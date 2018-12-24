BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 42268 2.35 2.21 2.23—.09 AT&TInc 2.04f 286794 28.29 27.36 27.52—.79 Alibaba 80090 134.57 129.77 132.36+.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|42268
|2.35
|2.21
|2.23—.09
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|286794
|28.29
|27.36
|27.52—.79
|Alibaba
|80090
|134.57
|129.77
|132.36+.36
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|141076
|8.65
|8.38
|8.40—.32
|Altria 3.44f
|x56432
|48.26
|47.50
|47.72—.57
|Ambev .05e
|53852
|3.89
|3.83
|3.85+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|90899
|9.92
|9.57
|9.73—.16
|Aphrian
|56958
|5.67
|4.55
|5.59+.74
|AuroraCn
|68140
|5.09
|4.58
|5.01+.13
|BPPLC 2.38
|46725
|37.76
|36.58
|36.66—1.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|41543
|9.65
|9.46
|9.50—.09
|BkofAm .60
|442309
|23.21
|22.66
|22.91—.46
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|44047
|45.52
|44.22
|45.15+.51
|BiPVxSTrs
|247435
|49.30
|47.42
|49.04+1.88
|BarrickG .28f
|63496
|13.58
|13.21
|13.55+.43
|BlackBerry
|39706
|6.94
|6.57
|6.77—.14
|Blackstone 2.19e
|
|39077
|29.66
|28.07
|29.22+.71
|CVSHealth 2
|39453
|64.44
|62.81
|63.45—.25
|CntryLink 2.16
|63101
|14.85
|14.37
|14.52—.38
|ChesEng
|298223
|1.92
|1.78
|1.79—.11
|CgpVelLCrd
|68647
|8.84
|8.24
|8.36—.68
|Citigroup 1.80f
|149139
|50.25
|48.48
|49.95—.29
|CocaCola 1.56
|56617
|47.87
|46.01
|46.14—1.43
|ConAgra .85
|51523
|22.15
|20.81
|21.23—.92
|DenburyR
|58674
|1.54
|1.43
|1.47—.08
|DxSOXBrrs
|37019
|16.55
|15.58
|16.25+.59
|DxGBullrs
|69740
|17.43
|16.58
|17.20+1.07
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|56230
|8.86
|8.47
|8.79+.61
|DirSPBears
|62575
|37.52
|35.58
|37.13+1.76
|DxBiotBllrs
|47753
|26.94
|24.00
|26.46+.91
|DxSCBearrs
|177548
|18.51
|17.60
|18.05+.38
|DxFnBrrs
|50146
|16.47
|15.68
|16.22+.74
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|37768
|37.66
|35.74
|36.68—.84
|DrxSPBulls
|53711
|29.71
|28.07
|28.39—1.52
|DirxEnBull
|39727
|14.22
|13.07
|13.16—1.34
|Disney 1.76f
|40512
|103.90
|100.57
|101.18—3.04
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|52956
|50.62
|49.00
|49.63—.96
|EnCanag .06
|59220
|5.39
|5.19
|5.22—.16
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|105465
|12.23
|11.68
|11.98—.26
|ENSCO .04
|51239
|3.45
|3.28
|3.37—.01
|EntProdPt 1.73
|46846
|24.07
|23.39
|23.59—.76
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|79394
|67.53
|65.44
|65.65—2.47
|FordM .60a
|271253
|8.01
|7.70
|7.73—.32
|FrptMcM .20
|59947
|10.08
|9.72
|9.88—.17
|GenElec .04m
|394929
|7.13
|7.02
|7.05—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|52615
|32.94
|32.25
|32.74—.24
|Goldcrpg .24
|41452
|9.69
|9.30
|9.66+.42
|HPInc .64f
|36005
|19.89
|19.32
|19.66+.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|45693
|25.94
|25.20
|25.27—.58
|Hess 1
|41431
|40.86
|37.79
|38.18—3.31
|iShGold
|106743
|12.16
|12.11
|12.16+.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|50945
|37.32
|36.72
|36.86—.28
|iShSilver
|37372
|13.87
|13.79
|13.86+.12
|iShSPTUSs
|43407
|54.50
|53.54
|53.78—.83
|iShChinaLC .87e
|96118
|39.23
|38.80
|38.94—.04
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|39568
|242.00
|237.61
|238.41—3.94
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|39214
|106.00
|105.85
|105.87+.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|298996
|38.72
|38.33
|38.43—.09
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|45672
|121.33
|120.91
|121.20+.48
|iSEafe 1.66e
|273085
|57.79
|57.19
|57.24—.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|126406
|80.35
|79.73
|79.87—.36
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|181013
|128.47
|126.25
|127.41—.96
|iShChina .61e
|52419
|52.42
|51.64
|52.00—.06
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|
|60618
|51.10
|49.95
|50.08—1.11
|iShREst 2.76e
|44607
|74.67
|72.28
|72.38—2.31
|iShCrSPSs
|41636
|66.53
|65.44
|65.93—.44
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|99129
|53.90
|53.33
|53.40—.28
|Infosyss
|61253
|9.24
|9.07
|9.10
|iShJapanrs
|85482
|49.65
|48.99
|49.22—.45
|iShCorEM .95e
|110000
|46.65
|46.21
|46.33—.06
|ItauUnHs
|44537
|8.79
|8.65
|8.69—.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|105755
|94.22
|92.37
|93.23—.94
|JohnJn 3.60
|38368
|123.29
|122.60
|122.96—5.13
|Keycorp .56
|45993
|14.31
|13.85
|14.00—.30
|KindMorg .80
|93063
|15.49
|14.84
|14.88—.70
|Kinrossg
|82184
|3.25
|3.13
|3.25+.13
|LloydBkg .47a
|56867
|2.51
|2.46
|2.49+.01
|MarathnO .20
|43385
|13.36
|12.89
|12.96—.50
|Merck 2.20f
|58352
|72.90
|70.96
|71.34—1.56
|MetLife 1.68
|38645
|39.24
|37.91
|38.90+.27
|MorgStan 1.20
|67663
|38.00
|36.74
|37.58—.10
|Nabors .24
|62033
|2.01
|1.86
|1.90—.10
|NikeB s .88f
|53204
|71.93
|68.81
|69.21—3.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|137749
|5.53
|5.46
|5.49
|OasisPet
|44494
|5.03
|4.79
|4.88—.15
|Oracle .76
|99433
|43.82
|42.98
|43.09—.91
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|43620
|23.52
|22.30
|23.37+.62
|Pandora
|43751
|7.89
|7.58
|7.79+.08
|Penney
|43786
|1.08
|1.00
|1.06—.03
|Petrobras
|50896
|12.49
|12.16
|12.21—.17
|Pfizer 1.44f
|98555
|41.96
|40.72
|40.88—1.05
|PhilipMor 4.56
|43269
|67.04
|65.71
|66.42+.21
|PUltSP500s
|52578
|31.10
|29.59
|29.82—1.66
|ProctGam 2.87
|39504
|90.66
|86.96
|87.25—3.72
|ProShtQQQ
|41670
|37.05
|36.12
|36.75+.45
|ProShSPrs
|102506
|33.38
|32.79
|33.29+.57
|PrUShSPrs
|77819
|48.79
|47.07
|48.50+1.61
|PrUShD3rs
|57304
|23.51
|22.41
|23.32+1.19
|RegionsFn .56
|49295
|12.86
|12.53
|12.72—.14
|RiteAid
|122532
|.71
|.66
|.68—.03
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|44183
|223.31
|219.57
|220.35—3.74
|SpdrGold
|56383
|120.00
|119.57
|119.96+1.24
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|883985
|240.84
|235.90
|236.67—4.03
|SpdrBiots .44e
|38449
|66.87
|64.38
|66.47+.73
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|67628
|33.28
|33.01
|33.06—.14
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|50593
|45.19
|44.26
|44.81—.26
|SpdrRetls .49e
|36218
|39.12
|38.10
|39.03+.43
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|67280
|25.09
|24.45
|24.59—.76
|Schlmbrg 2
|75702
|35.88
|35.00
|35.40—.31
|SchwIntEq .71e
|42817
|27.85
|27.57
|27.58—.18
|Schwab .52
|40380
|39.23
|38.33
|38.62—.52
|SnapIncAn
|108632
|5.35
|4.96
|5.27+.28
|SwstnEngy
|71355
|3.40
|3.30
|3.35—.08
|Sprint
|48191
|5.76
|5.56
|5.65—.14
|Squaren
|87208
|52.50
|49.82
|51.63—.88
|SPMatls .98e
|70142
|48.66
|47.69
|47.86—.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|93053
|82.44
|81.03
|81.34—1.34
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|141394
|50.22
|48.82
|48.95—1.23
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|60372
|94.15
|91.73
|93.13—.63
|SPEngy 2.04e
|95921
|55.72
|54.23
|54.38—1.74
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|394034
|22.75
|22.30
|22.54—.26
|SPInds 1.12e
|104215
|61.95
|60.66
|60.88—1.37
|SPTech .78e
|132235
|59.36
|57.93
|58.38—.82
|SpdrRESel
|78326
|31.10
|29.93
|29.97—.98
|SPUtil 1.55e
|147200
|54.11
|51.41
|51.52—2.29
|TaiwSemi .73e
|36044
|35.89
|35.48
|35.62—.09
|TevaPhrm .73e
|82353
|14.96
|14.65
|14.84—.26
|Transocn
|60004
|6.58
|6.33
|6.50+.01
|Twitter
|128712
|27.27
|26.26
|26.76—.55
|USOilFd
|148785
|9.52
|9.30
|9.35—.22
|ValeSA .29e
|72456
|13.03
|12.60
|12.65—.25
|VanEGold .06e
|199566
|21.02
|20.65
|20.92+.48
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|38308
|13.78
|13.33
|13.50—.15
|VanEJrGld
|48971
|29.78
|29.31
|29.69+.75
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|
|40228
|79.00
|78.78
|78.80—.21
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|91405
|122.54
|120.34
|120.76—2.73
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|53249
|220.80
|216.81
|217.54—3.62
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|46060
|74.33
|72.02
|72.10—2.29
|VangAllW 1.34e
|54702
|44.86
|44.40
|44.46—.65
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|140992
|37.80
|37.44
|37.52—.35
|VangEur 1.71e
|36261
|47.84
|47.30
|47.33—.54
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|194732
|36.41
|36.02
|36.06—.56
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|89440
|55.04
|52.94
|53.28—1.64
|Vipshop
|38555
|5.52
|5.15
|5.47+.27
|Visa s 1f
|51275
|125.21
|121.60
|123.51—.75
|WalMart 2.08f
|36649
|87.57
|86.19
|86.93—.20
|WeathfIntl
|102308
|.29
|.25
|.25—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|109593
|45.10
|43.94
|44.02—1.10
|WmsCos 1.36
|40598
|21.66
|20.66
|20.70—1.08
|Yamanag .02
|70245
|2.43
|2.33
|2.38+.04
|—————————
