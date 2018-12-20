BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 43809 14.67 14.39 14.61—.13 AKSteel 41512 2.59 2.48 2.50+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 259164 29.86 28.70 28.79—1.03 Alibaba…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55f 43809 14.67 14.39 14.61—.13 AKSteel 41512 2.59 2.48 2.50+.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 259164 29.86 28.70 28.79—1.03 Alibaba 109474 137.76 133.72 134.26—2.88 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 147006 9.16 8.83 8.85—.26 Alticen 39699 16.92 15.72 15.84—1.14 Altria 3.44f 119893 50.65 49.29 50.12—1.28 Ambev .05e 115020 4.00 3.92 3.92+.03 Annaly 1.20e 78486 10.13 9.92 9.94—.16 AuroraCn 57844 5.40 4.97 5.01—.28 BcoBrads .06a 45935 9.93 9.75 9.76+.18 BkofAm .60 420815 24.41 23.76 24.09—.09 BiPVxSTrs 274066 45.40 42.98 45.03+2.41 BarrickG .28f 138476 13.53 13.17 13.34+.46 BlackBerry 55845 8.04 7.40 7.41+.06 Blackstone 2.19e 69762 27.72 26.88 27.35—.25 CVSHealth 2 43825 68.64 66.67 66.93—1.66 CabotO&G .28f 38020 23.11 22.22 22.63+.07 Carnival 2 48656 52.68 49.68 49.74—5.27 Cemex .29t 39682 5.01 4.80 4.82—.01 Cemigpf .08e 45656 3.57 3.44 3.47+.19 CntryLink 2.16 58572 16.10 15.42 15.51—.57 ChesEng 274811 2.04 1.89 1.92—.10 CgpVelLCrd 107759 10.18 9.15 9.50—.87 Citigroup 1.80f 133048 53.25 51.72 51.89—.93 CocaCola 1.56 52012 48.13 47.13 47.92+.02 ConAgra .85 70542 28.48 25.50 25.50—3.59 Coty .50 42907 6.95 6.60 6.61—.35 DenburyR 74168 1.81 1.60 1.62—.15 DeutschBk .83e 45843 8.15 7.97 7.99—.38 DevonE .32 50116 23.84 22.76 22.83—1.02 DxGBullrs 56463 16.85 15.91 16.27+1.41 DrGMBllrs .09e 64758 8.45 8.02 8.10+.66 DirSPBears 54814 33.46 31.61 33.05+1.22 DxBiotBllrs 47912 32.97 28.05 28.63—4.31 DxSCBearrs 154370 16.56 15.44 16.37+.82 DrxSCBulls .41e 43502 43.30 40.20 40.72—2.16 DrxSPBulls 47439 33.60 31.67 32.06—1.31 DowDuPnt 1.52 75485 52.76 51.35 51.54—.62 EldorGldg .02e 39734 .65 .60 .60—.01 EnCanag .06 62977 5.90 5.59 5.61—.11 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 89002 13.10 12.47 12.60—.37 ENSCO .04 127646 3.66 3.35 3.39—.30 ExxonMbl 3.28 75371 70.66 69.19 69.36—1.42 FordM .60a 185467 8.42 8.26 8.30—.02 FrptMcM .20 85253 10.51 10.00 10.05—.13 GenElec .04m 762113 7.82 7.41 7.49—.17 Gerdau .02e 57756 3.93 3.78 3.79—.01 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 40166 38.32 37.68 37.80+.40 Goldcrpg .24 54462 9.63 9.38 9.45+.22 HPInc .64f 45236 20.64 19.95 20.12—.43 Hallibrtn .72 45088 28.08 27.09 27.42—.22 HPEntn .45e 44884 13.16 12.79 12.85—.32 IAMGldg 1.52f 56004 3.74 3.47 3.57+.19 ING .14e 48096 10.76 10.56 10.58—.44 iShGold 113078 12.10 12.03 12.08+.17 iShBrazil .67e 131075 37.95 37.30 37.42+.53 iShSilver 74458 13.94 13.80 13.82+.13 iShChinaLC .87e 168801 39.51 39.09 39.17—.14 iShEMkts .59e 712293 38.80 38.60 38.71+.22 iShiBoxIG 3.87 100562 113.15 112.58 112.61—.21 iSh20yrT 3.05 87990 122.03 121.33 121.81+.63 iSEafe 1.66e 269068 59.07 58.39 58.54—.28 iShiBxHYB 5.09 258529 81.19 80.01 80.21—1.13 iShR2K 1.77e 190139 134.41 131.19 131.77—2.23 iShChina .61e 47269 52.90 52.18 52.31—.18 iShREst 2.76e 38526 76.92 76.12 76.46—.29 iShCrSPSs 45466 69.19 67.70 67.96—.95 iShCorEafe 1.56e 120243 55.15 54.52 54.66—.30 Infosyss 92222 9.54 9.30 9.33—.10 iShJapanrs 56034 51.48 50.88 51.03—.48 iShCorEM .95e 169887 47.17 46.56 46.70+.29 ItauUnHs 112461 9.11 8.93 8.95+.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f 84271 98.28 96.39 97.19—.10 JohnJn 3.60 54927 129.25 126.76 128.55+.94 Keycorp .56 45646 14.61 14.25 14.34—.06 KindMorg .80 82987 15.79 15.46 15.52—.05 Kinrossg 173841 3.06 2.93 2.100+.13 LloydBkg .47a 43454 2.55 2.51 2.52—.03 MarathnO .20 50819 13.96 13.45 13.49—.37 Merck 2.20f 52444 74.13 72.92 73.21—.56 MorgStan 1.20 62396 39.66 38.71 38.82—.48 Nabors .24 81168 2.31 2.05 2.06—.13 NewResid 2 39671 14.93 14.32 14.35—.55 NokiaCp .19e 113512 5.85 5.70 5.73—.04 OasisPet 41857 5.32 4.98 5.02—.26 Oracle .76 107307 46.95 45.95 46.33—.12 ParsleyEn 45914 15.87 15.11 15.24—.31 Penney 66861 1.18 1.08 1.08—.11 PetrbrsA 59592 11.38 11.04 11.12—.22 Petrobras 127700 12.86 12.45 12.53—.14 Pfizer 1.44f 96481 42.35 41.53 41.93—.04 PhilipMor 4.56 72460 71.50 69.25 69.70—2.35 PUltSP500s 44698 35.42 33.40 33.80—1.52 ProctGam 2.87 46309 92.23 90.18 91.74—.02 ProShSPrs 109077 32.12 31.51 31.99+.45 PrUShSPrs 70342 45.18 43.48 44.85+1.17 PrUShD3rs 75486 20.89 19.87 20.69+.92 RangeRs .08 38908 10.90 10.32 10.36—.45 RegionsFn .56 65603 13.12 12.73 12.90+.06 RiteAid 141523 .92 .82 .83+.02 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 44344 233.37 229.32 230.25—3.17 SpdrGold 82310 119.32 118.68 119.14+1.71 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 40542 33.54 33.17 33.28—.12 S&P500ETF 4.13e 804671 251.62 246.79 247.77—3.49 SpdrBiots .44e 57232 71.16 67.70 68.04—3.12 SpdrLehHY 2.30 242707 33.64 33.17 33.25—.49 SpdrS&PRB .74e 98036 46.48 45.74 45.92—.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 104208 27.18 26.20 26.26—.78 Salesforce 47666 132.33 122.64 124.07—7.09 Schlmbrg 2 93120 38.03 37.05 37.14—.65 SchwIntEq .71e 79592 28.49 28.17 28.23—.13 Schwab .52 51459 39.97 39.31 39.61—.11 SnapIncAn 118110 5.45 4.96 4.98—.44 SwstnEngy 97506 3.68 3.49 3.54—.06 Sprint 55868 6.04 5.92 5.96—.03 Squaren 115847 59.90 54.26 54.95—4.08 SPMatls .98e 81745 50.37 49.34 49.47—.56 SPHlthC 1.01e 85249 85.26 83.98 84.18—1.12 SPCnSt 1.28e 156423 51.89 51.15 51.54—.56 SPConsum 1.12e 47853 98.39 96.11 96.57—1.95 SPEngy 2.04e 122761 58.99 57.58 57.70—1.12 SPDRFncl .46e 316055 23.75 23.34 23.46—.15 SPInds 1.12e 73960 65.18 63.84 64.06—.97 SPTech .78e 102654 62.80 60.82 61.29—1.15 SPUtil 1.55e 105222 55.25 54.00 54.95+.42 TaiwSemi .73e 46423 36.75 35.79 35.97—.26 TevaPhrm .73e 78725 16.63 15.75 15.81—.48 Transocn 115831 6.97 6.57 6.62—.35 Twitter 263111 32.72 28.60 28.79—4.14 USOilFd 225366 9.96 9.64 9.73—.29 USSteel .20 41161 19.32 18.51 18.61—.21 UtdTech 2.94f 42021 113.82 110.71 110.86—2.94 ValeSA .29e 131372 13.25 12.89 12.96+.23 VanEGold .06e 242523 20.76 20.34 20.50+.55 VnEkRus .01e 56149 19.11 18.82 18.91—.98 VnEkSemi .58e 41405 86.66 84.32 84.75—2.19 VEckOilSvc .47e 70370 14.57 14.07 14.10—.66 VanEJrGld 64547 29.28 28.74 28.84+.79 VangAllW 1.34e 45366 46.20 45.68 45.78—.13 VangEmg 1.10e 124703 38.51 38.01 38.12+.23 VangEur 1.71e 48978 48.97 48.42 48.53—.14 VangFTSE 1.10e 154575 37.68 37.23 37.33—.16 VerizonCm 2.41f 68037 56.01 55.25 55.43—.43 Visa s 1f 46020 132.01 127.81 128.55—2.71 WPXEngy 45876 10.97 10.47 10.52—.28 WalMart 2.08f 54546 90.11 87.41 87.56—2.99 WeathfIntl 174121 .36 .32 .33—.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 120396 46.31 45.33 46.02+.35 Yamanag .02 82058 2.30 2.22 2.26+.11 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.