BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 125094 30.88 30.22 30.27—.26 Alibaba 79918 158.05 153.52 154.24—1.59 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 110990 9.73 9.52 9.56+.08 Altria…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2
|125094
|30.88
|30.22
|30.27—.26
|Alibaba
|79918
|158.05
|153.52
|154.24—1.59
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|110990
|9.73
|9.52
|9.56+.08
|Altria 3.20
|50587
|56.14
|54.90
|55.22+.82
|Ambev .05e
|72880
|4.19
|4.12
|4.13—.04
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|32855
|40.02
|38.28
|38.30—1.11
|Aphrian
|204431
|6.59
|5.75
|5.86+.32
|AuroraCn
|124483
|5.88
|5.54
|5.72+.44
|BPPLC 2.38
|57235
|40.59
|39.74
|39.79+.20
|BcoBrads .06a
|63323
|9.97
|9.77
|9.80
|BkofAm .60
|386963
|26.54
|25.57
|25.59—.69
|Barclay .15e
|42531
|8.01
|7.80
|7.80—.07
|BiPVxSTrs
|267529
|40.06
|36.90
|39.97+2.39
|BarrickG .12
|84036
|13.69
|13.51
|13.54+.17
|BigLots 1.20
|101397
|34.04
|30.75
|30.94—9.36
|CVSHealth 2
|32107
|76.38
|74.74
|74.88—1.69
|CanopyGrn
|36150
|32.55
|31.07
|31.47+1.13
|Cemex .29t
|33878
|5.16
|5.00
|5.07+.09
|CntryLink 2.16
|39518
|17.87
|17.31
|17.69+.21
|ChesEng
|180755
|2.86
|2.75
|2.80+.08
|Chevron 4.48
|
|33129
|119.70
|117.04
|117.41+1.50
|CgpVelLCrd
|99820
|16.05
|15.27
|15.66+1.61
|CgpVelICrd
|55106
|11.63
|10.91
|11.31—1.47
|Citigroup 1.80f
|81823
|60.72
|58.44
|58.47—1.60
|CocaCola 1.56
|48037
|49.68
|48.98
|48.99—.40
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|32943
|69.12
|66.78
|66.99+.38
|Coty .50
|32865
|7.69
|7.50
|7.51—.16
|DenburyR
|65719
|2.52
|2.32
|2.37+.19
|DevonE .32
|30557
|28.74
|27.57
|27.62—.14
|DxGBullrs
|54991
|15.19
|14.73
|14.92+.34
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|52344
|7.18
|6.93
|7.12+.25
|DirSPBears
|41552
|27.08
|25.38
|27.03+1.31
|DxSPOGBls
|31327
|15.81
|14.60
|14.67+.60
|DxSCBearrs
|121500
|12.40
|11.71
|12.39+.41
|DrxSPBulls
|39152
|42.45
|39.65
|39.73—2.13
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|45313
|57.27
|55.71
|55.78—.14
|EnCanag .06
|144996
|6.76
|6.53
|6.58+.11
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|54640
|14.78
|14.32
|14.48+.26
|ENSCO .04
|120737
|5.55
|5.17
|5.27+.12
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|53403
|80.36
|78.25
|78.30—.09
|FstHorizon .48
|35447
|15.49
|15.06
|15.08—.33
|FordM .60a
|134864
|9.13
|8.95
|8.97—.05
|FrptMcM .20
|66117
|11.49
|11.07
|11.08—.08
|GenElec .48
|332879
|7.38
|7.18
|7.19—.17
|GenMills 1.96
|40067
|39.70
|38.43
|38.45—1.28
|GenMotors 1.52
|31110
|35.93
|34.87
|34.88—.82
|Gerdau .02e
|63549
|4.19
|4.09
|4.09+.03
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|29461
|37.65
|37.08
|37.19—.23
|Goldcrpg .24
|43946
|9.58
|9.23
|9.25—.21
|HPInc .64f
|45124
|23.91
|22.63
|22.73—1.29
|Hallibrtn .72
|54727
|31.07
|30.35
|30.70+.91
|HPEntn .45e
|74167
|15.97
|14.78
|14.83—1.19
|iShGold
|59017
|11.95
|11.91
|11.94+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|97674
|40.01
|39.41
|39.46+.02
|iShEMU .86e
|40075
|36.44
|35.91
|35.92—.37
|iShSilver
|43083
|13.74
|13.63
|13.69+.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|145715
|41.33
|40.87
|40.89—.56
|iShEMkts .59e
|432382
|40.85
|40.26
|40.27—.37
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|42165
|112.06
|111.74
|111.93+.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|38015
|118.24
|117.52
|118.06—.13
|iSEafe 1.66e
|153755
|61.70
|60.90
|60.90—.47
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|100024
|83.39
|83.02
|83.08+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|76987
|148.26
|145.48
|145.62—1.58
|iShChina .61e
|32912
|56.71
|55.79
|55.85—.52
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|60547
|57.91
|57.15
|57.17—.44
|Infosyss
|56596
|9.97
|9.78
|9.80—.04
|iShJapanrs
|35520
|54.23
|53.54
|53.55—.39
|iSTaiwnrs
|30821
|32.89
|32.45
|32.48—.38
|iShCorEM .95e
|98952
|49.30
|48.61
|48.63—.46
|ItauUnHs
|34878
|9.36
|9.21
|9.24+.04
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|67092
|106.98
|103.52
|103.66—1.53
|JohnJn 3.60
|29991
|147.34
|144.33
|144.37—1.55
|Keycorp .56
|43135
|17.36
|16.93
|16.93—.18
|KindMorg .80
|64430
|16.88
|16.45
|16.46
|Kinrossg
|48556
|2.91
|2.83
|2.86+.04
|Kroger s .56f
|40965
|29.80
|29.04
|29.47—.09
|LloydBkg .47a
|63447
|2.80
|2.73
|2.73—.07
|MarathnO .20
|93408
|17.14
|16.49
|16.54+.32
|MarathPts 1.84
|36101
|66.10
|63.53
|63.59+.04
|MedProp 1
|30105
|17.43
|17.01
|17.08—.42
|Merck 2.20f
|38623
|78.30
|76.36
|76.37—2.00
|MorgStan 1.20
|48275
|43.06
|41.29
|41.30—1.31
|Nabors .24
|88802
|3.30
|3.11
|3.18+.12
|NewellRub .92f
|50180
|23.55
|22.77
|22.78—.19
|NobleCorp .08
|42377
|4.09
|3.78
|3.79—.08
|NobleEngy .44
|36527
|24.75
|23.96
|24.04+.20
|NokiaCp .19e
|114064
|5.66
|5.58
|5.59—.04
|OasisPet
|59406
|7.40
|6.94
|6.96+.10
|Oracle .76
|67730
|47.04
|46.27
|46.32—.36
|ParsleyEn
|36277
|19.93
|19.15
|19.27+.18
|PetrbrsA
|35634
|13.15
|12.93
|13.01+.25
|Petrobras
|109811
|14.77
|14.37
|14.59+.45
|Pfizer 1.36
|76718
|44.94
|43.96
|44.00—.98
|PUltSP500s
|32787
|44.78
|41.85
|41.91—2.22
|PrUCruders
|35731
|19.09
|18.46
|18.75+1.32
|ProShSPrs
|61626
|29.87
|29.22
|29.87+.51
|PrUShSPrs
|40803
|39.18
|37.50
|39.15+1.31
|PrUShD3rs
|67717
|17.14
|15.98
|17.13+.86
|RangeRs .08
|30834
|14.32
|13.85
|13.98+.09
|RegionsFn .56
|44367
|15.50
|15.10
|15.12—.18
|SpdrGold
|29555
|117.93
|117.54
|117.83+.69
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|535633
|268.51
|265.27
|265.37—4.47
|SpdrHome .15e
|33488
|35.11
|34.59
|34.63—.06
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|52475
|34.66
|34.49
|34.53+.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|78994
|52.94
|52.07
|52.16—.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|175268
|33.05
|32.11
|32.20+.52
|Schlmbrg 2
|54887
|44.65
|43.07
|43.51+1.19
|SchwIntEq .71e
|37417
|30.38
|29.98
|29.98—.23
|ScorpioTk .04
|31440
|2.07
|1.99
|2.04+.06
|SnapIncAn
|58217
|6.13
|5.90
|5.91—.06
|SwstnEngy
|82932
|4.63
|4.41
|4.43+.01
|SpiritRltC .50
|34110
|7.88
|7.78
|7.85—.04
|Sprint
|58363
|6.29
|6.06
|6.06—.07
|Squaren
|92148
|66.09
|61.33
|61.58—4.11
|SPMatls .98e
|51101
|54.00
|52.74
|52.78—.41
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|55561
|92.80
|90.75
|90.79—2.14
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|80893
|55.57
|54.87
|54.89—.54
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|33312
|107.17
|104.20
|104.28—2.28
|SPEngy 2.04e
|125783
|66.63
|65.05
|65.13+.70
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|349091
|25.90
|25.22
|25.24—.37
|SPInds 1.12e
|64077
|70.50
|68.51
|68.57—1.30
|SPTech .78e
|55509
|66.95
|65.10
|65.16—1.80
|SPUtil 1.55e
|73989
|56.62
|55.79
|56.55+.30
|TJX .78
|34382
|46.41
|45.10
|45.23—1.23
|TaiwSemi .73e
|37017
|36.94
|36.45
|36.47—.39
|TevaPhrm .73e
|38717
|20.33
|19.62
|19.64—.62
|Transocn
|93913
|9.20
|8.65
|8.79+.05
|Twitter
|136459
|34.37
|32.72
|34.02+1.06
|USBancrp 1.20
|30519
|52.87
|51.94
|52.13—.21
|USNGasrs
|42492
|36.79
|35.54
|36.35+1.00
|USOilFd
|227391
|11.48
|11.27
|11.37+.43
|ValeSA .29e
|99300
|13.73
|13.31
|13.38—.15
|VanEGold .06e
|
|150133
|19.100
|19.79
|19.88+.17
|VnEkRus .01e
|40234
|21.10
|20.83
|20.91+.18
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|74765
|17.81
|17.27
|17.35+.34
|VanEJrGld
|32078
|27.63
|27.35
|27.55+.33
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|30987
|83.09
|82.24
|82.34—.87
|VangEmg 1.10e
|76140
|39.54
|38.99
|39.03—.39
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|131787
|39.09
|38.57
|38.58—.31
|Vereit .55
|30633
|7.88
|7.78
|7.84—.07
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|57300
|58.43
|57.44
|57.53—.55
|Visa s 1f
|34534
|142.13
|137.43
|137.51—3.54
|WPXEngy
|41447
|14.21
|13.46
|13.58+.36
|WalMart 2.08f
|28993
|95.13
|93.10
|93.27—1.50
|WeathfIntl
|160632
|.57
|.53
|.54+.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|87572
|51.45
|50.48
|50.63—.46
|WhitngPetrs
|52012
|33.45
|29.99
|30.55+1.63
|WmsCos 1.36
|37709
|24.97
|24.42
|24.55+.02
|Yamanag .02
|48353
|2.23
|2.18
|2.22+.03
|Yelp
|31941
|36.38
|34.84
|35.13+.72
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.