BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 181509 28.74 28.17 28.69+.54 Alibaba 49217 140.05 136.79 139.18+.73 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 182295 8.72 8.52 8.55—.12 Altria…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|181509
|28.74
|28.17
|28.69+.54
|Alibaba
|49217
|140.05
|136.79
|139.18+.73
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|182295
|8.72
|8.52
|8.55—.12
|Altria 3.44f
|47189
|49.57
|48.65
|49.05+.35
|Ambev .05e
|53132
|3.99
|3.89
|3.98+.07
|Annaly 1.20e
|x54338
|9.91
|9.82
|9.88+.01
|Aphrian
|144393
|6.36
|5.90
|6.19+.62
|AuroraCn
|40174
|5.10
|4.90
|4.96—.14
|BPPLC 2.38
|45226
|38.67
|38.03
|38.28+.55
|BcoBrads .06a
|30084
|9.87
|9.74
|9.87+.18
|BcoSantSA .21e
|82827
|4.50
|4.45
|4.46+.05
|BkofAm .60
|310230
|24.65
|24.26
|24.60+.23
|BiPVxSTrs
|221440
|50.34
|48.47
|49.54+.77
|BarrickG .28f
|160899
|13.62
|13.21
|13.23—.49
|BlueAprnn
|33966
|1.09
|.92
|.97+.05
|CenovusE .20
|28289
|7.07
|6.80
|6.96+.14
|CntryLink 2.16
|45244
|15.61
|15.20
|15.37+.12
|ChesEng
|190255
|2.29
|2.15
|2.17—.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|72241
|8.84
|8.14
|8.54—.29
|Citigroup 1.80f
|97124
|52.31
|51.57
|52.22+.45
|CocaCola 1.56
|43756
|48.01
|47.33
|47.50—.03
|ConAgra .85
|45273
|21.91
|20.86
|21.14—.08
|Coty .50
|27513
|6.74
|6.41
|6.51+.17
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|35913
|11.01
|10.84
|10.91+.24
|DenburyR
|53711
|1.87
|1.71
|1.77—.01
|DeutschBk .83e
|29331
|8.15
|7.93
|8.06+.25
|DevonE .32
|29271
|23.16
|22.22
|22.61—.29
|DxGBullrs
|49387
|17.30
|16.31
|16.45—.78
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|31682
|8.93
|8.52
|8.57—.19
|DirSPBears
|53048
|32.23
|30.83
|31.36—.16
|DxBiotBllrs
|34076
|31.19
|29.09
|30.43+.58
|DxSPOGBls
|44739
|8.38
|7.52
|7.79—.29
|DxSCBearrs
|90319
|16.06
|15.30
|15.73—.03
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|28791
|41.88
|39.94
|40.80+.08
|DrxSPBulls
|54326
|32.94
|31.50
|32.40+.20
|Disney 1.76f
|28315
|108.31
|106.22
|107.14+.62
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|28279
|53.85
|52.79
|53.42+.09
|EnCanag .06
|61047
|5.96
|5.67
|5.73—.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|46843
|13.19
|12.80
|12.85+.01
|ENSCO .04
|54080
|3.72
|3.50
|3.67+.11
|EntProdPt 1.73
|32601
|24.52
|24.05
|24.07—.17
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|61175
|69.58
|67.92
|68.58—.36
|FstRepBk .72
|30508
|89.66
|87.51
|88.68+5.01
|FordM .60a
|186213
|8.04
|7.79
|7.84—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|75887
|10.88
|10.45
|10.57—.10
|GenElec .04m
|603099
|7.65
|7.19
|7.59+.32
|GenMotors 1.52
|36727
|34.73
|33.77
|34.20+.24
|Goldcrpg .24
|31948
|9.87
|9.61
|9.65—.09
|HPInc .64f
|32870
|20.80
|20.38
|20.50+.12
|Hallibrtn .72
|31656
|26.94
|26.23
|26.44+.08
|HPEntn .45e
|28832
|13.32
|12.97
|13.16+.06
|HostHotls 1a
|x29494
|17.05
|16.54
|16.62+.03
|ING .14e
|31056
|10.74
|10.63
|10.68+.09
|iShGold
|60230
|12.27
|12.23
|12.25+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|118065
|38.25
|37.82
|38.18+.43
|iShGerm .60e
|28542
|25.36
|25.14
|25.24+.21
|iShHK .61e
|29655
|22.71
|22.58
|22.59+.08
|iShSilver
|55621
|14.45
|14.33
|14.39+.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|102721
|39.23
|38.92
|39.08—.02
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|35802
|251.60
|247.95
|250.20+.14
|iShEMkts .59e
|276788
|39.27
|39.00
|39.23+.36
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|31963
|120.93
|120.29
|120.60+.56
|iSEafe 1.66e
|289431
|58.99
|58.52
|58.78+.40
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|118351
|81.12
|80.85
|81.10+.18
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|123532
|133.67
|131.54
|132.47—.01
|iShChina .61e
|32585
|53.09
|52.55
|52.80+.15
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|30174
|52.38
|51.79
|52.05+.02
|iShREst 2.76e
|49368
|75.48
|74.18
|74.47—.01
|iShCrSPSs
|54931
|69.32
|68.21
|68.65+.07
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|85790
|55.07
|54.65
|54.88+.41
|iShJapanrs
|56519
|51.06
|50.57
|50.89+.17
|iSTaiwnrs
|31441
|31.87
|31.64
|31.86+.48
|iShCorEM .95e
|109527
|47.34
|47.03
|47.29+.39
|ItauUnHs
|43050
|9.05
|8.94
|9.05+.15
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|71273
|98.32
|96.92
|97.80+.76
|JPMAlerian 2.29
|
|34546
|22.21
|21.72
|21.81—.20
|Keycorp .56
|28872
|14.81
|14.56
|14.69+.07
|KindMorg .80
|58584
|15.58
|15.21
|15.28—.24
|Kinrossg
|71763
|3.29
|3.15
|3.18—.06
|LloydBkg .47a
|52094
|2.55
|2.53
|2.54+.04
|MGM Rsts .48
|30893
|24.31
|23.50
|23.59—.15
|MarathnO .20
|37439
|14.44
|13.96
|14.17—.12
|Merck 2.20f
|46407
|75.63
|74.83
|75.59+.21
|MorgStan 1.20
|52640
|40.00
|38.94
|39.47—.19
|Nabors .24
|60657
|2.05
|1.92
|2.00+.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|159311
|5.80
|5.67
|5.80+.17
|OasisPet
|45934
|5.70
|5.48
|5.51—.06
|Oracle .76
|52147
|45.44
|44.88
|45.41+.44
|Penney
|47977
|1.01
|.95
|1.01+.03
|PetrbrsA
|x28482
|11.57
|11.39
|11.51+.31
|Petrobras
|x71725
|13.08
|12.84
|13.00+.23
|Pfizer 1.44f
|72871
|43.43
|42.86
|43.29+.44
|PhilipMor 4.56
|35175
|69.08
|67.09
|67.59+.91
|PUltSP500s
|55814
|34.80
|33.31
|34.23+.20
|PrUCruders
|27920
|13.20
|12.50
|12.89—.31
|ProctGam 2.87
|29212
|93.28
|91.25
|91.83—.19
|ProShtQQQ
|29467
|34.98
|34.42
|34.58—.09
|ProShSPrs
|76932
|31.80
|31.33
|31.51—.06
|PrUShSPrs
|45842
|44.19
|42.90
|43.38—.20
|PrUShD3rs
|59922
|20.08
|19.27
|19.50—.19
|QntmDSSrs
|33110
|2.25
|1.87
|1.95+.45
|RegionsFn .56
|39517
|13.58
|13.34
|13.45+.09
|RiteAid
|185318
|.71
|.63
|.70+.05
|SpdrGold
|32232
|120.98
|120.72
|120.97+.40
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|519607
|250.11
|246.45
|248.75+.68
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|55970
|33.58
|33.46
|33.56+.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|39944
|46.87
|46.20
|46.47+.34
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|75409
|27.18
|26.23
|26.52—.23
|Schlmbrg 2
|63496
|37.16
|36.34
|36.49+.16
|SchwIntEq .71e
|49048
|28.41
|28.20
|28.32+.21
|SnapIncAn
|81751
|5.67
|5.35
|5.60+.25
|SwstnEngy
|66764
|3.74
|3.57
|3.61—.08
|Sprint
|29334
|5.92
|5.80
|5.89+.04
|Squaren
|91697
|57.08
|54.92
|56.04—.11
|SPMatls .98e
|37402
|50.91
|49.96
|50.34—.03
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|53127
|85.87
|84.90
|85.51+.36
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|98871
|51.15
|50.42
|50.70+.13
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|36917
|98.79
|97.10
|98.30+.35
|SPEngy 2.04e
|76639
|58.01
|56.70
|57.23—.26
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|307526
|23.81
|23.49
|23.71+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|61934
|64.57
|63.58
|64.15+.21
|SPTech .78e
|70045
|62.06
|60.87
|61.69+.15
|SpdrRESel
|46366
|31.23
|30.68
|30.82—.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|90529
|53.31
|52.70
|52.88+.18
|TaiwSemi .73e
|27946
|37.60
|37.02
|37.41+.63
|TevaPhrm .73e
|50310
|15.86
|15.50
|15.69+.05
|Transocn
|104855
|7.21
|6.88
|7.12+.41
|Twitter
|92404
|29.14
|27.84
|28.46—.22
|USOilFd
|104427
|9.65
|9.38
|9.53—.09
|USSteel .20
|30028
|18.59
|18.05
|18.13—.23
|ValeSA .29e
|49957
|13.11
|12.92
|13.06+.07
|VanEGold .06e
|191068
|21.02
|20.60
|20.66—.32
|VnEkRus .01e
|59688
|18.75
|18.49
|18.72+.22
|VnEkSemi .58e
|29138
|87.68
|86.14
|87.10+.84
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|57450
|14.33
|13.96
|14.12+.12
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|47601
|127.63
|125.73
|126.80+.21
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|30382
|229.87
|226.52
|228.58+.53
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|46104
|75.16
|73.80
|74.11—.02
|VangAllW 1.34e
|37531
|45.73
|45.39
|45.62+.32
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|114800
|38.27
|38.00
|38.22+.32
|VangEur 1.71e
|47056
|48.62
|48.26
|48.45+.51
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|150357
|37.20
|36.91
|37.09+.31
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|50364
|55.86
|54.90
|55.30+.15
|Visa s 1f
|27940
|133.62
|129.66
|131.64—.37
|WalMart 2.08f
|33296
|92.66
|91.65
|92.63+1.04
|WeathfIntl
|331138
|.45
|.31
|.42+.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|74208
|46.15
|45.53
|46.09+.56
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|28566
|21.95
|21.60
|21.81+.28
|WmsCos 1.36
|46409
|21.76
|21.29
|21.41—.05
|Yamanag .02
|33106
|2.38
|2.30
|2.31—.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.