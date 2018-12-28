BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 181509 28.74 28.17 28.69+.54 Alibaba 49217 140.05 136.79 139.18+.73 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 182295 8.72 8.52 8.55—.12 Altria…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04f 181509 28.74 28.17 28.69+.54 Alibaba 49217 140.05 136.79 139.18+.73 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 182295 8.72 8.52 8.55—.12 Altria 3.44f 47189 49.57 48.65 49.05+.35 Ambev .05e 53132 3.99 3.89 3.98+.07 Annaly 1.20e x54338 9.91 9.82 9.88+.01 Aphrian 144393 6.36 5.90 6.19+.62 AuroraCn 40174 5.10 4.90 4.96—.14 BPPLC 2.38 45226 38.67 38.03 38.28+.55 BcoBrads .06a 30084 9.87 9.74 9.87+.18 BcoSantSA .21e 82827 4.50 4.45 4.46+.05 BkofAm .60 310230 24.65 24.26 24.60+.23 BiPVxSTrs 221440 50.34 48.47 49.54+.77 BarrickG .28f 160899 13.62 13.21 13.23—.49 BlueAprnn 33966 1.09 .92 .97+.05 CenovusE .20 28289 7.07 6.80 6.96+.14 CntryLink 2.16 45244 15.61 15.20 15.37+.12 ChesEng 190255 2.29 2.15 2.17—.05 CgpVelLCrd 72241 8.84 8.14 8.54—.29 Citigroup 1.80f 97124 52.31 51.57 52.22+.45 CocaCola 1.56 43756 48.01 47.33 47.50—.03 ConAgra .85 45273 21.91 20.86 21.14—.08 Coty .50 27513 6.74 6.41 6.51+.17 CredSuiss 1.22e 35913 11.01 10.84 10.91+.24 DenburyR 53711 1.87 1.71 1.77—.01 DeutschBk .83e 29331 8.15 7.93 8.06+.25 DevonE .32 29271 23.16 22.22 22.61—.29 DxGBullrs 49387 17.30 16.31 16.45—.78 DrGMBllrs .09e 31682 8.93 8.52 8.57—.19 DirSPBears 53048 32.23 30.83 31.36—.16 DxBiotBllrs 34076 31.19 29.09 30.43+.58 DxSPOGBls 44739 8.38 7.52 7.79—.29 DxSCBearrs 90319 16.06 15.30 15.73—.03 DrxSCBulls .41e 28791 41.88 39.94 40.80+.08 DrxSPBulls 54326 32.94 31.50 32.40+.20 Disney 1.76f 28315 108.31 106.22 107.14+.62 DowDuPnt 1.52 28279 53.85 52.79 53.42+.09 EnCanag .06 61047 5.96 5.67 5.73—.08 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 46843 13.19 12.80 12.85+.01 ENSCO .04 54080 3.72 3.50 3.67+.11 EntProdPt 1.73 32601 24.52 24.05 24.07—.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 61175 69.58 67.92 68.58—.36 FstRepBk .72 30508 89.66 87.51 88.68+5.01 FordM .60a 186213 8.04 7.79 7.84—.02 FrptMcM .20 75887 10.88 10.45 10.57—.10 GenElec .04m 603099 7.65 7.19 7.59+.32 GenMotors 1.52 36727 34.73 33.77 34.20+.24 Goldcrpg .24 31948 9.87 9.61 9.65—.09 HPInc .64f 32870 20.80 20.38 20.50+.12 Hallibrtn .72 31656 26.94 26.23 26.44+.08 HPEntn .45e 28832 13.32 12.97 13.16+.06 HostHotls 1a x29494 17.05 16.54 16.62+.03 ING .14e 31056 10.74 10.63 10.68+.09 iShGold 60230 12.27 12.23 12.25+.04 iShBrazil .67e 118065 38.25 37.82 38.18+.43 iShGerm .60e 28542 25.36 25.14 25.24+.21 iShHK .61e 29655 22.71 22.58 22.59+.08 iShSilver 55621 14.45 14.33 14.39+.09 iShChinaLC .87e 102721 39.23 38.92 39.08—.02 iSCorSP500 4.38e 35802 251.60 247.95 250.20+.14 iShEMkts .59e 276788 39.27 39.00 39.23+.36 iSh20yrT 3.05 31963 120.93 120.29 120.60+.56 iSEafe 1.66e 289431 58.99 58.52 58.78+.40 iShiBxHYB 5.09 118351 81.12 80.85 81.10+.18 iShR2K 1.77e 123532 133.67 131.54 132.47—.01 iShChina .61e 32585 53.09 52.55 52.80+.15 iSUSAMinV .87e 30174 52.38 51.79 52.05+.02 iShREst 2.76e 49368 75.48 74.18 74.47—.01 iShCrSPSs 54931 69.32 68.21 68.65+.07 iShCorEafe 1.56e 85790 55.07 54.65 54.88+.41 iShJapanrs 56519 51.06 50.57 50.89+.17 iSTaiwnrs 31441 31.87 31.64 31.86+.48 iShCorEM .95e 109527 47.34 47.03 47.29+.39 ItauUnHs 43050 9.05 8.94 9.05+.15 JPMorgCh 2.24f 71273 98.32 96.92 97.80+.76 JPMAlerian 2.29 34546 22.21 21.72 21.81—.20 Keycorp .56 28872 14.81 14.56 14.69+.07 KindMorg .80 58584 15.58 15.21 15.28—.24 Kinrossg 71763 3.29 3.15 3.18—.06 LloydBkg .47a 52094 2.55 2.53 2.54+.04 MGM Rsts .48 30893 24.31 23.50 23.59—.15 MarathnO .20 37439 14.44 13.96 14.17—.12 Merck 2.20f 46407 75.63 74.83 75.59+.21 MorgStan 1.20 52640 40.00 38.94 39.47—.19 Nabors .24 60657 2.05 1.92 2.00+.08 NokiaCp .19e 159311 5.80 5.67 5.80+.17 OasisPet 45934 5.70 5.48 5.51—.06 Oracle .76 52147 45.44 44.88 45.41+.44 Penney 47977 1.01 .95 1.01+.03 PetrbrsA x28482 11.57 11.39 11.51+.31 Petrobras x71725 13.08 12.84 13.00+.23 Pfizer 1.44f 72871 43.43 42.86 43.29+.44 PhilipMor 4.56 35175 69.08 67.09 67.59+.91 PUltSP500s 55814 34.80 33.31 34.23+.20 PrUCruders 27920 13.20 12.50 12.89—.31 ProctGam 2.87 29212 93.28 91.25 91.83—.19 ProShtQQQ 29467 34.98 34.42 34.58—.09 ProShSPrs 76932 31.80 31.33 31.51—.06 PrUShSPrs 45842 44.19 42.90 43.38—.20 PrUShD3rs 59922 20.08 19.27 19.50—.19 QntmDSSrs 33110 2.25 1.87 1.95+.45 RegionsFn .56 39517 13.58 13.34 13.45+.09 RiteAid 185318 .71 .63 .70+.05 SpdrGold 32232 120.98 120.72 120.97+.40 S&P500ETF 4.13e 519607 250.11 246.45 248.75+.68 SpdrLehHY 2.30 55970 33.58 33.46 33.56+.07 SpdrS&PRB .74e 39944 46.87 46.20 46.47+.34 SpdrOGEx .73e 75409 27.18 26.23 26.52—.23 Schlmbrg 2 63496 37.16 36.34 36.49+.16 SchwIntEq .71e 49048 28.41 28.20 28.32+.21 SnapIncAn 81751 5.67 5.35 5.60+.25 SwstnEngy 66764 3.74 3.57 3.61—.08 Sprint 29334 5.92 5.80 5.89+.04 Squaren 91697 57.08 54.92 56.04—.11 SPMatls .98e 37402 50.91 49.96 50.34—.03 SPHlthC 1.01e 53127 85.87 84.90 85.51+.36 SPCnSt 1.28e 98871 51.15 50.42 50.70+.13 SPConsum 1.12e 36917 98.79 97.10 98.30+.35 SPEngy 2.04e 76639 58.01 56.70 57.23—.26 SPDRFncl .46e 307526 23.81 23.49 23.71+.11 SPInds 1.12e 61934 64.57 63.58 64.15+.21 SPTech .78e 70045 62.06 60.87 61.69+.15 SpdrRESel 46366 31.23 30.68 30.82—.01 SPUtil 1.55e 90529 53.31 52.70 52.88+.18 TaiwSemi .73e 27946 37.60 37.02 37.41+.63 TevaPhrm .73e 50310 15.86 15.50 15.69+.05 Transocn 104855 7.21 6.88 7.12+.41 Twitter 92404 29.14 27.84 28.46—.22 USOilFd 104427 9.65 9.38 9.53—.09 USSteel .20 30028 18.59 18.05 18.13—.23 ValeSA .29e 49957 13.11 12.92 13.06+.07 VanEGold .06e 191068 21.02 20.60 20.66—.32 VnEkRus .01e 59688 18.75 18.49 18.72+.22 VnEkSemi .58e 29138 87.68 86.14 87.10+.84 VEckOilSvc .47e 57450 14.33 13.96 14.12+.12 VangTSM 2.17e 47601 127.63 125.73 126.80+.21 VangSP500 3.81e 30382 229.87 226.52 228.58+.53 VangREIT 3.08e 46104 75.16 73.80 74.11—.02 VangAllW 1.34e 37531 45.73 45.39 45.62+.32 VangEmg 1.10e 114800 38.27 38.00 38.22+.32 VangEur 1.71e 47056 48.62 48.26 48.45+.51 VangFTSE 1.10e 150357 37.20 36.91 37.09+.31 VerizonCm 2.41f 50364 55.86 54.90 55.30+.15 Visa s 1f 27940 133.62 129.66 131.64—.37 WalMart 2.08f 33296 92.66 91.65 92.63+1.04 WeathfIntl 331138 .45 .31 .42+.10 WellsFargo 1.72f 74208 46.15 45.53 46.09+.56 Weyerhsr 1.36 28566 21.95 21.60 21.81+.28 WmsCos 1.36 46409 21.76 21.29 21.41—.05 Yamanag .02 33106 2.38 2.30 2.31—.03 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 