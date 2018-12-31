BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 44016 2.36 2.20 2.23—.04 AT&TInc 2.04f 155027 28.64 28.09 28.31—.16 Alibaba 54795 142.02 137.60 138.48—.61 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|44016
|2.36
|2.20
|2.23—.04
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|155027
|28.64
|28.09
|28.31—.16
|Alibaba
|54795
|142.02
|137.60
|138.48—.61
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|240600
|8.74
|8.62
|8.71+.07
|Altria 3.44f
|27890
|49.07
|48.60
|48.82—.07
|Ambev .05e
|66098
|3.92
|3.83
|3.91+.01
|AMidstrm .41
|21551
|3.89
|2.75
|3.04—1.29
|Annaly 1.20e
|45358
|9.89
|9.71
|9.74—.14
|AnteroRes 1
|24852
|9.34
|9.00
|9.28+.07
|Aphrian
|57179
|6.10
|5.60
|5.74—.52
|AuroraCn
|54633
|5.28
|4.97
|5.03—.21
|BPPLC 2.38
|23588
|38.46
|37.88
|38.10—.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|36227
|4.50
|4.43
|4.45+.01
|BkofAm .60
|224692
|24.97
|24.37
|24.53+.14
|BiPVxSTrs
|182828
|48.09
|47.10
|47.53—1.29
|BarrickG .28f
|113185
|13.31
|12.69
|13.29+.17
|Blackstone 2.19e
|
|22139
|30.68
|29.33
|29.61—.48
|BlueAprnn
|32517
|1.17
|1.06
|1.07—.06
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|38402
|32.03
|31.07
|31.35—1.13
|CVSHealth 2
|26817
|66.08
|64.75
|65.12—.07
|CabotO&G .28f
|32573
|23.13
|22.20
|22.43—.52
|CdaGoosen
|35998
|45.77
|43.04
|43.79+2.01
|CntryLink 2.16
|38666
|15.43
|14.95
|15.24—.04
|ChesEng
|208439
|2.22
|2.03
|2.07—.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|62216
|8.89
|8.29
|8.57+.05
|Citigroup 1.80f
|75086
|52.67
|51.39
|51.70—.13
|ClevCliffs .20
|36996
|7.96
|7.46
|7.57—.29
|CocaCola 1.56
|26112
|47.54
|46.96
|47.10—.10
|ConAgra .85
|34473
|21.67
|20.91
|20.98—.20
|Coty .50
|22888
|6.62
|6.39
|6.55+.06
|DenburyR
|65480
|1.78
|1.60
|1.71—.02
|DevonE .32
|34002
|22.95
|22.03
|22.50+.04
|DxGBullrs
|47547
|17.22
|16.21
|17.18+.90
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|38529
|8.97
|8.45
|8.95+.40
|DirSPBears
|29591
|31.85
|30.83
|31.39—.34
|DxBiotBllrs
|35235
|32.88
|31.10
|32.26+1.76
|DxSPOGBls
|43029
|8.06
|7.32
|7.76+.10
|DxSCBearrs
|78731
|15.97
|15.19
|15.65+.07
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|23099
|42.25
|40.16
|41.02—.18
|DrxSPBulls
|32309
|32.92
|31.88
|32.33+.32
|Disney 1.76f
|23706
|109.33
|107.55
|108.02+.72
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|38308
|54.00
|52.74
|53.12+.10
|EnCanag .06
|72912
|5.97
|5.68
|5.85+.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|63859
|13.17
|12.75
|13.12+.35
|ENSCO .04
|50844
|3.79
|3.53
|3.59—.13
|EntProdPt 1.73
|22091
|24.58
|24.01
|24.58+.70
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|50408
|69.15
|67.81
|68.17
|FstDatan
|25628
|17.18
|16.62
|16.74—.21
|FordM .60a
|273760
|7.86
|7.50
|7.58—.23
|FrptMcM .20
|61275
|10.51
|10.04
|10.18—.29
|GenElec .04m
|456629
|7.62
|7.35
|7.47—.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|31691
|34.22
|32.92
|33.17—.75
|Goldcrpg .24
|42148
|9.75
|9.54
|9.74+.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|37434
|26.69
|25.75
|26.18—.28
|HeclaM .01e
|23208
|2.39
|2.30
|2.37+.04
|iShGold
|66232
|12.29
|12.25
|12.28+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|32633
|38.51
|38.08
|38.26+.18
|iShEMU .86e
|50846
|35.34
|34.90
|35.01+.11
|iShSilver
|52633
|14.56
|14.41
|14.54+.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|55039
|39.57
|39.04
|39.16+.09
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|25079
|251.63
|248.99
|250.13+.80
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|30066
|106.37
|106.11
|106.35+.13
|iShEMkts .59e
|244377
|39.54
|39.05
|39.17—.08
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|35052
|112.67
|112.43
|112.62+.11
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|48639
|121.42
|120.46
|121.16+.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|205400
|59.06
|58.61
|58.78+.09
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|54462
|81.33
|81.09
|81.17+.13
|iSR1KVal 2.41e
|
|30808
|110.94
|109.70
|110.18+.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|102642
|134.05
|131.80
|132.75—.11
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|25246
|52.28
|51.87
|52.06+.12
|iShREst 2.76e
|24700
|75.07
|73.67
|74.08—.63
|iShCrSPSs
|31975
|69.39
|68.24
|68.67—.24
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|108495
|55.25
|54.79
|54.95+.14
|iShJapanrs
|24976
|51.18
|50.65
|50.83+.05
|iShCorEM .95e
|73441
|47.62
|47.09
|47.23—.03
|ItauUnHs
|21682
|9.18
|9.08
|9.16+.12
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|49700
|98.81
|96.79
|97.23+.40
|JPMAlerian 2.29
|
|38634
|22.25
|21.96
|22.19+.24
|Keycorp .56
|21514
|14.85
|14.51
|14.60—.02
|KindMorg .80
|54165
|15.46
|15.15
|15.28—.01
|Kinrossg
|44197
|3.21
|3.12
|3.21+.03
|LloydBkg .47a
|41893
|2.60
|2.55
|2.58+.03
|MarathnO .20
|32981
|14.36
|14.03
|14.35+.27
|Merck 2.20f
|24384
|76.52
|75.66
|76.09+.72
|MorgStan 1.20
|35567
|40.08
|39.07
|39.38+.01
|Nabors .24
|62373
|2.05
|1.89
|1.97—.04
|NYCmtyB .68
|37700
|9.33
|9.05
|9.17—.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|56240
|5.84
|5.77
|5.84+.03
|OasisPet
|30107
|5.61
|5.38
|5.57+.11
|Oracle .76
|46698
|45.50
|45.00
|45.17+.35
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|26765
|24.23
|23.15
|23.61—.28
|Penney
|60703
|1.05
|.99
|.100—.03
|Petrobras
|52225
|13.31
|12.90
|13.06+.03
|Pfizer 1.44f
|51615
|43.73
|43.10
|43.37+.41
|Pier1 .28
|48075
|.34
|.29
|.30—.01
|PUltSP500s
|24781
|34.81
|33.74
|34.20+.33
|ProShSPrs
|28997
|31.67
|31.34
|31.52—.12
|PrUShD3rs
|25810
|19.75
|19.20
|19.50—.35
|RangeRs .08
|28814
|9.84
|9.39
|9.66+.02
|RegionsFn .56
|32323
|13.57
|13.18
|13.27—.08
|RiteAid
|98298
|.74
|.68
|.72+.03
|SpdrGold
|35355
|121.24
|120.83
|121.23+.17
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|357200
|250.16
|247.47
|248.65+.90
|SpdrBiots .44e
|26076
|71.96
|70.57
|71.47+1.38
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|62290
|33.66
|33.58
|33.62+.08
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|38923
|47.11
|45.84
|46.12—.42
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|67519
|26.83
|26.01
|26.50+.13
|Salesforce
|21851
|137.00
|134.49
|136.51+1.83
|Schlmbrg 2
|79419
|36.81
|35.26
|35.66—.94
|SchwIntEq .71e
|75186
|28.43
|28.25
|28.34+.06
|SnapIncAn
|62467
|5.86
|5.42
|5.54—.18
|SwstnEngy
|73146
|3.59
|3.38
|3.46—.08
|Sprint
|26553
|5.92
|5.76
|5.81—.04
|Squaren
|62105
|57.35
|55.46
|56.36+.49
|SPMatls .98e
|24132
|50.61
|49.96
|50.18+.08
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|32402
|86.55
|85.67
|86.07+.82
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|47105
|50.82
|50.31
|50.46—.11
|SPEngy 2.04e
|62231
|57.77
|56.68
|57.17+.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|203375
|23.92
|23.52
|23.64+.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|39416
|64.54
|63.73
|64.02+.25
|SPTech .78e
|40886
|62.21
|61.46
|61.80+.40
|SpdrRESel
|26810
|31.05
|30.51
|30.68—.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|72003
|53.07
|52.37
|52.67—.16
|Synchrony .84
|25925
|23.67
|22.95
|23.18—.32
|TevaPhrm .73e
|32324
|15.83
|15.35
|15.52—.17
|Transocn
|70872
|7.27
|6.88
|7.04+.03
|Twitter
|85158
|29.13
|28.34
|28.87+.44
|USOilFd
|128209
|9.66
|9.44
|9.55+.02
|USSteel .20
|23460
|18.65
|17.86
|18.09—.16
|ValeSA .29e
|34973
|13.26
|13.05
|13.22+.20
|VanEGold .06e
|185868
|21.00
|20.56
|20.98+.38
|VnEkRus .01e
|31220
|18.89
|18.64
|18.69—.06
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|33453
|14.25
|13.64
|13.89—.23
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|40431
|127.73
|126.28
|126.90+.47
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|24300
|229.97
|227.45
|228.54+.78
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|47509
|74.72
|73.30
|73.73—.64
|VangAllW 1.34e
|35650
|45.81
|45.46
|45.60+.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|90438
|38.50
|38.10
|38.21+.04
|VangEur 1.71e
|40820
|48.76
|48.43
|48.56+.16
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|163420
|37.28
|37.02
|37.13+.11
|Vereit .55
|22522
|7.19
|7.04
|7.10—.07
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|32796
|55.72
|55.07
|55.45+.18
|Vipshop
|38738
|5.80
|5.50
|5.53—.07
|Visa s 1f
|28226
|132.44
|130.23
|130.93—.01
|WPXEngy
|24657
|11.39
|11.01
|11.36+.32
|WeathfIntl
|299061
|.47
|.39
|.47+.07
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|51933
|46.48
|45.57
|45.81+.03
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|22262
|22.13
|21.54
|21.72—.11
|WmsCos 1.36
|39781
|21.73
|21.19
|21.71+.23
|Yamanag .02
|36780
|2.33
|2.27
|2.33+.01
|—————————
