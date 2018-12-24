BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 42268 2.35 2.21 2.23—.09 AT&TInc 2.04f 286794 28.29 27.36 27.52—.79 Alibaba 80090 134.57 129.77 132.36+.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 42268 2.35 2.21 2.23—.09 AT&TInc 2.04f 286794 28.29 27.36 27.52—.79 Alibaba 80090 134.57 129.77 132.36+.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 141076 8.65 8.38 8.40—.32 Altria 3.44f x56432 48.26 47.50 47.72—.57 Ambev .05e 53852 3.89 3.83 3.85+.01 Annaly 1.20e 90899 9.92 9.57 9.73—.16 Aphrian 56958 5.67 4.55 5.59+.74 AuroraCn 68140 5.09 4.58 5.01+.13 BPPLC 2.38 46725 37.76 36.58 36.66—1.01 BcoBrads .06a 41543 9.65 9.46 9.50—.09 BkofAm .60 442309 23.21 22.66 22.91—.46 BkNYMel 1.12f 44047 45.52 44.22 45.15+.51 BiPVxSTrs 247435 49.30 47.42 49.04+1.88 BarrickG .28f 63496 13.58 13.21 13.55+.43 BlackBerry 39706 6.94 6.57 6.77—.14 Blackstone 2.19e 39077 29.66 28.07 29.22+.71 CVSHealth 2 39453 64.44 62.81 63.45—.25 CntryLink 2.16 63101 14.85 14.37 14.52—.38 ChesEng 298223 1.92 1.78 1.79—.11 CgpVelLCrd 68647 8.84 8.24 8.36—.68 Citigroup 1.80f 149139 50.25 48.48 49.95—.29 CocaCola 1.56 56617 47.87 46.01 46.14—1.43 ConAgra .85 51523 22.15 20.81 21.23—.92 DenburyR 58674 1.54 1.43 1.47—.08 DxSOXBrrs 37019 16.55 15.58 16.25+.59 DxGBullrs 69740 17.43 16.58 17.20+1.07 DrGMBllrs .09e 56230 8.86 8.47 8.79+.61 DirSPBears 62575 37.52 35.58 37.13+1.76 DxBiotBllrs 47753 26.94 24.00 26.46+.91 DxSCBearrs 177548 18.51 17.60 18.05+.38 DxFnBrrs 50146 16.47 15.68 16.22+.74 DrxSCBulls .41e 37768 37.66 35.74 36.68—.84 DrxSPBulls 53711 29.71 28.07 28.39—1.52 DirxEnBull 39727 14.22 13.07 13.16—1.34 Disney 1.76f 40512 103.90 100.57 101.18—3.04 DowDuPnt 1.52 52956 50.62 49.00 49.63—.96 EnCanag .06 59220 5.39 5.19 5.22—.16 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 105465 12.23 11.68 11.98—.26 ENSCO .04 51239 3.45 3.28 3.37—.01 EntProdPt 1.73 46846 24.07 23.39 23.59—.76 ExxonMbl 3.28 79394 67.53 65.44 65.65—2.47 FordM .60a 271253 8.01 7.70 7.73—.32 FrptMcM .20 59947 10.08 9.72 9.88—.17 GenElec .04m 394929 7.13 7.02 7.05—.11 GenMotors 1.52 52615 32.94 32.25 32.74—.24 Goldcrpg .24 41452 9.69 9.30 9.66+.42 HPInc .64f 36005 19.89 19.32 19.66+.01 Hallibrtn .72 45693 25.94 25.20 25.27—.58 Hess 1 41431 40.86 37.79 38.18—3.31 iShGold 106743 12.16 12.11 12.16+.13 iShBrazil .67e 50945 37.32 36.72 36.86—.28 iShSilver 37372 13.87 13.79 13.86+.12 iShSPTUSs 43407 54.50 53.54 53.78—.83 iShChinaLC .87e 96118 39.23 38.80 38.94—.04 iSCorSP500 4.38e 39568 242.00 237.61 238.41—3.94 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 39214 106.00 105.85 105.87+.08 iShEMkts .59e 298996 38.72 38.33 38.43—.09 iSh20yrT 3.05 45672 121.33 120.91 121.20+.48 iSEafe 1.66e 273085 57.79 57.19 57.24—.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 126406 80.35 79.73 79.87—.36 iShR2K 1.77e 181013 128.47 126.25 127.41—.96 iShChina .61e 52419 52.42 51.64 52.00—.06 iSUSAMinV .87e 60618 51.10 49.95 50.08—1.11 iShREst 2.76e 44607 74.67 72.28 72.38—2.31 iShCrSPSs 41636 66.53 65.44 65.93—.44 iShCorEafe 1.56e 99129 53.90 53.33 53.40—.28 Infosyss 61253 9.24 9.07 9.10 iShJapanrs 85482 49.65 48.99 49.22—.45 iShCorEM .95e 110000 46.65 46.21 46.33—.06 ItauUnHs 44537 8.79 8.65 8.69—.07 JPMorgCh 2.24f 105755 94.22 92.37 93.23—.94 JohnJn 3.60 38368 123.29 122.60 122.96—5.13 Keycorp .56 45993 14.31 13.85 14.00—.30 KindMorg .80 93063 15.49 14.84 14.88—.70 Kinrossg 82184 3.25 3.13 3.25+.13 LloydBkg .47a 56867 2.51 2.46 2.49+.01 MarathnO .20 43385 13.36 12.89 12.96—.50 Merck 2.20f 58352 72.90 70.96 71.34—1.56 MetLife 1.68 38645 39.24 37.91 38.90+.27 MorgStan 1.20 67663 38.00 36.74 37.58—.10 Nabors .24 62033 2.01 1.86 1.90—.10 NikeB s .88f 53204 71.93 68.81 69.21—3.16 NokiaCp .19e 137749 5.53 5.46 5.49 OasisPet 44494 5.03 4.79 4.88—.15 Oracle .76 99433 43.82 42.98 43.09—.91 PG&ECp 2.12f 43620 23.52 22.30 23.37+.62 Pandora 43751 7.89 7.58 7.79+.08 Penney 43786 1.08 1.00 1.06—.03 Petrobras 50896 12.49 12.16 12.21—.17 Pfizer 1.44f 98555 41.96 40.72 40.88—1.05 PhilipMor 4.56 43269 67.04 65.71 66.42+.21 PUltSP500s 52578 31.10 29.59 29.82—1.66 ProctGam 2.87 39504 90.66 86.96 87.25—3.72 ProShtQQQ 41670 37.05 36.12 36.75+.45 ProShSPrs 102506 33.38 32.79 33.29+.57 PrUShSPrs 77819 48.79 47.07 48.50+1.61 PrUShD3rs 57304 23.51 22.41 23.32+1.19 RegionsFn .56 49295 12.86 12.53 12.72—.14 RiteAid 122532 .71 .66 .68—.03 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 44183 223.31 219.57 220.35—3.74 SpdrGold 56383 120.00 119.57 119.96+1.24 S&P500ETF 4.13e 883985 240.84 235.90 236.67—4.03 SpdrBiots .44e 38449 66.87 64.38 66.47+.73 SpdrLehHY 2.30 67628 33.28 33.01 33.06—.14 SpdrS&PRB .74e 50593 45.19 44.26 44.81—.26 SpdrRetls .49e 36218 39.12 38.10 39.03+.43 SpdrOGEx .73e 67280 25.09 24.45 24.59—.76 Schlmbrg 2 75702 35.88 35.00 35.40—.31 SchwIntEq .71e 42817 27.85 27.57 27.58—.18 Schwab .52 40380 39.23 38.33 38.62—.52 SnapIncAn 108632 5.35 4.96 5.27+.28 SwstnEngy 71355 3.40 3.30 3.35—.08 Sprint 48191 5.76 5.56 5.65—.14 Squaren 87208 52.50 49.82 51.63—.88 SPMatls .98e 70142 48.66 47.69 47.86—.74 SPHlthC 1.01e 93053 82.44 81.03 81.34—1.34 SPCnSt 1.28e 141394 50.22 48.82 48.95—1.23 SPConsum 1.12e 60372 94.15 91.73 93.13—.63 SPEngy 2.04e 95921 55.72 54.23 54.38—1.74 SPDRFncl .46e 394034 22.75 22.30 22.54—.26 SPInds 1.12e 104215 61.95 60.66 60.88—1.37 SPTech .78e 132235 59.36 57.93 58.38—.82 SpdrRESel 78326 31.10 29.93 29.97—.98 SPUtil 1.55e 147200 54.11 51.41 51.52—2.29 TaiwSemi .73e 36044 35.89 35.48 35.62—.09 TevaPhrm .73e 82353 14.96 14.65 14.84—.26 Transocn 60004 6.58 6.33 6.50+.01 Twitter 128712 27.27 26.26 26.76—.55 USOilFd 148785 9.52 9.30 9.35—.22 ValeSA .29e 72456 13.03 12.60 12.65—.25 VanEGold .06e 199566 21.02 20.65 20.92+.48 VEckOilSvc .47e 38308 13.78 13.33 13.50—.15 VanEJrGld 48971 29.78 29.31 29.69+.75 VangTotBd 2.06e 40228 79.00 78.78 78.80—.21 VangTSM 2.17e 91405 122.54 120.34 120.76—2.73 VangSP500 3.81e 53249 220.80 216.81 217.54—3.62 VangREIT 3.08e 46060 74.33 72.02 72.10—2.29 VangAllW 1.34e 54702 44.86 44.40 44.46—.65 VangEmg 1.10e 140992 37.80 37.44 37.52—.35 VangEur 1.71e 36261 47.84 47.30 47.33—.54 VangFTSE 1.10e 194732 36.41 36.02 36.06—.56 VerizonCm 2.41f 89440 55.04 52.94 53.28—1.64 Vipshop 38555 5.52 5.15 5.47+.27 Visa s 1f 51275 125.21 121.60 123.51—.75 WalMart 2.08f 36649 87.57 86.19 86.93—.20 WeathfIntl 102308 .29 .25 .25—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 109593 45.10 43.94 44.02—1.10 WmsCos 1.36 40598 21.66 20.66 20.70—1.08 Yamanag .02 70245 2.43 2.33 2.38+.04 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 