BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 63856 2.50 2.36 2.43—.03 AT&TInc 2.04f 266617 29.24 28.23 28.60—.05 AbbVie 4.28f 54728 88.71 83.22 86.80+1.43 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|63856
|2.50
|2.36
|2.43—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|266617
|29.24
|28.23
|28.60—.05
|AbbVie 4.28f
|54728
|88.71
|83.22
|86.80+1.43
|Alibaba
|96254
|137.19
|133.92
|133.92—1.19
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|156471
|8.95
|8.78
|8.81—.04
|Altria 3.44f
|118599
|49.56
|48.75
|49.37—1.07
|Ambev .05e
|68977
|3.89
|3.82
|3.82—.10
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|44261
|39.14
|37.90
|38.61+.46
|Annaly 1.20e
|55271
|10.02
|9.86
|9.95+.05
|AuroraCn
|52930
|5.16
|4.85
|4.87—.23
|BcoBrads .06a
|62638
|9.83
|9.69
|9.70—.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|77715
|4.47
|4.40
|4.42—.07
|BkofAm .60
|467488
|24.51
|23.90
|24.06—.05
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|74390
|45.89
|44.12
|45.40+.39
|BiPVxSTrs
|330340
|45.77
|44.16
|45.32+.57
|BarrickG .28f
|94917
|13.43
|13.07
|13.27—.11
|BauschHl
|43453
|18.92
|17.93
|17.98—.74
|Baxters .76
|42116
|64.29
|62.22
|62.88+.20
|BerkHB
|54477
|197.80
|191.94
|195.07+1.49
|BlackBerry
|85362
|7.66
|7.00
|7.01—.54
|Blackstone 2.19e
|
|44074
|29.00
|27.88
|28.74+1.03
|BrMySq 1.64f
|43109
|51.38
|50.17
|50.33+.27
|CVSHealth 2
|52622
|67.50
|64.87
|65.65—.83
|CntryLink 2.16
|48777
|15.74
|15.25
|15.31—.17
|ChesEng
|321045
|2.03
|1.84
|1.94+.10
|Chevron 4.48
|72848
|106.94
|102.91
|105.23+.25
|CgpVelLCrd
|65967
|9.60
|8.98
|9.33—.13
|Citigroup 1.80f
|182454
|52.56
|51.21
|51.32—.95
|CocaCola 1.56
|114349
|48.75
|47.23
|48.15+.61
|ConAgra .85
|84084
|24.40
|22.51
|22.61—1.67
|Coty .50
|50976
|6.65
|6.31
|6.32—.17
|DenburyR
|42724
|1.68
|1.58
|1.61—.06
|DevonE .32
|44677
|22.80
|22.23
|22.25—.26
|DxGBullrs
|44896
|16.86
|16.12
|16.31—.35
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|47916
|8.40
|8.04
|8.16—.11
|DirSPBears
|57626
|33.62
|31.73
|33.52+.16
|DxBiotBllrs
|43180
|29.99
|27.00
|27.14—2.21
|DxSCBearrs
|158926
|16.92
|15.93
|16.91+.56
|DrxSPBulls
|53822
|33.36
|31.54
|31.64—.24
|Disney 1.76f
|49680
|108.75
|106.28
|106.36—.64
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|112321
|52.32
|50.72
|51.73+.69
|EnCanag .06
|69744
|5.66
|5.43
|5.54—.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|83301
|13.12
|12.83
|12.96+.12
|ENSCO .04
|77403
|3.59
|3.28
|3.46+.15
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|136715
|70.37
|68.14
|69.41+.78
|FordM .60a
|206797
|8.40
|8.18
|8.19—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|99357
|10.48
|10.19
|10.36+.12
|GenElec .04m
|693522
|7.45
|7.24
|7.26—.18
|GenMills 1.96
|42659
|40.42
|38.99
|39.53+.46
|GenMotors 1.52
|59120
|34.85
|33.70
|33.74—.53
|HPInc .64f
|68707
|20.38
|19.92
|20.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|71169
|27.36
|26.24
|26.76—.38
|HPEntn .45e
|55774
|13.00
|12.57
|12.78+.13
|ING .14e
|57322
|10.81
|10.66
|10.73+.11
|iShGold
|83990
|12.09
|12.04
|12.06—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|80346
|37.94
|37.49
|37.54—.02
|iShEMU .86e
|73463
|35.02
|34.77
|34.84—.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|122852
|39.53
|39.02
|39.14—.13
|iShEMkts .59e
|508225
|39.11
|38.69
|38.74—.05
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|61783
|112.68
|112.28
|112.37—.07
|iSEafe 1.66e
|285400
|58.51
|58.00
|58.15—.44
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|202763
|80.93
|80.39
|80.43—.20
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|267171
|132.95
|130.26
|130.34—1.45
|iShChina .61e
|49174
|53.03
|52.34
|52.44+.02
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|144787
|54.58
|54.13
|54.25—.42
|iShJapanrs
|94176
|50.51
|49.92
|50.04—1.21
|iShUK rs
|53340
|29.37
|29.03
|29.18+.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|174522
|47.13
|46.65
|46.69—.15
|ItauUnHs
|68221
|9.02
|8.89
|8.89—.13
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|138435
|98.43
|95.85
|96.86+.41
|JohnJn 3.60
|71545
|130.60
|127.12
|129.17+.90
|Keycorp .56
|54996
|14.57
|14.23
|14.31—.04
|KindMorg .80
|87575
|15.94
|15.42
|15.76+.21
|Kinrossg
|124620
|3.21
|3.06
|3.15+.01
|LloydBkg .47a
|63339
|2.58
|2.54
|2.55+.03
|MarathnO .20
|62814
|13.90
|13.48
|13.70+.09
|Merck 2.20f
|95568
|74.45
|72.22
|73.71+.22
|MetLife 1.68
|43134
|40.07
|39.06
|39.51+.16
|MorgStan 1.20
|64023
|39.72
|38.41
|38.66—.25
|Nabors .24
|52927
|2.15
|2.01
|2.06—.03
|NikeB s .88f
|144681
|74.29
|72.25
|72.32+4.79
|NokiaCp .19e
|129141
|5.75
|5.63
|5.64—.13
|OasisPet
|49192
|5.25
|5.00
|5.10—.03
|Oracle .76
|108368
|46.21
|44.91
|44.95—1.29
|Pandora
|48415
|8.29
|7.96
|7.98—.28
|Penney
|50400
|1.18
|1.07
|1.09—.04
|Perrigo .76
|78042
|44.45
|39.04
|39.04—13.32
|Petrobras
|80706
|12.82
|12.43
|12.63+.04
|Pfizer 1.44f
|171318
|42.87
|41.45
|42.49+.54
|PhilipMor 4.56
|53099
|71.35
|68.91
|70.31+1.23
|PUltSP500s
|48424
|35.16
|33.25
|33.34—.25
|ProctGam 2.87
|75836
|93.17
|90.36
|92.23+1.25
|ProShSPrs
|75098
|32.17
|31.56
|32.13+.05
|PrUShSPrs
|66943
|45.32
|43.61
|45.24+.23
|PrUShD3rs
|82222
|21.04
|19.87
|20.96—.01
|QEPRes .08
|59112
|5.72
|5.42
|5.46—.25
|RegionsFn .56
|54894
|13.15
|12.87
|12.91
|RiteAid
|115826
|.79
|.73
|.73—.06
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|43033
|232.47
|227.75
|228.51—.38
|SpdrGold
|64400
|119.25
|118.84
|118.92—.32
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|45056
|33.23
|32.98
|33.06—.18
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|899623
|249.71
|245.02
|245.25—1.92
|SpdrBiots .44e
|57197
|67.69
|66.72
|66.88—1.78
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|108873
|33.48
|33.27
|33.28—.12
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|48379
|46.54
|45.75
|45.83—.24
|SpdrRetls .49e
|50327
|40.56
|39.46
|39.52—.45
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|92510
|26.27
|25.68
|25.91—.12
|Salesforce
|45166
|129.39
|125.22
|125.36—2.37
|Schlmbrg 2
|101135
|36.68
|35.47
|36.38+.18
|SchwIntEq .71e
|47779
|28.21
|27.97
|28.03—.20
|Schwab .52
|49614
|40.13
|39.03
|39.45—.17
|SnapIncAn
|103826
|5.14
|4.93
|4.97—.11
|SwstnEngy
|100492
|3.56
|3.42
|3.54+.08
|Sprint
|66870
|6.11
|5.95
|5.100+.02
|Squaren
|106208
|55.98
|53.36
|53.63—2.27
|SPMatls .98e
|75544
|50.12
|49.17
|49.48+.12
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|101462
|85.27
|83.75
|83.95—.15
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|117075
|51.83
|50.68
|51.17
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|48207
|97.78
|95.47
|95.54—.77
|SPEngy 2.04e
|123339
|57.61
|56.36
|56.93—.26
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|364587
|23.67
|23.19
|23.31—.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|102317
|64.22
|63.11
|63.32—.52
|SPTech .78e
|119102
|61.82
|60.50
|60.54—.78
|SpdrRESel
|66285
|32.10
|31.48
|31.68—.12
|SPUtil 1.55e
|116715
|55.42
|54.25
|54.92+.42
|TaiwSemi .73e
|41952
|36.93
|36.50
|36.59+.71
|TevaPhrm .73e
|81515
|15.86
|15.05
|15.08—.81
|Transocn
|99083
|6.89
|6.52
|6.71+.07
|Twitter
|154730
|29.76
|27.53
|27.56—1.74
|USBancrp 1.48
|59392
|46.25
|45.28
|45.42—.35
|USOilFd
|162181
|9.78
|9.56
|9.68—.04
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|43287
|111.20
|108.85
|109.27—.36
|ValeSA .29e
|74590
|13.23
|12.99
|13.10+.16
|VanEGold .06e
|226052
|20.77
|20.46
|20.53—.14
|VnEkRus .01e
|51687
|18.93
|18.67
|18.69—.30
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|58401
|14.14
|13.79
|13.96+.05
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|45658
|127.97
|125.64
|125.71—.46
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|44045
|229.46
|225.16
|225.37—.28
|VangAllW 1.34e
|48837
|45.87
|45.47
|45.57—.27
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|112650
|38.47
|38.06
|38.10—.08
|VangEur 1.71e
|50655
|48.70
|48.34
|48.47+.02
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|171105
|37.30
|36.97
|37.04—.32
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|128464
|56.53
|54.78
|55.35+.28
|Visa s 1f
|75928
|130.33
|125.75
|126.68—2.08
|WalMart 2.08f
|62130
|89.47
|86.80
|88.66+1.38
|WeathfIntl
|247316
|.28
|.25
|.26+.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|165233
|46.53
|45.40
|45.92—.12
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|66845
|22.77
|21.82
|21.92—.31
|WmsCos 1.36
|64628
|22.39
|21.61
|22.14+.30
|Yamanag .02
|60619
|2.36
|2.25
|2.30+.01
|—————————
