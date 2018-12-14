BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31174 2.70 2.59 2.63—.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 141041 30.30 29.70 30.13+.22 Alibaba 84134 149.41 145.72 147.50—3.98 AlliantEgs 1.34…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31174 2.70 2.59 2.63—.01 AT&TInc 2.04f 141041 30.30 29.70 30.13+.22 Alibaba 84134 149.41 145.72 147.50—3.98 AlliantEgs 1.34 42045 45.85 44.95 45.36—.76 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 99893 9.71 9.52 9.58—.07 Altria 3.44f 33178 53.66 52.45 52.63—1.29 Ambev .05e 60241 4.19 4.10 4.16+.01 AEagleOut .55 31248 19.03 18.39 18.57+.02 Annaly 1.20e 79096 10.22 10.11 10.19+.10 Aphrian 46317 5.79 4.85 5.59+.36 AuroraCn 71338 5.93 5.33 5.81+.10 BPPLC 2.38 32209 39.30 38.82 38.86—.43 BcoBrads .06a 136560 9.87 9.77 9.84—.09 BkofAm .60 446507 24.87 24.12 24.67+.27 Barclay .15e 27912 7.93 7.86 7.88—.03 BiPVxSTrs 156962 40.55 39.39 40.41+1.40 BarrickG .12 85405 14.03 13.62 13.83—.28 Belmond 264304 24.78 24.65 24.68+7.03 Blackstone 2.70e 29183 30.48 29.91 29.97—.43 CabotO&G .28f 40184 23.89 22.99 23.15—.98 CanopyGrn 28598 32.09 29.71 31.40+.58 Cemex .29t 90715 4.70 4.52 4.67+.05 CntryLink 2.16 38876 17.20 16.87 17.12+.24 ChesEng 196405 2.55 2.38 2.39—.19 ChinaUni 51581 11.17 11.09 11.10—.21 CgpVelLCrd 49881 14.49 13.38 13.42—1.52 CgpVelICrd 31694 13.04 12.14 13.01+1.26 Citigroup 1.80f 84473 56.36 54.63 55.62—.15 ClevCliffs .20 41166 8.39 7.95 8.08—.15 CocaCola 1.56 50773 49.52 49.02 49.31—.16 Coty .50 31058 7.83 7.53 7.61+.01 DenburyR 33565 2.15 2.09 2.09—.11 DxGBullrs 47276 16.00 15.31 15.72—.56 DrGMBllrs .09e 49100 7.48 7.10 7.35—.36 DirSPBears 33673 28.38 27.48 28.28+1.21 DxSPOGBrrs 38840 14.59 13.62 14.53+1.25 DxSPOGBls 30122 12.10 11.20 11.25—1.19 DxSCBearrs 65439 13.39 12.96 13.32+.24 DowDuPnt 1.52 36266 53.94 52.97 53.11—.67 EQTCorp .12 27317 20.19 19.48 19.63—.56 EnbrdgEPt 1.40 29980 10.87 10.72 10.80+.01 Enbridge 2.28 37044 32.40 32.03 32.20—.07 EnCanag .06 86995 6.14 5.90 5.92—.31 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 32378 14.64 14.29 14.33—.24 ENSCO .04 78138 4.38 4.16 4.19—.25 ExxonMbl 3.28 34288 76.87 75.66 75.77—1.21 FordM .60a 154067 8.68 8.46 8.55+.05 FrptMcM .20 131833 10.90 10.39 10.44—.48 GenElec .04m 509782 7.25 6.100 7.05—.16 GenMotors 1.52 30508 35.70 34.90 35.27+.16 Gerdau .02e 52329 3.94 3.87 3.91—.03 Goldcrpg .24 40425 9.36 9.09 9.28—.18 HPInc .64f 37370 22.44 21.94 22.12—.17 Hallibrtn .72 63149 29.86 28.97 29.06—.85 Hanesbdss .60 28711 14.04 13.65 13.75—.05 HPEntn .45e 40774 14.46 14.20 14.32—.18 iShGold 53598 11.89 11.82 11.89—.03 iShBrazil .67e 73377 38.90 38.29 38.71—.12 iShSilver 41346 13.72 13.60 13.72—.15 iShChinaLC .87e 167204 41.38 40.98 41.27—.32 iShEMkts .59e 428815 40.18 39.80 40.05—.35 iSEafe 1.66e 189667 60.85 60.54 60.61—.64 iShiBxHYB 5.09 40431 83.48 83.33 83.34—.17 iShR2K 1.77e 88928 143.23 141.68 141.86—.91 iShChina .61e 31005 55.98 55.27 55.73—.63 iShCorEafe 1.56e 66679 57.02 56.74 56.80—.60 Infosyss 28053 10.01 9.92 9.96+.09 iShJapanrs 45045 53.21 52.88 53.05—.52 iSTaiwnrs 28278 32.76 32.51 32.61—.31 iShCorEM .95e 88537 48.55 48.10 48.37—.45 ItauUnHs 45489 9.13 9.02 9.11—.07 JPMorgCh 2.24f 65413 101.94 99.86 100.76—.36 JHMultDev 39903 26.24 26.05 26.16—.19 JohnJn 3.60 274257 145.38 130.20 133.12—14.72 Keycorp .56 68168 15.72 15.25 15.40—.09 KindMorg .80 31270 16.45 16.24 16.29—.13 Kinrossg 36841 2.86 2.77 2.83—.08 Kroger s .56f 33131 30.40 29.51 29.87+.11 LiveRamp 32516 46.65 42.65 45.50+1.41 LloydBkg .47a 173032 2.62 2.59 2.59—.01 Macys 1.51 33033 31.56 30.35 30.76—.04 MarathnO .20 37695 15.53 15.16 15.19—.43 Merck 2.20f x49304 78.03 76.63 76.75—1.71 MorgStan 1.20 60985 40.94 40.01 40.44—.16 Nabors .24 79650 2.61 2.46 2.49—.19 NikeB s .88f 28121 73.65 71.41 72.69—.24 NobleCorp .08 49443 3.40 3.19 3.21—.22 NokiaCp .19e 105732 6.01 5.89 5.98—.05 OasisPet 41862 6.22 5.91 5.96—.34 Oracle .76 71464 47.03 46.41 46.68—.55 PG&ECp 2.12f 41152 27.38 26.17 26.90+.39 Pandora 42993 8.92 8.63 8.79+.06 ParsleyEn 30103 17.70 16.80 16.85—.81 PetrbrsA 30136 11.93 11.75 11.83—.15 Petrobras 57886 13.66 13.38 13.52—.11 Pfizer 1.36 84405 44.12 43.43 43.45—1.12 ProctGam 2.87 44053 96.90 96.02 96.33—.16 PrUShSPrs 41619 40.44 39.56 40.31+1.18 PrUShD3rs 30202 17.92 17.28 17.84+.88 Qudiann 38230 6.24 5.68 5.86—.46 RangeRs .08 51416 12.65 12.06 12.09—.73 RegionsFn .56 61049 13.87 13.58 13.66—.12 RiteAid 78848 .95 .90 .93+.02 SpdrGold 37502 117.28 116.58 117.27—.26 SpdrWldxUS .79e 37446 27.43 27.27 27.29—.33 S&P500ETF 4.13e 405948 264.03 261.05 261.50—3.87 SpdrLehHY 2.30 40416 34.67 34.60 34.61—.09 SpdrS&PRB .74e 59315 49.91 48.96 49.24—.21 SpdrRetls .49e 32725 42.93 42.16 42.40—.12 SpdrOGEx .73e 86748 30.21 29.47 29.50—.94 Schlmbrg 2 68135 40.59 38.96 39.10—1.92 SchwIntEq .71e 31817 29.03 28.87 28.90—.35 Schwab .52 27364 41.91 40.43 41.33—.10 ScorpioTk .04 32538 2.04 1.92 1.93—.07 Shopifyn 36766 149.02 141.83 143.81—17.25 SnapIncAn 61619 6.01 5.76 5.92+.06 SwstnEngy 110142 4.15 3.88 3.91—.25 Sprint 29777 6.13 6.00 6.03—.04 Squaren 60861 63.94 61.00 62.79—.11 SPMatls .98e 31872 51.84 51.17 51.25—.47 SPHlthC 1.01e 80539 91.24 88.91 89.05—3.01 SPCnSt 1.28e 85882 55.16 54.50 54.58—.86 SPEngy 2.04e 46420 63.41 62.39 62.48—1.06 SPDRFncl .46e 255488 24.58 24.20 24.34—.14 SPInds 1.12e 57990 67.94 67.07 67.20—.79 SPTech .78e 45674 65.76 64.92 65.03—1.16 SPUtil 1.55e 79701 57.11 56.49 56.55—.38 TelefEsp 1.20e 42479 8.79 8.70 8.75—.11 TevaPhrm .73e 31690 19.16 18.71 18.71—.31 Transocn 94068 8.04 7.68 7.70—.38 Twitter 90563 36.62 35.05 36.24+.35 UndrArms 36512 19.44 18.33 19.03+.26 USBancrp 1.20 39298 49.50 48.46 48.61—.58 USOilFd 165423 11.10 10.81 10.82—.39 USSteel .20 30558 20.79 19.92 20.37+.16 ValeSA .29e 102335 13.12 12.75 13.01—.04 VanEGold .06e 144919 20.37 20.08 20.24—.24 VEckOilSvc .47e 47094 16.21 15.76 15.80—.53 VanEJrGld 29991 28.06 27.59 27.90—.44 VangEmg 1.10e 82083 39.03 38.65 38.91—.29 VangFTSE 1.10e 92126 38.43 38.23 38.28—.44 Vereit .55 27724 7.87 7.76 7.83+.02 VerizonCm 2.41f 44844 57.50 56.80 56.92—.17 Visa s 1f 31980 136.72 134.55 134.83—2.71 WalMart 2.08f 35519 92.56 91.65 91.82—1.14 WeathfIntl 76155 .46 .43 .43—.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 87262 47.49 46.54 46.86—.17 WheatPrg .28e 86762 19.65 18.32 18.66+2.07 XPOLogis 138428 50.80 45.59 50.50+6.00 Yamanag .02 31247 2.18 2.09 2.16—.01 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.