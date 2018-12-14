BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31174 2.70 2.59 2.63—.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 141041 30.30 29.70 30.13+.22 Alibaba 84134 149.41 145.72 147.50—3.98 AlliantEgs 1.34…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|31174
|2.70
|2.59
|2.63—.01
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|141041
|30.30
|29.70
|30.13+.22
|Alibaba
|84134
|149.41
|145.72
|147.50—3.98
|AlliantEgs 1.34
|42045
|45.85
|44.95
|45.36—.76
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|99893
|9.71
|9.52
|9.58—.07
|Altria 3.44f
|33178
|53.66
|52.45
|52.63—1.29
|Ambev .05e
|60241
|4.19
|4.10
|4.16+.01
|AEagleOut .55
|31248
|19.03
|18.39
|18.57+.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|79096
|10.22
|10.11
|10.19+.10
|Aphrian
|46317
|5.79
|4.85
|5.59+.36
|AuroraCn
|71338
|5.93
|5.33
|5.81+.10
|BPPLC 2.38
|32209
|39.30
|38.82
|38.86—.43
|BcoBrads .06a
|136560
|9.87
|9.77
|9.84—.09
|BkofAm .60
|446507
|24.87
|24.12
|24.67+.27
|Barclay .15e
|27912
|7.93
|7.86
|7.88—.03
|BiPVxSTrs
|156962
|40.55
|39.39
|40.41+1.40
|BarrickG .12
|85405
|14.03
|13.62
|13.83—.28
|Belmond
|264304
|24.78
|24.65
|24.68+7.03
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|29183
|30.48
|29.91
|29.97—.43
|CabotO&G .28f
|40184
|23.89
|22.99
|23.15—.98
|CanopyGrn
|28598
|32.09
|29.71
|31.40+.58
|Cemex .29t
|90715
|4.70
|4.52
|4.67+.05
|CntryLink 2.16
|38876
|17.20
|16.87
|17.12+.24
|ChesEng
|196405
|2.55
|2.38
|2.39—.19
|ChinaUni
|51581
|11.17
|11.09
|11.10—.21
|CgpVelLCrd
|49881
|14.49
|13.38
|13.42—1.52
|CgpVelICrd
|31694
|13.04
|12.14
|13.01+1.26
|Citigroup 1.80f
|84473
|56.36
|54.63
|55.62—.15
|ClevCliffs .20
|41166
|8.39
|7.95
|8.08—.15
|CocaCola 1.56
|50773
|49.52
|49.02
|49.31—.16
|Coty .50
|31058
|7.83
|7.53
|7.61+.01
|DenburyR
|33565
|2.15
|2.09
|2.09—.11
|DxGBullrs
|47276
|16.00
|15.31
|15.72—.56
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|49100
|7.48
|7.10
|7.35—.36
|DirSPBears
|33673
|28.38
|27.48
|28.28+1.21
|DxSPOGBrrs
|38840
|14.59
|13.62
|14.53+1.25
|DxSPOGBls
|30122
|12.10
|11.20
|11.25—1.19
|DxSCBearrs
|65439
|13.39
|12.96
|13.32+.24
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|36266
|53.94
|52.97
|53.11—.67
|EQTCorp .12
|27317
|20.19
|19.48
|19.63—.56
|EnbrdgEPt 1.40
|29980
|10.87
|10.72
|10.80+.01
|Enbridge 2.28
|37044
|32.40
|32.03
|32.20—.07
|EnCanag .06
|86995
|6.14
|5.90
|5.92—.31
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|32378
|14.64
|14.29
|14.33—.24
|ENSCO .04
|78138
|4.38
|4.16
|4.19—.25
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|34288
|76.87
|75.66
|75.77—1.21
|FordM .60a
|154067
|8.68
|8.46
|8.55+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|131833
|10.90
|10.39
|10.44—.48
|GenElec .04m
|509782
|7.25
|6.100
|7.05—.16
|GenMotors 1.52
|30508
|35.70
|34.90
|35.27+.16
|Gerdau .02e
|52329
|3.94
|3.87
|3.91—.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|40425
|9.36
|9.09
|9.28—.18
|HPInc .64f
|37370
|22.44
|21.94
|22.12—.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|63149
|29.86
|28.97
|29.06—.85
|Hanesbdss .60
|28711
|14.04
|13.65
|13.75—.05
|HPEntn .45e
|40774
|14.46
|14.20
|14.32—.18
|iShGold
|53598
|11.89
|11.82
|11.89—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|73377
|38.90
|38.29
|38.71—.12
|iShSilver
|41346
|13.72
|13.60
|13.72—.15
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|167204
|41.38
|40.98
|41.27—.32
|iShEMkts .59e
|428815
|40.18
|39.80
|40.05—.35
|iSEafe 1.66e
|189667
|60.85
|60.54
|60.61—.64
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|40431
|83.48
|83.33
|83.34—.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|88928
|143.23
|141.68
|141.86—.91
|iShChina .61e
|31005
|55.98
|55.27
|55.73—.63
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|66679
|57.02
|56.74
|56.80—.60
|Infosyss
|28053
|10.01
|9.92
|9.96+.09
|iShJapanrs
|45045
|53.21
|52.88
|53.05—.52
|iSTaiwnrs
|28278
|32.76
|32.51
|32.61—.31
|iShCorEM .95e
|88537
|48.55
|48.10
|48.37—.45
|ItauUnHs
|45489
|9.13
|9.02
|9.11—.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|65413
|101.94
|99.86
|100.76—.36
|JHMultDev
|39903
|26.24
|26.05
|26.16—.19
|JohnJn 3.60
|
|274257
|145.38
|130.20
|133.12—14.72
|Keycorp .56
|68168
|15.72
|15.25
|15.40—.09
|KindMorg .80
|31270
|16.45
|16.24
|16.29—.13
|Kinrossg
|36841
|2.86
|2.77
|2.83—.08
|Kroger s .56f
|33131
|30.40
|29.51
|29.87+.11
|LiveRamp
|32516
|46.65
|42.65
|45.50+1.41
|LloydBkg .47a
|173032
|2.62
|2.59
|2.59—.01
|Macys 1.51
|33033
|31.56
|30.35
|30.76—.04
|MarathnO .20
|37695
|15.53
|15.16
|15.19—.43
|Merck 2.20f
|x49304
|78.03
|76.63
|76.75—1.71
|MorgStan 1.20
|60985
|40.94
|40.01
|40.44—.16
|Nabors .24
|79650
|2.61
|2.46
|2.49—.19
|NikeB s .88f
|28121
|73.65
|71.41
|72.69—.24
|NobleCorp .08
|49443
|3.40
|3.19
|3.21—.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|105732
|6.01
|5.89
|5.98—.05
|OasisPet
|41862
|6.22
|5.91
|5.96—.34
|Oracle .76
|71464
|47.03
|46.41
|46.68—.55
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|41152
|27.38
|26.17
|26.90+.39
|Pandora
|42993
|8.92
|8.63
|8.79+.06
|ParsleyEn
|30103
|17.70
|16.80
|16.85—.81
|PetrbrsA
|30136
|11.93
|11.75
|11.83—.15
|Petrobras
|57886
|13.66
|13.38
|13.52—.11
|Pfizer 1.36
|84405
|44.12
|43.43
|43.45—1.12
|ProctGam 2.87
|44053
|96.90
|96.02
|96.33—.16
|PrUShSPrs
|41619
|40.44
|39.56
|40.31+1.18
|PrUShD3rs
|30202
|17.92
|17.28
|17.84+.88
|Qudiann
|38230
|6.24
|5.68
|5.86—.46
|RangeRs .08
|51416
|12.65
|12.06
|12.09—.73
|RegionsFn .56
|61049
|13.87
|13.58
|13.66—.12
|RiteAid
|78848
|.95
|.90
|.93+.02
|SpdrGold
|37502
|117.28
|116.58
|117.27—.26
|SpdrWldxUS .79e
|
|37446
|27.43
|27.27
|27.29—.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|405948
|264.03
|261.05
|261.50—3.87
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|40416
|34.67
|34.60
|34.61—.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|59315
|49.91
|48.96
|49.24—.21
|SpdrRetls .49e
|32725
|42.93
|42.16
|42.40—.12
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|86748
|30.21
|29.47
|29.50—.94
|Schlmbrg 2
|68135
|40.59
|38.96
|39.10—1.92
|SchwIntEq .71e
|31817
|29.03
|28.87
|28.90—.35
|Schwab .52
|27364
|41.91
|40.43
|41.33—.10
|ScorpioTk .04
|32538
|2.04
|1.92
|1.93—.07
|Shopifyn
|36766
|149.02
|141.83
|143.81—17.25
|SnapIncAn
|61619
|6.01
|5.76
|5.92+.06
|SwstnEngy
|110142
|4.15
|3.88
|3.91—.25
|Sprint
|29777
|6.13
|6.00
|6.03—.04
|Squaren
|60861
|63.94
|61.00
|62.79—.11
|SPMatls .98e
|31872
|51.84
|51.17
|51.25—.47
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|80539
|91.24
|88.91
|89.05—3.01
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|85882
|55.16
|54.50
|54.58—.86
|SPEngy 2.04e
|46420
|63.41
|62.39
|62.48—1.06
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|255488
|24.58
|24.20
|24.34—.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|57990
|67.94
|67.07
|67.20—.79
|SPTech .78e
|45674
|65.76
|64.92
|65.03—1.16
|SPUtil 1.55e
|79701
|57.11
|56.49
|56.55—.38
|TelefEsp 1.20e
|42479
|8.79
|8.70
|8.75—.11
|TevaPhrm .73e
|31690
|19.16
|18.71
|18.71—.31
|Transocn
|94068
|8.04
|7.68
|7.70—.38
|Twitter
|90563
|36.62
|35.05
|36.24+.35
|UndrArms
|36512
|19.44
|18.33
|19.03+.26
|USBancrp 1.20
|39298
|49.50
|48.46
|48.61—.58
|USOilFd
|165423
|11.10
|10.81
|10.82—.39
|USSteel .20
|30558
|20.79
|19.92
|20.37+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|102335
|13.12
|12.75
|13.01—.04
|VanEGold .06e
|144919
|20.37
|20.08
|20.24—.24
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|47094
|16.21
|15.76
|15.80—.53
|VanEJrGld
|29991
|28.06
|27.59
|27.90—.44
|VangEmg 1.10e
|82083
|39.03
|38.65
|38.91—.29
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|92126
|38.43
|38.23
|38.28—.44
|Vereit .55
|27724
|7.87
|7.76
|7.83+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|44844
|57.50
|56.80
|56.92—.17
|Visa s 1f
|31980
|136.72
|134.55
|134.83—2.71
|WalMart 2.08f
|35519
|92.56
|91.65
|91.82—1.14
|WeathfIntl
|76155
|.46
|.43
|.43—.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|87262
|47.49
|46.54
|46.86—.17
|WheatPrg .28e
|86762
|19.65
|18.32
|18.66+2.07
|XPOLogis
|138428
|50.80
|45.59
|50.50+6.00
|Yamanag .02
|31247
|2.18
|2.09
|2.16—.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.