BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 63856 2.50 2.36 2.43—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 266617 29.24 28.23 28.60—.05 AbbVie 4.28f 54728 88.71 83.22 86.80+1.43 Alibaba 96254 137.19 133.92 133.92—1.19 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 156471 8.95 8.78 8.81—.04 Altria 3.44f 118599 49.56 48.75 49.37—1.07 Ambev .05e 68977 3.89 3.82 3.82—.10 AmIntlGrp 1.28 44261 39.14 37.90 38.61+.46 Annaly 1.20e 55271 10.02 9.86 9.95+.05 AuroraCn 52930 5.16 4.85 4.87—.23 BcoBrads .06a 62638 9.83 9.69 9.70—.15 BcoSantSA .21e 77715 4.47 4.40 4.42—.07 BkofAm .60 467488 24.51 23.90 24.06—.05 BkNYMel 1.12f 74390 45.89 44.12 45.40+.39 BiPVxSTrs 330340 45.77 44.16 45.32+.57 BarrickG .28f 94917 13.43 13.07 13.27—.11 BauschHl 43453 18.92 17.93 17.98—.74 Baxters .76 42116 64.29 62.22 62.88+.20 BerkHB 54477 197.80 191.94 195.07+1.49 BlackBerry 85362 7.66 7.00 7.01—.54 Blackstone 2.19e 44074 29.00 27.88 28.74+1.03 BrMySq 1.64f 43109 51.38 50.17 50.33+.27 CVSHealth 2 52622 67.50 64.87 65.65—.83 CntryLink 2.16 48777 15.74 15.25 15.31—.17 ChesEng 321045 2.03 1.84 1.94+.10 Chevron 4.48 72848 106.94 102.91 105.23+.25 CgpVelLCrd 65967 9.60 8.98 9.33—.13 Citigroup 1.80f 182454 52.56 51.21 51.32—.95 CocaCola 1.56 114349 48.75 47.23 48.15+.61 ConAgra .85 84084 24.40 22.51 22.61—1.67 Coty .50 50976 6.65 6.31 6.32—.17 DenburyR 42724 1.68 1.58 1.61—.06 DevonE .32 44677 22.80 22.23 22.25—.26 DxGBullrs 44896 16.86 16.12 16.31—.35 DrGMBllrs .09e 47916 8.40 8.04 8.16—.11 DirSPBears 57626 33.62 31.73 33.52+.16 DxBiotBllrs 43180 29.99 27.00 27.14—2.21 DxSCBearrs 158926 16.92 15.93 16.91+.56 DrxSPBulls 53822 33.36 31.54 31.64—.24 Disney 1.76f 49680 108.75 106.28 106.36—.64 DowDuPnt 1.52 112321 52.32 50.72 51.73+.69 EnCanag .06 69744 5.66 5.43 5.54—.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 83301 13.12 12.83 12.96+.12 ENSCO .04 77403 3.59 3.28 3.46+.15 ExxonMbl 3.28 136715 70.37 68.14 69.41+.78 FordM .60a 206797 8.40 8.18 8.19—.07 FrptMcM .20 99357 10.48 10.19 10.36+.12 GenElec .04m 693522 7.45 7.24 7.26—.18 GenMills 1.96 42659 40.42 38.99 39.53+.46 GenMotors 1.52 59120 34.85 33.70 33.74—.53 HPInc .64f 68707 20.38 19.92 20.07 Hallibrtn .72 71169 27.36 26.24 26.76—.38 HPEntn .45e 55774 13.00 12.57 12.78+.13 ING .14e 57322 10.81 10.66 10.73+.11 iShGold 83990 12.09 12.04 12.06—.04 iShBrazil .67e 80346 37.94 37.49 37.54—.02 iShEMU .86e 73463 35.02 34.77 34.84—.10 iShChinaLC .87e 122852 39.53 39.02 39.14—.13 iShEMkts .59e 508225 39.11 38.69 38.74—.05 iShiBoxIG 3.87 61783 112.68 112.28 112.37—.07 iSEafe 1.66e 285400 58.51 58.00 58.15—.44 iShiBxHYB 5.09 202763 80.93 80.39 80.43—.20 iShR2K 1.77e 267171 132.95 130.26 130.34—1.45 iShChina .61e 49174 53.03 52.34 52.44+.02 iShCorEafe 1.56e 144787 54.58 54.13 54.25—.42 iShJapanrs 94176 50.51 49.92 50.04—1.21 iShUK rs 53340 29.37 29.03 29.18+.12 iShCorEM .95e 174522 47.13 46.65 46.69—.15 ItauUnHs 68221 9.02 8.89 8.89—.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f 138435 98.43 95.85 96.86+.41 JohnJn 3.60 71545 130.60 127.12 129.17+.90 Keycorp .56 54996 14.57 14.23 14.31—.04 KindMorg .80 87575 15.94 15.42 15.76+.21 Kinrossg 124620 3.21 3.06 3.15+.01 LloydBkg .47a 63339 2.58 2.54 2.55+.03 MarathnO .20 62814 13.90 13.48 13.70+.09 Merck 2.20f 95568 74.45 72.22 73.71+.22 MetLife 1.68 43134 40.07 39.06 39.51+.16 MorgStan 1.20 64023 39.72 38.41 38.66—.25 Nabors .24 52927 2.15 2.01 2.06—.03 NikeB s .88f 144681 74.29 72.25 72.32+4.79 NokiaCp .19e 129141 5.75 5.63 5.64—.13 OasisPet 49192 5.25 5.00 5.10—.03 Oracle .76 108368 46.21 44.91 44.95—1.29 Pandora 48415 8.29 7.96 7.98—.28 Penney 50400 1.18 1.07 1.09—.04 Perrigo .76 78042 44.45 39.04 39.04—13.32 Petrobras 80706 12.82 12.43 12.63+.04 Pfizer 1.44f 171318 42.87 41.45 42.49+.54 PhilipMor 4.56 53099 71.35 68.91 70.31+1.23 PUltSP500s 48424 35.16 33.25 33.34—.25 ProctGam 2.87 75836 93.17 90.36 92.23+1.25 ProShSPrs 75098 32.17 31.56 32.13+.05 PrUShSPrs 66943 45.32 43.61 45.24+.23 PrUShD3rs 82222 21.04 19.87 20.96—.01 QEPRes .08 59112 5.72 5.42 5.46—.25 RegionsFn .56 54894 13.15 12.87 12.91 RiteAid 115826 .79 .73 .73—.06 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 43033 232.47 227.75 228.51—.38 SpdrGold 64400 119.25 118.84 118.92—.32 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 45056 33.23 32.98 33.06—.18 S&P500ETF 4.13e 899623 249.71 245.02 245.25—1.92 SpdrBiots .44e 57197 67.69 66.72 66.88—1.78 SpdrLehHY 2.30 108873 33.48 33.27 33.28—.12 SpdrS&PRB .74e 48379 46.54 45.75 45.83—.24 SpdrRetls .49e 50327 40.56 39.46 39.52—.45 SpdrOGEx .73e 92510 26.27 25.68 25.91—.12 Salesforce 45166 129.39 125.22 125.36—2.37 Schlmbrg 2 101135 36.68 35.47 36.38+.18 SchwIntEq .71e 47779 28.21 27.97 28.03—.20 Schwab .52 49614 40.13 39.03 39.45—.17 SnapIncAn 103826 5.14 4.93 4.97—.11 SwstnEngy 100492 3.56 3.42 3.54+.08 Sprint 66870 6.11 5.95 5.100+.02 Squaren 106208 55.98 53.36 53.63—2.27 SPMatls .98e 75544 50.12 49.17 49.48+.12 SPHlthC 1.01e 101462 85.27 83.75 83.95—.15 SPCnSt 1.28e 117075 51.83 50.68 51.17 SPConsum 1.12e 48207 97.78 95.47 95.54—.77 SPEngy 2.04e 123339 57.61 56.36 56.93—.26 SPDRFncl .46e 364587 23.67 23.19 23.31—.09 SPInds 1.12e 102317 64.22 63.11 63.32—.52 SPTech .78e 119102 61.82 60.50 60.54—.78 SpdrRESel 66285 32.10 31.48 31.68—.12 SPUtil 1.55e 116715 55.42 54.25 54.92+.42 TaiwSemi .73e 41952 36.93 36.50 36.59+.71 TevaPhrm .73e 81515 15.86 15.05 15.08—.81 Transocn 99083 6.89 6.52 6.71+.07 Twitter 154730 29.76 27.53 27.56—1.74 USBancrp 1.48 59392 46.25 45.28 45.42—.35 USOilFd 162181 9.78 9.56 9.68—.04 UtdTech 2.94f 43287 111.20 108.85 109.27—.36 ValeSA .29e 74590 13.23 12.99 13.10+.16 VanEGold .06e 226052 20.77 20.46 20.53—.14 VnEkRus .01e 51687 18.93 18.67 18.69—.30 VEckOilSvc .47e 58401 14.14 13.79 13.96+.05 VangTSM 2.17e 45658 127.97 125.64 125.71—.46 VangSP500 3.81e 44045 229.46 225.16 225.37—.28 VangAllW 1.34e 48837 45.87 45.47 45.57—.27 VangEmg 1.10e 112650 38.47 38.06 38.10—.08 VangEur 1.71e 50655 48.70 48.34 48.47+.02 VangFTSE 1.10e 171105 37.30 36.97 37.04—.32 VerizonCm 2.41f 128464 56.53 54.78 55.35+.28 Visa s 1f 75928 130.33 125.75 126.68—2.08 WalMart 2.08f 62130 89.47 86.80 88.66+1.38 WeathfIntl 247316 .28 .25 .26+.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 165233 46.53 45.40 45.92—.12 Weyerhsr 1.36 66845 22.77 21.82 21.92—.31 WmsCos 1.36 64628 22.39 21.61 22.14+.30 Yamanag .02 60619 2.36 2.25 2.30+.01 