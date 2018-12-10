BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 62676 2.86 2.65 2.71—.14 AT&TInc 2 181725 30.09 29.17 29.48—.66 Alibaba 93384 152.81 147.48 148.80—4.27 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 62676 2.86 2.65 2.71—.14 AT&TInc 2 181725 30.09 29.17 29.48—.66 Alibaba 93384 152.81 147.48 148.80—4.27 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 89665 9.46 9.21 9.26—.20 Altria 3.20 39247 54.48 52.75 52.93—1.25 Ambev .05e 78926 4.05 3.97 3.98—.11 AmIntlGrp 1.28 60596 37.70 36.16 36.66—1.24 Annaly 1.20e 41186 10.18 10.08 10.13—.04 Aphrian 57594 5.88 5.26 5.36+.13 AstraZens 1.37e 33028 38.86 38.13 38.39+.21 AuroraCn 67175 5.92 5.50 5.54—.21 BHPBillLt 1.66e 34779 45.34 44.28 44.43—.16 BPPLC 2.38 37943 39.45 38.65 38.78—.73 BcoBrads .06a 77643 9.57 9.39 9.45—.21 BcoSantSA .21e 53483 4.51 4.39 4.41—.11 BkofAm .60 563734 25.23 24.29 24.48—.95 Barclay .15e 50193 7.79 7.62 7.63—.10 BiPVxSTrs 309400 42.38 39.81 41.77+1.47 BarrickG .12 138938 14.18 13.66 14.07+.39 Blackstone 2.70e 67654 31.19 29.29 29.94—1.49 CVSHealth 2 38169 74.22 71.51 72.52—1.57 CabotO&G .28f 35846 25.99 24.66 24.89—.34 Cemex .29t 36315 4.99 4.79 4.83—.19 CntryLink 2.16 63164 17.56 16.55 16.84—.63 ChesEng 187196 2.76 2.60 2.62—.10 CgpVelLCrd 45175 14.32 13.65 13.95—.68 Citigroup 1.80f 164520 58.31 55.83 56.31—2.04 ClevCliffs .20 46246 8.93 8.64 8.72—.21 CocaCola 1.56 42452 49.45 48.47 48.82—.27 CredSuiss 1.22e 59337 11.21 10.85 10.89—.22 DenburyR 60511 2.22 2.01 2.04—.19 DeutschBk .83e 64950 8.73 8.23 8.29—.44 DxGBullrs 73991 16.46 15.25 16.35+.68 DrGMBllrs .09e 49879 7.72 7.26 7.63+.16 DirSPBears 53780 29.14 27.38 28.58+1.01 DxSPOGBls 34576 13.74 11.90 12.20—1.70 DxSCBearrs 101956 13.44 12.57 13.10+.36 DxFnBrrs 32299 12.79 11.90 12.60+.75 DrxSPBulls 43091 39.14 36.67 37.46—1.43 DowDuPnt 1.52 67547 53.91 52.22 52.58—1.17 EQTCorp .12 56015 19.75 18.11 19.13+.72 EnCanag .06 69842 6.38 6.06 6.14—.30 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 66931 14.22 13.48 13.77—.48 ENSCO .04 95414 5.04 4.66 4.77—.34 ExxonMbl 3.28 61249 77.86 74.80 75.12—2.52 FstDatan 33976 18.01 17.34 17.48—.25 FordM .60a 239561 8.85 8.40 8.42—.41 FrptMcM .20 70125 10.93 10.45 10.54—.39 GenElec .48 474325 7.12 6.79 6.81—.20 GenMotors 1.52 50894 34.78 33.46 33.70—.99 Gerdau .02e 92288 3.98 3.85 3.91—.09 Goldcrpg .24 70854 9.92 9.32 9.85+.42 HPInc .64f 44261 23.06 22.31 22.43—.50 Hallibrtn .72 46962 29.59 28.68 29.05—.63 HPEntn .45e 55166 14.85 14.22 14.25—.47 ICICIBk .16e 44484 9.50 9.20 9.30—.52 ING .14e 38140 11.40 11.08 11.12—.30 iShGold 62971 11.95 11.92 11.94—.02 iShBrazil .67e 115431 38.26 37.61 37.76—.90 iShEMU .86e 42944 35.82 35.25 35.39—.46 iShSilver 37509 13.71 13.62 13.69—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 184030 40.45 39.80 40.01—.57 iShEMkts .59e 512562 39.68 38.97 39.15—.73 iShiBoxIG 3.87 32614 112.24 111.93 111.96+.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 46642 119.28 118.67 118.78+.37 iSEafe 1.66e 232849 60.60 59.66 59.86—.90 iShiBxHYB 5.09 110317 82.90 82.56 82.70—.14 iShR2K 1.77e 126374 144.72 141.45 142.74—1.28 iShChina .61e 65174 55.06 54.01 54.38—.98 iShCrSPSs 38611 74.75 72.97 73.61—.87 iShCorEafe 1.56e 70626 56.83 55.96 56.13—.91 Infosyss 38828 9.59 9.43 9.52—.17 iShJapanrs 84358 53.29 52.47 52.62—.92 iShCorEM .95e 132898 47.91 47.07 47.30—.85 ItauUnHs 49257 8.96 8.77 8.82—.25 JPMorgCh 2.24f 121478 103.49 99.28 99.99—3.30 Keycorp .56 63631 16.67 15.85 15.87—.86 KindMorg .80 76051 16.25 15.72 15.90—.45 Kinrossg 65025 2.94 2.82 2.92+.07 LloydBkg .47a 63831 2.70 2.60 2.62—.10 MGM Rsts .48 41760 26.43 25.49 25.69—.30 Macys 1.51 32213 32.44 30.92 31.19—.50 MarathnO .20 56575 15.91 15.15 15.25—.80 Merck 2.20f 32695 77.50 75.86 76.23—.49 MorgStan 1.20 67999 41.42 39.56 40.03—1.29 Nabors .24 53809 3.07 2.85 2.92—.19 NYCmtyB .68 32467 10.14 9.71 9.74—.32 NewmtM .56 32675 34.49 33.38 34.33+.94 NobleCorp .08 33987 3.65 3.39 3.49—.19 NokiaCp .19e 255806 5.67 5.60 5.65+.12 OasisPet 49881 6.80 6.30 6.42—.47 Oracle .76 92310 46.14 45.34 45.69—.31 Petrobras 98353 13.74 13.43 13.54—.71 Pfizer 1.36 77372 44.14 43.07 43.49—.43 PUltSP500s 39843 41.28 38.68 39.49—1.55 ProShSPrs 86773 30.63 29.99 30.44+.38 PrUShSPrs 75074 41.16 39.47 40.64+1.00 PrUShD3rs 60172 18.45 17.29 18.19+.84 RangeRs .08 36486 14.04 13.20 13.32—.52 RegionsFn .56 82730 14.80 14.17 14.26—.65 RiteAid 73297 1.02 .97 .99—.02 SpdrGold 34106 117.94 117.62 117.82—.27 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 34636 33.80 33.25 33.42—.34 S&P500ETF 4.13e 694715 264.21 258.62 260.33—3.24 SpdrHome .15e 36365 34.46 33.29 33.52—.74 SpdrLehHY 2.30 49442 34.45 34.29 34.36—.10 SpdrS&PRB .74e 54341 51.73 50.14 50.45—1.29 SpdrRetls .49e 33435 43.81 42.65 43.17—.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 95857 31.46 30.01 30.29—1.25 Schlmbrg 2 58169 42.92 41.02 41.33—1.71 SchwIntEq .71e 38013 29.81 29.36 29.45—.46 Schwab .52 52578 41.38 40.08 40.65—.82 ScorpioTk .04 61142 2.09 1.96 2.03—.02 SnapIncAn 63464 5.91 5.65 5.69—.12 SwstnEngy 66217 4.44 4.23 4.24—.16 SpiritRltC .50 44067 7.67 7.35 7.48—.19 Sprint 64515 6.04 5.78 5.84—.18 Squaren 91247 63.09 59.75 62.46+1.68 SPMatls .98e 58038 52.25 51.11 51.46—.45 SPHlthC 1.01e 67452 90.87 88.65 89.43—1.13 SPCnSt 1.28e 118629 55.03 53.88 54.23—.49 SPConsum 1.12e 50934 103.97 101.35 102.13—1.24 SPEngy 2.04e 115968 63.93 61.62 62.08—1.99 SPDRFncl .46e 462066 25.08 24.30 24.46—.66 SPInds 1.12e 113238 68.44 66.70 67.19—.84 SPTech .78e 89389 65.10 63.87 64.31—.29 SpdrRESel 34604 33.99 33.32 33.52—.44 SPUtil 1.55e 83454 56.55 55.48 55.94—.52 TALEducs 35138 26.79 26.07 26.42—1.21 TaiwSemi .73e 52283 36.83 36.08 36.28—.25 TevaPhrm .73e 100784 18.95 18.16 18.17—1.24 Transocn 131941 8.42 7.82 8.01—.29 Travelport .30 176083 15.74 15.61 15.65+.25 Twitter 101562 33.57 32.26 32.93+.10 USBancrp 1.20 35938 51.86 50.04 50.15—1.61 USOilFd 95378 11.03 10.85 10.93—.18 ValeSA .29e 102469 13.04 12.71 12.81—.33 VanEGold .06e 191479 20.55 20.03 20.50+.30 VnEkRus .01e 40345 20.61 20.29 20.31—.40 VnEkSemi .58e 33258 90.71 88.90 89.69+.16 VEckOilSvc .47e 50967 16.85 16.19 16.37—.52 VangEmg 1.10e 104928 38.38 37.71 37.91—.71 VangEur 1.71e 33895 49.56 48.77 48.93—.73 VangFTSE 1.10e 117611 38.35 37.76 37.88—.60 Vereit .55 43454 7.83 7.68 7.72—.10 VerizonCm 2.41f 61038 58.00 56.87 57.16—.53 WeathfIntl 197110 .51 .46 .47—.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 130040 50.07 48.30 48.54—1.72 WmsCos 1.36 35886 24.27 23.74 23.90—.58 Yamanag .02 76783 2.28 2.15 2.26—.01 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 