Coty .50 22888 6.62 6.39 6.55+.06 DenburyR 65480 1.78 1.60 1.71—.02 DevonE .32 34002 22.95 22.03 22.50+.04 DxGBullrs 47547 17.22 16.21 17.18+.90 DrGMBllrs .09e 38529 8.97 8.45 8.95+.40 DirSPBears 29591 31.85 30.83 31.39—.34 DxBiotBllrs 35235 32.88 31.10 32.26+1.76 DxSPOGBls 43029 8.06 7.32 7.76+.10 DxSCBearrs 78731 15.97 15.19 15.65+.07 DrxSCBulls .41e 23099 42.25 40.16 41.02—.18 DrxSPBulls 32309 32.92 31.88 32.33+.32 Disney 1.76f 23706 109.33 107.55 108.02+.72 DowDuPnt 1.52 38308 54.00 52.74 53.12+.10 EnCanag .06 72912 5.97 5.68 5.85+.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 63859 13.17 12.75 13.12+.35 ENSCO .04 50844 3.79 3.53 3.59—.13 EntProdPt 1.73 22091 24.58 24.01 24.58+.70 ExxonMbl 3.28 50408 69.15 67.81 68.17 FstDatan 25628 17.18 16.62 16.74—.21 FordM .60a 273760 7.86 7.50 7.58—.23 FrptMcM .20 61275 10.51 10.04 10.18—.29 GenElec .04m 456629 7.62 7.35 7.47—.04 GenMotors 1.52 31691 34.22 32.92 33.17—.75 Goldcrpg .24 42148 9.75 9.54 9.74+.07 Hallibrtn .72 37434 26.69 25.75 26.18—.28 HeclaM .01e 23208 2.39 2.30 2.37+.04 iShGold 66232 12.29 12.25 12.28+.01 iShBrazil .67e 32633 38.51 38.08 38.26+.18 iShEMU .86e 50846 35.34 34.90 35.01+.11 iShSilver 52633 14.56 14.41 14.54+.12 iShChinaLC .87e 55039 39.57 39.04 39.16+.09 iSCorSP500 4.38e 25079 251.63 248.99 250.13+.80 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 30066 106.37 106.11 106.35+.13 iShEMkts .59e 244377 39.54 39.05 39.17—.08 iShiBoxIG 3.87 35052 112.67 112.43 112.62+.11 iSh20yrT 3.05 48639 121.42 120.46 121.16+.11 iSEafe 1.66e 205400 59.06 58.61 58.78+.09 iShiBxHYB 5.09 54462 81.33 81.09 81.17+.13 iSR1KVal 2.41e 30808 110.94 109.70 110.18+.10 iShR2K 1.77e 102642 134.05 131.80 132.75—.11 iSUSAMinV .87e 25246 52.28 51.87 52.06+.12 iShREst 2.76e 24700 75.07 73.67 74.08—.63 iShCrSPSs 31975 69.39 68.24 68.67—.24 iShCorEafe 1.56e 108495 55.25 54.79 54.95+.14 iShJapanrs 24976 51.18 50.65 50.83+.05 iShCorEM .95e 73441 47.62 47.09 47.23—.03 ItauUnHs 21682 9.18 9.08 9.16+.12 JPMorgCh 2.24f 49700 98.81 96.79 97.23+.40 JPMAlerian 2.29 38634 22.25 21.96 22.19+.24 Keycorp .56 21514 14.85 14.51 14.60—.02 KindMorg .80 54165 15.46 15.15 15.28—.01 Kinrossg 44197 3.21 3.12 3.21+.03 LloydBkg .47a 41893 2.60 2.55 2.58+.03 MarathnO .20 32981 14.36 14.03 14.35+.27 Merck 2.20f 24384 76.52 75.66 76.09+.72 MorgStan 1.20 35567 40.08 39.07 39.38+.01 Nabors .24 62373 2.05 1.89 1.97—.04 NYCmtyB .68 37700 9.33 9.05 9.17—.05 NokiaCp .19e 56240 5.84 5.77 5.84+.03 OasisPet 30107 5.61 5.38 5.57+.11 Oracle .76 46698 45.50 45.00 45.17+.35 PG&ECp 2.12f 26765 24.23 23.15 23.61—.28 Penney 60703 1.05 .99 .100—.03 Petrobras 52225 13.31 12.90 13.06+.03 Pfizer 1.44f 51615 43.73 43.10 43.37+.41 Pier1 .28 48075 .34 .29 .30—.01 PUltSP500s 24781 34.81 33.74 34.20+.33 ProShSPrs 28997 31.67 31.34 31.52—.12 PrUShD3rs 25810 19.75 19.20 19.50—.35 RangeRs .08 28814 9.84 9.39 9.66+.02 RegionsFn .56 32323 13.57 13.18 13.27—.08 RiteAid 98298 .74 .68 .72+.03 SpdrGold 35355 121.24 120.83 121.23+.17 S&P500ETF 4.13e 357200 250.16 247.47 248.65+.90 SpdrBiots .44e 26076 71.96 70.57 71.47+1.38 SpdrLehHY 2.30 62290 33.66 33.58 33.62+.08 SpdrS&PRB .74e 38923 47.11 45.84 46.12—.42 SpdrOGEx .73e 67519 26.83 26.01 26.50+.13 Salesforce 21851 137.00 134.49 136.51+1.83 Schlmbrg 2 79419 36.81 35.26 35.66—.94 SchwIntEq .71e 75186 28.43 28.25 28.34+.06 SnapIncAn 62467 5.86 5.42 5.54—.18 SwstnEngy 73146 3.59 3.38 3.46—.08 Sprint 26553 5.92 5.76 5.81—.04 Squaren 62105 57.35 55.46 56.36+.49 SPMatls .98e 24132 50.61 49.96 50.18+.08 SPHlthC 1.01e 32402 86.55 85.67 86.07+.82 SPCnSt 1.28e 47105 50.82 50.31 50.46—.11 SPEngy 2.04e 62231 57.77 56.68 57.17+.12 SPDRFncl .46e 203375 23.92 23.52 23.64+.05 SPInds 1.12e 39416 64.54 63.73 64.02+.25 SPTech .78e 40886 62.21 61.46 61.80+.40 SpdrRESel 26810 31.05 30.51 30.68—.26 SPUtil 1.55e 72003 53.07 52.37 52.67—.16 Synchrony .84 25925 23.67 22.95 23.18—.32 TevaPhrm .73e 32324 15.83 15.35 15.52—.17 Transocn 70872 7.27 6.88 7.04+.03 Twitter 85158 29.13 28.34 28.87+.44 USOilFd 128209 9.66 9.44 9.55+.02 USSteel .20 23460 18.65 17.86 18.09—.16 ValeSA .29e 34973 13.26 13.05 13.22+.20 VanEGold .06e 185868 21.00 20.56 20.98+.38 VnEkRus .01e 31220 18.89 18.64 18.69—.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 33453 14.25 13.64 13.89—.23 VangTSM 2.17e 40431 127.73 126.28 126.90+.47 VangSP500 3.81e 24300 229.97 227.45 228.54+.78 VangREIT 3.08e 47509 74.72 73.30 73.73—.64 VangAllW 1.34e 35650 45.81 45.46 45.60+.05 VangEmg 1.10e 90438 38.50 38.10 38.21+.04 VangEur 1.71e 40820 48.76 48.43 48.56+.16 VangFTSE 1.10e 163420 37.28 37.02 37.13+.11 Vereit .55 22522 7.19 7.04 7.10—.07 VerizonCm 2.41f 32796 55.72 55.07 55.45+.18 Vipshop 38738 5.80 5.50 5.53—.07 Visa s 1f 28226 132.44 130.23 130.93—.01 WPXEngy 24657 11.39 11.01 11.36+.32 WeathfIntl 299061 .47 .39 .47+.07 WellsFargo 1.72f 51933 46.48 45.57 45.81+.03 Weyerhsr 1.36 22262 22.13 21.54 21.72—.11 WmsCos 1.36 39781 21.73 21.19 21.71+.23 Yamanag .02 36780 2.33 2.27 2.33+.01 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.