BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 87458 2.35 2.14 2.16—.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 411100 28.29 27.36 27.36—.95 Alibaba 112407 134.57 129.77 131.89—.11 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|87458
|2.35
|2.14
|2.16—.16
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|411100
|28.29
|27.36
|27.36—.95
|Alibaba
|112407
|134.57
|129.77
|131.89—.11
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|221889
|8.65
|8.32
|8.32—.40
|Altria 3.44f
|x95486
|48.26
|47.50
|47.56—.73
|Ambev .05e
|75101
|3.89
|3.82
|3.82—.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|118981
|9.92
|9.57
|9.71—.18
|Aphrian
|71868
|5.67
|4.55
|5.55+.70
|AuroraCn
|78742
|5.09
|4.58
|5.00+.12
|BPPLC 2.38
|69132
|37.76
|36.58
|36.65—1.02
|BcoBrads .06a
|58053
|9.65
|9.42
|9.42—.16
|BkofAm .60
|648590
|23.21
|22.66
|22.73—.64
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|72284
|45.52
|44.22
|44.49—.15
|BiPVxSTrs
|342180
|49.45
|47.42
|49.35+2.19
|BarrickG .28f
|96469
|13.70
|13.21
|13.64+.52
|BlackBerry
|55636
|6.94
|6.57
|6.77—.14
|Blackstone 2.19e
|
|58869
|29.66
|28.07
|28.98+.47
|BrMySq 1.64f
|55808
|49.69
|48.75
|48.76—1.06
|CVSHealth 2
|63142
|64.44
|62.81
|62.92—.78
|CntryLink 2.16
|109158
|14.85
|14.37
|14.52—.38
|ChesEng
|420290
|1.92
|1.71
|1.73—.17
|Chevron 4.48
|
|56195
|104.15
|100.91
|100.99—3.22
|CgpVelLCrd
|95175
|8.84
|8.18
|8.22—.82
|Citigroup 1.80f
|219708
|50.25
|48.48
|49.26—.98
|CocaCola 1.56
|107337
|47.87
|45.83
|45.96—1.61
|ConAgra .85
|88656
|22.15
|20.81
|20.96—1.19
|DenburyR
|96040
|1.54
|1.42
|1.43—.12
|DeutschBk .83e
|63955
|7.94
|7.76
|7.91+.04
|DxGBullrs
|91618
|17.60
|16.58
|17.59+1.46
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|76897
|8.95
|8.47
|8.90+.72
|DirSPBears
|87323
|38.23
|35.58
|38.16+2.79
|DxBiotBllrs
|62019
|26.94
|24.00
|25.21—.34
|DxSCBearrs
|224166
|18.67
|17.60
|18.62+.95
|DxFnBrrs
|86640
|16.64
|15.68
|16.62+1.14
|DrxSPBulls
|77494
|29.71
|27.48
|27.54—2.37
|DirxEnBull
|56727
|14.22
|12.75
|12.78—1.72
|Disney 1.76f
|71329
|103.90
|100.35
|100.35—3.87
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|83549
|50.62
|49.00
|49.09—1.50
|EnCanag .06
|96113
|5.39
|5.09
|5.11—.27
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|138726
|12.23
|11.68
|11.80—.44
|ENSCO .04
|76254
|3.45
|3.27
|3.27—.10
|EntProdPt 1.73
|71289
|24.07
|23.39
|23.51—.84
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|142628
|67.53
|65.44
|65.51—2.61
|FordM .60a
|387095
|8.01
|7.61
|7.63—.42
|FrptMcM .20
|97243
|10.08
|9.72
|9.78—.27
|GenElec .04m
|700104
|7.13
|6.90
|6.92—.23
|GenMotors 1.52
|91101
|32.94
|32.25
|32.37—.61
|Goldcrpg .24
|70688
|9.74
|9.30
|9.68+.44
|HPInc .64f
|63263
|19.89
|19.32
|19.38—.27
|Hallibrtn .72
|84959
|25.94
|25.14
|25.14—.71
|Hess 1
|74289
|40.86
|36.43
|36.43—5.06
|iShGold
|132513
|12.18
|12.11
|12.15+.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|100792
|37.32
|36.53
|36.63—.51
|iShSilver
|63039
|13.91
|13.79
|13.87+.13
|iShSPTUSs
|69048
|54.50
|53.23
|53.25—1.36
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|170811
|39.23
|38.60
|38.67—.31
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|64189
|242.00
|236.04
|236.09—6.26
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|71960
|106.00
|105.81
|105.86+.07
|iShEMkts .59e
|507094
|38.72
|38.16
|38.16—.36
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|83774
|121.42
|120.91
|121.32+.60
|iSEafe 1.66e
|471203
|57.79
|56.84
|56.89—.67
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|188536
|80.35
|79.63
|79.63—.60
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|285757
|128.47
|125.84
|125.88—2.49
|iShChina .61e
|67891
|52.42
|51.60
|51.63—.43
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|
|90836
|51.10
|49.74
|49.77—1.42
|iShREst 2.76e
|94582
|74.67
|71.97
|72.00—2.69
|iShCrSPSs
|64938
|66.53
|65.09
|65.14—1.23
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|167815
|53.90
|53.02
|53.06—.62
|Infosyss
|85906
|9.24
|9.07
|9.08—.02
|iShJapanrs
|163866
|49.65
|48.99
|49.12—.54
|iShCorEM .95e
|187012
|46.65
|46.01
|46.02—.37
|ItauUnHs
|60012
|8.79
|8.60
|8.63—.13
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|170092
|94.22
|92.14
|92.14—2.03
|JohnJn 3.60
|75318
|128.00
|121.00
|122.84—5.25
|Keycorp .56
|69260
|14.31
|13.82
|13.82—.48
|KindMorg .80
|140961
|15.49
|14.71
|14.71—.86
|Kinrossg
|147269
|3.34
|3.13
|3.30+.18
|LloydBkg .47a
|82632
|2.51
|2.45
|2.48
|MarathnO .20
|71479
|13.36
|12.66
|12.66—.79
|Merck 2.20f
|110361
|72.90
|70.89
|71.15—1.75
|MetLife 1.68
|66129
|39.24
|37.91
|38.24—.39
|MorgStan 1.20
|114444
|38.00
|36.74
|37.01—.67
|Nabors .24
|105614
|2.01
|1.86
|1.89—.10
|NikeB s .88f
|85514
|71.93
|68.08
|68.10—4.27
|NokiaCp .19e
|189670
|5.53
|5.46
|5.49
|OasisPet
|72777
|5.03
|4.74
|4.74—.29
|Oracle .76
|172303
|43.82
|42.68
|42.69—1.31
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|60539
|23.60
|22.30
|23.15+.40
|Pandora
|58416
|7.89
|7.58
|7.72+.01
|Penney
|65555
|1.08
|1.00
|1.02—.07
|Petrobras
|76633
|12.49
|12.09
|12.10—.28
|Pfizer 1.44f
|187648
|41.96
|40.52
|40.55—1.38
|PhilipMor 4.56
|66469
|67.04
|65.71
|65.97—.24
|PUltSP500s
|77915
|31.30
|28.97
|29.00—2.48
|ProctGam 2.87
|73962
|90.66
|86.88
|87.36—3.61
|ProShSPrs
|152995
|33.59
|32.79
|33.59+.87
|PrUShSPrs
|111118
|49.43
|47.07
|49.43+2.54
|PrUShD3rs
|84761
|24.00
|22.41
|23.89+1.76
|RegionsFn .56
|73300
|12.86
|12.53
|12.57—.29
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|70239
|223.31
|217.88
|218.10—5.99
|SpdrGold
|97363
|120.14
|119.57
|120.02+1.30
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1473115
|240.84
|234.27
|234.34—6.36
|SpdrBiots .44e
|55665
|66.87
|64.38
|65.42—.32
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|122862
|33.28
|32.95
|32.95—.25
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|79493
|45.19
|44.22
|44.22—.85
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|128514
|25.09
|24.10
|24.12—1.23
|Schlmbrg 2
|140374
|35.88
|35.00
|35.19—.51
|SchwUSMkt .96e
|
|57440
|57.60
|56.21
|56.21—1.54
|SchUSLgCo .54e
|57769
|32.75
|31.99
|32.01—.88
|SchwIntEq .71e
|74677
|27.85
|27.43
|27.44—.32
|Schwab .52
|66551
|39.23
|38.25
|38.25—.89
|SnapIncAn
|151313
|5.35
|4.96
|5.18+.19
|SwstnEngy
|112631
|3.40
|3.24
|3.25—.18
|Sprint
|139286
|5.76
|5.56
|5.61—.18
|Squaren
|113318
|52.50
|49.82
|50.72—1.79
|SPMatls .98e
|113282
|48.66
|47.31
|47.34—1.26
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|142355
|82.44
|80.65
|80.70—1.98
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|230868
|50.22
|48.69
|48.73—1.45
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|84390
|94.15
|91.73
|91.98—1.78
|SPEngy 2.04e
|156059
|55.72
|53.79
|53.84—2.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|717526
|22.75
|22.28
|22.31—.48
|SPInds 1.12e
|158002
|61.95
|60.29
|60.34—1.91
|SPTech .78e
|211170
|59.36
|57.57
|57.62—1.58
|SpdrRESel
|106410
|31.10
|29.80
|29.81—1.14
|SPUtil 1.55e
|226653
|54.11
|51.35
|51.56—2.25
|TaiwSemi .73e
|62885
|35.89
|35.27
|35.29—.42
|TevaPhrm .73e
|115901
|14.96
|14.59
|14.59—.51
|Transocn
|90627
|6.58
|6.33
|6.34—.15
|Twitter
|182083
|27.27
|26.26
|26.45—.86
|USBancrp 1.48
|68304
|44.64
|43.65
|43.76—.85
|USOilFd
|215981
|9.52
|9.28
|9.29—.28
|ValeSA .29e
|112240
|13.03
|12.59
|12.60—.30
|VanEGold .06e
|605070
|21.11
|20.65
|21.09+.65
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|57162
|13.78
|13.32
|13.32—.33
|VanEJrGld
|146231
|29.90
|29.31
|29.88+.94
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|
|60310
|79.00
|78.73
|78.82—.18
|VangTSM 2.17e
|
|144885
|122.54
|119.67
|119.70—3.79
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|84935
|220.80
|215.07
|215.07—6.09
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|93357
|74.33
|71.68
|71.74—2.65
|VangAllW 1.34e
|
|100533
|44.86
|44.20
|44.23—.88
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|205819
|37.80
|37.30
|37.32—.55
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|290005
|36.41
|35.84
|35.84—.78
|Vereit .55
|66097
|7.30
|6.98
|7.02—.29
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|150772
|55.04
|52.94
|53.05—1.87
|Vipshop
|63882
|5.52
|5.15
|5.27+.07
|Visa s 1f
|86176
|125.21
|121.60
|121.73—2.53
|WalMart 2.08f
|61103
|87.57
|85.78
|85.82—1.31
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|180498
|45.10
|43.60
|43.60—1.52
|WmsCos 1.36
|69617
|21.66
|20.58
|20.58—1.20
|Yamanag .02
|115171
|2.43
|2.33
|2.42+.08
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.