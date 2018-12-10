BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 62676 2.86 2.65 2.71—.14 AT&TInc 2 181725 30.09 29.17 29.48—.66 Alibaba 93384 152.81 147.48 148.80—4.27 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|62676
|2.86
|2.65
|2.71—.14
|AT&TInc 2
|181725
|30.09
|29.17
|29.48—.66
|Alibaba
|93384
|152.81
|147.48
|148.80—4.27
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|89665
|9.46
|9.21
|9.26—.20
|Altria 3.20
|39247
|54.48
|52.75
|52.93—1.25
|Ambev .05e
|78926
|4.05
|3.97
|3.98—.11
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|60596
|37.70
|36.16
|36.66—1.24
|Annaly 1.20e
|41186
|10.18
|10.08
|10.13—.04
|Aphrian
|57594
|5.88
|5.26
|5.36+.13
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|33028
|38.86
|38.13
|38.39+.21
|AuroraCn
|67175
|5.92
|5.50
|5.54—.21
|BHPBillLt 1.66e
|
|34779
|45.34
|44.28
|44.43—.16
|BPPLC 2.38
|37943
|39.45
|38.65
|38.78—.73
|BcoBrads .06a
|77643
|9.57
|9.39
|9.45—.21
|BcoSantSA .21e
|53483
|4.51
|4.39
|4.41—.11
|BkofAm .60
|563734
|25.23
|24.29
|24.48—.95
|Barclay .15e
|50193
|7.79
|7.62
|7.63—.10
|BiPVxSTrs
|309400
|42.38
|39.81
|41.77+1.47
|BarrickG .12
|138938
|14.18
|13.66
|14.07+.39
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|67654
|31.19
|29.29
|29.94—1.49
|CVSHealth 2
|38169
|74.22
|71.51
|72.52—1.57
|CabotO&G .28f
|35846
|25.99
|24.66
|24.89—.34
|Cemex .29t
|36315
|4.99
|4.79
|4.83—.19
|CntryLink 2.16
|63164
|17.56
|16.55
|16.84—.63
|ChesEng
|187196
|2.76
|2.60
|2.62—.10
|CgpVelLCrd
|45175
|14.32
|13.65
|13.95—.68
|Citigroup 1.80f
|164520
|58.31
|55.83
|56.31—2.04
|ClevCliffs .20
|46246
|8.93
|8.64
|8.72—.21
|CocaCola 1.56
|42452
|49.45
|48.47
|48.82—.27
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|59337
|11.21
|10.85
|10.89—.22
|DenburyR
|60511
|2.22
|2.01
|2.04—.19
|DeutschBk .83e
|64950
|8.73
|8.23
|8.29—.44
|DxGBullrs
|73991
|16.46
|15.25
|16.35+.68
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|49879
|7.72
|7.26
|7.63+.16
|DirSPBears
|53780
|29.14
|27.38
|28.58+1.01
|DxSPOGBls
|34576
|13.74
|11.90
|12.20—1.70
|DxSCBearrs
|101956
|13.44
|12.57
|13.10+.36
|DxFnBrrs
|32299
|12.79
|11.90
|12.60+.75
|DrxSPBulls
|43091
|39.14
|36.67
|37.46—1.43
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|67547
|53.91
|52.22
|52.58—1.17
|EQTCorp .12
|56015
|19.75
|18.11
|19.13+.72
|EnCanag .06
|69842
|6.38
|6.06
|6.14—.30
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|66931
|14.22
|13.48
|13.77—.48
|ENSCO .04
|95414
|5.04
|4.66
|4.77—.34
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|61249
|77.86
|74.80
|75.12—2.52
|FstDatan
|33976
|18.01
|17.34
|17.48—.25
|FordM .60a
|239561
|8.85
|8.40
|8.42—.41
|FrptMcM .20
|70125
|10.93
|10.45
|10.54—.39
|GenElec .48
|474325
|7.12
|6.79
|6.81—.20
|GenMotors 1.52
|50894
|34.78
|33.46
|33.70—.99
|Gerdau .02e
|92288
|3.98
|3.85
|3.91—.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|70854
|9.92
|9.32
|9.85+.42
|HPInc .64f
|44261
|23.06
|22.31
|22.43—.50
|Hallibrtn .72
|46962
|29.59
|28.68
|29.05—.63
|HPEntn .45e
|55166
|14.85
|14.22
|14.25—.47
|ICICIBk .16e
|44484
|9.50
|9.20
|9.30—.52
|ING .14e
|38140
|11.40
|11.08
|11.12—.30
|iShGold
|62971
|11.95
|11.92
|11.94—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|115431
|38.26
|37.61
|37.76—.90
|iShEMU .86e
|42944
|35.82
|35.25
|35.39—.46
|iShSilver
|37509
|13.71
|13.62
|13.69—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|184030
|40.45
|39.80
|40.01—.57
|iShEMkts .59e
|512562
|39.68
|38.97
|39.15—.73
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|32614
|112.24
|111.93
|111.96+.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|46642
|119.28
|118.67
|118.78+.37
|iSEafe 1.66e
|232849
|60.60
|59.66
|59.86—.90
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|110317
|82.90
|82.56
|82.70—.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|126374
|144.72
|141.45
|142.74—1.28
|iShChina .61e
|65174
|55.06
|54.01
|54.38—.98
|iShCrSPSs
|38611
|74.75
|72.97
|73.61—.87
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|70626
|56.83
|55.96
|56.13—.91
|Infosyss
|38828
|9.59
|9.43
|9.52—.17
|iShJapanrs
|84358
|53.29
|52.47
|52.62—.92
|iShCorEM .95e
|132898
|47.91
|47.07
|47.30—.85
|ItauUnHs
|49257
|8.96
|8.77
|8.82—.25
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|121478
|103.49
|99.28
|99.99—3.30
|Keycorp .56
|63631
|16.67
|15.85
|15.87—.86
|KindMorg .80
|76051
|16.25
|15.72
|15.90—.45
|Kinrossg
|65025
|2.94
|2.82
|2.92+.07
|LloydBkg .47a
|63831
|2.70
|2.60
|2.62—.10
|MGM Rsts .48
|41760
|26.43
|25.49
|25.69—.30
|Macys 1.51
|32213
|32.44
|30.92
|31.19—.50
|MarathnO .20
|56575
|15.91
|15.15
|15.25—.80
|Merck 2.20f
|32695
|77.50
|75.86
|76.23—.49
|MorgStan 1.20
|67999
|41.42
|39.56
|40.03—1.29
|Nabors .24
|53809
|3.07
|2.85
|2.92—.19
|NYCmtyB .68
|32467
|10.14
|9.71
|9.74—.32
|NewmtM .56
|32675
|34.49
|33.38
|34.33+.94
|NobleCorp .08
|33987
|3.65
|3.39
|3.49—.19
|NokiaCp .19e
|255806
|5.67
|5.60
|5.65+.12
|OasisPet
|49881
|6.80
|6.30
|6.42—.47
|Oracle .76
|92310
|46.14
|45.34
|45.69—.31
|Petrobras
|98353
|13.74
|13.43
|13.54—.71
|Pfizer 1.36
|77372
|44.14
|43.07
|43.49—.43
|PUltSP500s
|39843
|41.28
|38.68
|39.49—1.55
|ProShSPrs
|86773
|30.63
|29.99
|30.44+.38
|PrUShSPrs
|75074
|41.16
|39.47
|40.64+1.00
|PrUShD3rs
|60172
|18.45
|17.29
|18.19+.84
|RangeRs .08
|36486
|14.04
|13.20
|13.32—.52
|RegionsFn .56
|82730
|14.80
|14.17
|14.26—.65
|RiteAid
|73297
|1.02
|.97
|.99—.02
|SpdrGold
|34106
|117.94
|117.62
|117.82—.27
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|34636
|33.80
|33.25
|33.42—.34
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|694715
|264.21
|258.62
|260.33—3.24
|SpdrHome .15e
|36365
|34.46
|33.29
|33.52—.74
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|49442
|34.45
|34.29
|34.36—.10
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|54341
|51.73
|50.14
|50.45—1.29
|SpdrRetls .49e
|33435
|43.81
|42.65
|43.17—.14
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|95857
|31.46
|30.01
|30.29—1.25
|Schlmbrg 2
|58169
|42.92
|41.02
|41.33—1.71
|SchwIntEq .71e
|38013
|29.81
|29.36
|29.45—.46
|Schwab .52
|52578
|41.38
|40.08
|40.65—.82
|ScorpioTk .04
|61142
|2.09
|1.96
|2.03—.02
|SnapIncAn
|63464
|5.91
|5.65
|5.69—.12
|SwstnEngy
|66217
|4.44
|4.23
|4.24—.16
|SpiritRltC .50
|44067
|7.67
|7.35
|7.48—.19
|Sprint
|64515
|6.04
|5.78
|5.84—.18
|Squaren
|91247
|63.09
|59.75
|62.46+1.68
|SPMatls .98e
|58038
|52.25
|51.11
|51.46—.45
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|67452
|90.87
|88.65
|89.43—1.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|118629
|55.03
|53.88
|54.23—.49
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|50934
|103.97
|101.35
|102.13—1.24
|SPEngy 2.04e
|115968
|63.93
|61.62
|62.08—1.99
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|462066
|25.08
|24.30
|24.46—.66
|SPInds 1.12e
|113238
|68.44
|66.70
|67.19—.84
|SPTech .78e
|89389
|65.10
|63.87
|64.31—.29
|SpdrRESel
|34604
|33.99
|33.32
|33.52—.44
|SPUtil 1.55e
|83454
|56.55
|55.48
|55.94—.52
|TALEducs
|35138
|26.79
|26.07
|26.42—1.21
|TaiwSemi .73e
|52283
|36.83
|36.08
|36.28—.25
|TevaPhrm .73e
|
|100784
|18.95
|18.16
|18.17—1.24
|Transocn
|131941
|8.42
|7.82
|8.01—.29
|Travelport .30
|176083
|15.74
|15.61
|15.65+.25
|Twitter
|101562
|33.57
|32.26
|32.93+.10
|USBancrp 1.20
|35938
|51.86
|50.04
|50.15—1.61
|USOilFd
|95378
|11.03
|10.85
|10.93—.18
|ValeSA .29e
|102469
|13.04
|12.71
|12.81—.33
|VanEGold .06e
|191479
|20.55
|20.03
|20.50+.30
|VnEkRus .01e
|40345
|20.61
|20.29
|20.31—.40
|VnEkSemi .58e
|33258
|90.71
|88.90
|89.69+.16
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|50967
|16.85
|16.19
|16.37—.52
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|104928
|38.38
|37.71
|37.91—.71
|VangEur 1.71e
|33895
|49.56
|48.77
|48.93—.73
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|117611
|38.35
|37.76
|37.88—.60
|Vereit .55
|43454
|7.83
|7.68
|7.72—.10
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|61038
|58.00
|56.87
|57.16—.53
|WeathfIntl
|197110
|.51
|.46
|.47—.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|130040
|50.07
|48.30
|48.54—1.72
|WmsCos 1.36
|35886
|24.27
|23.74
|23.90—.58
|Yamanag .02
|76783
|2.28
|2.15
|2.26—.01
|—————————
