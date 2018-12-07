BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 125094 30.88 30.22 30.27—.26 Alibaba 79918 158.05 153.52 154.24—1.59 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 110990 9.73 9.52 9.56+.08 Altria…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 125094 30.88 30.22 30.27—.26 Alibaba 79918 158.05 153.52 154.24—1.59 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 110990 9.73 9.52 9.56+.08 Altria 3.20 50587 56.14 54.90 55.22+.82 Ambev .05e 72880 4.19 4.12 4.13—.04 AmIntlGrp 1.28 32855 40.02 38.28 38.30—1.11 Aphrian 204431 6.59 5.75 5.86+.32 AuroraCn 124483 5.88 5.54 5.72+.44 BPPLC 2.38 57235 40.59 39.74 39.79+.20 BcoBrads .06a 63323 9.97 9.77 9.80 BkofAm .60 386963 26.54 25.57 25.59—.69 Barclay .15e 42531 8.01 7.80 7.80—.07 BiPVxSTrs 267529 40.06 36.90 39.97+2.39 BarrickG .12 84036 13.69 13.51 13.54+.17 BigLots 1.20 101397 34.04 30.75 30.94—9.36 CVSHealth 2 32107 76.38 74.74 74.88—1.69 CanopyGrn 36150 32.55 31.07 31.47+1.13 Cemex .29t 33878 5.16 5.00 5.07+.09 CntryLink 2.16 39518 17.87 17.31 17.69+.21 ChesEng 180755 2.86 2.75 2.80+.08 Chevron 4.48 33129 119.70 117.04 117.41+1.50 CgpVelLCrd 99820 16.05 15.27 15.66+1.61 CgpVelICrd 55106 11.63 10.91 11.31—1.47 Citigroup 1.80f 81823 60.72 58.44 58.47—1.60 CocaCola 1.56 48037 49.68 48.98 48.99—.40 ConocoPhil 1.22f 32943 69.12 66.78 66.99+.38 Coty .50 32865 7.69 7.50 7.51—.16 DenburyR 65719 2.52 2.32 2.37+.19 DevonE .32 30557 28.74 27.57 27.62—.14 DxGBullrs 54991 15.19 14.73 14.92+.34 DrGMBllrs .09e 52344 7.18 6.93 7.12+.25 DirSPBears 41552 27.08 25.38 27.03+1.31 DxSPOGBls 31327 15.81 14.60 14.67+.60 DxSCBearrs 121500 12.40 11.71 12.39+.41 DrxSPBulls 39152 42.45 39.65 39.73—2.13 DowDuPnt 1.52 45313 57.27 55.71 55.78—.14 EnCanag .06 144996 6.76 6.53 6.58+.11 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 54640 14.78 14.32 14.48+.26 ENSCO .04 120737 5.55 5.17 5.27+.12 ExxonMbl 3.28 53403 80.36 78.25 78.30—.09 FstHorizon .48 35447 15.49 15.06 15.08—.33 FordM .60a 134864 9.13 8.95 8.97—.05 FrptMcM .20 66117 11.49 11.07 11.08—.08 GenElec .48 332879 7.38 7.18 7.19—.17 GenMills 1.96 40067 39.70 38.43 38.45—1.28 GenMotors 1.52 31110 35.93 34.87 34.88—.82 Gerdau .02e 63549 4.19 4.09 4.09+.03 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 29461 37.65 37.08 37.19—.23 Goldcrpg .24 43946 9.58 9.23 9.25—.21 HPInc .64f 45124 23.91 22.63 22.73—1.29 Hallibrtn .72 54727 31.07 30.35 30.70+.91 HPEntn .45e 74167 15.97 14.78 14.83—1.19 iShGold 59017 11.95 11.91 11.94+.08 iShBrazil .67e 97674 40.01 39.41 39.46+.02 iShEMU .86e 40075 36.44 35.91 35.92—.37 iShSilver 43083 13.74 13.63 13.69+.09 iShChinaLC .87e 145715 41.33 40.87 40.89—.56 iShEMkts .59e 432382 40.85 40.26 40.27—.37 iShiBoxIG 3.87 42165 112.06 111.74 111.93+.05 iSh20yrT 3.05 38015 118.24 117.52 118.06—.13 iSEafe 1.66e 153755 61.70 60.90 60.90—.47 iShiBxHYB 5.09 100024 83.39 83.02 83.08+.09 iShR2K 1.77e 76987 148.26 145.48 145.62—1.58 iShChina .61e 32912 56.71 55.79 55.85—.52 iShCorEafe 1.56e 60547 57.91 57.15 57.17—.44 Infosyss 56596 9.97 9.78 9.80—.04 iShJapanrs 35520 54.23 53.54 53.55—.39 iSTaiwnrs 30821 32.89 32.45 32.48—.38 iShCorEM .95e 98952 49.30 48.61 48.63—.46 ItauUnHs 34878 9.36 9.21 9.24+.04 JPMorgCh 2.24f 67092 106.98 103.52 103.66—1.53 JohnJn 3.60 29991 147.34 144.33 144.37—1.55 Keycorp .56 43135 17.36 16.93 16.93—.18 KindMorg .80 64430 16.88 16.45 16.46 Kinrossg 48556 2.91 2.83 2.86+.04 Kroger s .56f 40965 29.80 29.04 29.47—.09 LloydBkg .47a 63447 2.80 2.73 2.73—.07 MarathnO .20 93408 17.14 16.49 16.54+.32 MarathPts 1.84 36101 66.10 63.53 63.59+.04 MedProp 1 30105 17.43 17.01 17.08—.42 Merck 2.20f 38623 78.30 76.36 76.37—2.00 MorgStan 1.20 48275 43.06 41.29 41.30—1.31 Nabors .24 88802 3.30 3.11 3.18+.12 NewellRub .92f 50180 23.55 22.77 22.78—.19 NobleCorp .08 42377 4.09 3.78 3.79—.08 NobleEngy .44 36527 24.75 23.96 24.04+.20 NokiaCp .19e 114064 5.66 5.58 5.59—.04 OasisPet 59406 7.40 6.94 6.96+.10 Oracle .76 67730 47.04 46.27 46.32—.36 ParsleyEn 36277 19.93 19.15 19.27+.18 PetrbrsA 35634 13.15 12.93 13.01+.25 Petrobras 109811 14.77 14.37 14.59+.45 Pfizer 1.36 76718 44.94 43.96 44.00—.98 PUltSP500s 32787 44.78 41.85 41.91—2.22 PrUCruders 35731 19.09 18.46 18.75+1.32 ProShSPrs 61626 29.87 29.22 29.87+.51 PrUShSPrs 40803 39.18 37.50 39.15+1.31 PrUShD3rs 67717 17.14 15.98 17.13+.86 RangeRs .08 30834 14.32 13.85 13.98+.09 RegionsFn .56 44367 15.50 15.10 15.12—.18 SpdrGold 29555 117.93 117.54 117.83+.69 S&P500ETF 4.13e 535633 268.51 265.27 265.37—4.47 SpdrHome .15e 33488 35.11 34.59 34.63—.06 SpdrLehHY 2.30 52475 34.66 34.49 34.53+.05 SpdrS&PRB .74e 78994 52.94 52.07 52.16—.05 SpdrOGEx .73e 175268 33.05 32.11 32.20+.52 Schlmbrg 2 54887 44.65 43.07 43.51+1.19 SchwIntEq .71e 37417 30.38 29.98 29.98—.23 ScorpioTk .04 31440 2.07 1.99 2.04+.06 SnapIncAn 58217 6.13 5.90 5.91—.06 SwstnEngy 82932 4.63 4.41 4.43+.01 SpiritRltC .50 34110 7.88 7.78 7.85—.04 Sprint 58363 6.29 6.06 6.06—.07 Squaren 92148 66.09 61.33 61.58—4.11 SPMatls .98e 51101 54.00 52.74 52.78—.41 SPHlthC 1.01e 55561 92.80 90.75 90.79—2.14 SPCnSt 1.28e 80893 55.57 54.87 54.89—.54 SPConsum 1.12e 33312 107.17 104.20 104.28—2.28 SPEngy 2.04e 125783 66.63 65.05 65.13+.70 SPDRFncl .46e 349091 25.90 25.22 25.24—.37 SPInds 1.12e 64077 70.50 68.51 68.57—1.30 SPTech .78e 55509 66.95 65.10 65.16—1.80 SPUtil 1.55e 73989 56.62 55.79 56.55+.30 TJX .78 34382 46.41 45.10 45.23—1.23 TaiwSemi .73e 37017 36.94 36.45 36.47—.39 TevaPhrm .73e 38717 20.33 19.62 19.64—.62 Transocn 93913 9.20 8.65 8.79+.05 Twitter 136459 34.37 32.72 34.02+1.06 USBancrp 1.20 30519 52.87 51.94 52.13—.21 USNGasrs 42492 36.79 35.54 36.35+1.00 USOilFd 227391 11.48 11.27 11.37+.43 ValeSA .29e 99300 13.73 13.31 13.38—.15 VanEGold .06e 150133 19.100 19.79 19.88+.17 VnEkRus .01e 40234 21.10 20.83 20.91+.18 VEckOilSvc .47e 74765 17.81 17.27 17.35+.34 VanEJrGld 32078 27.63 27.35 27.55+.33 VangREIT 3.08e 30987 83.09 82.24 82.34—.87 VangEmg 1.10e 76140 39.54 38.99 39.03—.39 VangFTSE 1.10e 131787 39.09 38.57 38.58—.31 Vereit .55 30633 7.88 7.78 7.84—.07 VerizonCm 2.41f 57300 58.43 57.44 57.53—.55 Visa s 1f 34534 142.13 137.43 137.51—3.54 WPXEngy 41447 14.21 13.46 13.58+.36 WalMart 2.08f 28993 95.13 93.10 93.27—1.50 WeathfIntl 160632 .57 .53 .54+.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 87572 51.45 50.48 50.63—.46 WhitngPetrs 52012 33.45 29.99 30.55+1.63 WmsCos 1.36 37709 24.97 24.42 24.55+.02 Yamanag .02 48353 2.23 2.18 2.22+.03 Yelp 31941 36.38 34.84 35.13+.72 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.