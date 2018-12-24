BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 87458 2.35 2.14 2.16—.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 411100 28.29 27.36 27.36—.95 Alibaba 112407 134.57 129.77 131.89—.11 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 87458 2.35 2.14 2.16—.16 AT&TInc 2.04f 411100 28.29 27.36 27.36—.95 Alibaba 112407 134.57 129.77 131.89—.11 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 221889 8.65 8.32 8.32—.40 Altria 3.44f x95486 48.26 47.50 47.56—.73 Ambev .05e 75101 3.89 3.82 3.82—.02 Annaly 1.20e 118981 9.92 9.57 9.71—.18 Aphrian 71868 5.67 4.55 5.55+.70 AuroraCn 78742 5.09 4.58 5.00+.12 BPPLC 2.38 69132 37.76 36.58 36.65—1.02 BcoBrads .06a 58053 9.65 9.42 9.42—.16 BkofAm .60 648590 23.21 22.66 22.73—.64 BkNYMel 1.12f 72284 45.52 44.22 44.49—.15 BiPVxSTrs 342180 49.45 47.42 49.35+2.19 BarrickG .28f 96469 13.70 13.21 13.64+.52 BlackBerry 55636 6.94 6.57 6.77—.14 Blackstone 2.19e 58869 29.66 28.07 28.98+.47 BrMySq 1.64f 55808 49.69 48.75 48.76—1.06 CVSHealth 2 63142 64.44 62.81 62.92—.78 CntryLink 2.16 109158 14.85 14.37 14.52—.38 ChesEng 420290 1.92 1.71 1.73—.17 Chevron 4.48 56195 104.15 100.91 100.99—3.22 CgpVelLCrd 95175 8.84 8.18 8.22—.82 Citigroup 1.80f 219708 50.25 48.48 49.26—.98 CocaCola 1.56 107337 47.87 45.83 45.96—1.61 ConAgra .85 88656 22.15 20.81 20.96—1.19 DenburyR 96040 1.54 1.42 1.43—.12 DeutschBk .83e 63955 7.94 7.76 7.91+.04 DxGBullrs 91618 17.60 16.58 17.59+1.46 DrGMBllrs .09e 76897 8.95 8.47 8.90+.72 DirSPBears 87323 38.23 35.58 38.16+2.79 DxBiotBllrs 62019 26.94 24.00 25.21—.34 DxSCBearrs 224166 18.67 17.60 18.62+.95 DxFnBrrs 86640 16.64 15.68 16.62+1.14 DrxSPBulls 77494 29.71 27.48 27.54—2.37 DirxEnBull 56727 14.22 12.75 12.78—1.72 Disney 1.76f 71329 103.90 100.35 100.35—3.87 DowDuPnt 1.52 83549 50.62 49.00 49.09—1.50 EnCanag .06 96113 5.39 5.09 5.11—.27 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 138726 12.23 11.68 11.80—.44 ENSCO .04 76254 3.45 3.27 3.27—.10 EntProdPt 1.73 71289 24.07 23.39 23.51—.84 ExxonMbl 3.28 142628 67.53 65.44 65.51—2.61 FordM .60a 387095 8.01 7.61 7.63—.42 FrptMcM .20 97243 10.08 9.72 9.78—.27 GenElec .04m 700104 7.13 6.90 6.92—.23 GenMotors 1.52 91101 32.94 32.25 32.37—.61 Goldcrpg .24 70688 9.74 9.30 9.68+.44 HPInc .64f 63263 19.89 19.32 19.38—.27 Hallibrtn .72 84959 25.94 25.14 25.14—.71 Hess 1 74289 40.86 36.43 36.43—5.06 iShGold 132513 12.18 12.11 12.15+.12 iShBrazil .67e 100792 37.32 36.53 36.63—.51 iShSilver 63039 13.91 13.79 13.87+.13 iShSPTUSs 69048 54.50 53.23 53.25—1.36 iShChinaLC .87e 170811 39.23 38.60 38.67—.31 iSCorSP500 4.38e 64189 242.00 236.04 236.09—6.26 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 71960 106.00 105.81 105.86+.07 iShEMkts .59e 507094 38.72 38.16 38.16—.36 iSh20yrT 3.05 83774 121.42 120.91 121.32+.60 iSEafe 1.66e 471203 57.79 56.84 56.89—.67 iShiBxHYB 5.09 188536 80.35 79.63 79.63—.60 iShR2K 1.77e 285757 128.47 125.84 125.88—2.49 iShChina .61e 67891 52.42 51.60 51.63—.43 iSUSAMinV .87e 90836 51.10 49.74 49.77—1.42 iShREst 2.76e 94582 74.67 71.97 72.00—2.69 iShCrSPSs 64938 66.53 65.09 65.14—1.23 iShCorEafe 1.56e 167815 53.90 53.02 53.06—.62 Infosyss 85906 9.24 9.07 9.08—.02 iShJapanrs 163866 49.65 48.99 49.12—.54 iShCorEM .95e 187012 46.65 46.01 46.02—.37 ItauUnHs 60012 8.79 8.60 8.63—.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f 170092 94.22 92.14 92.14—2.03 JohnJn 3.60 75318 128.00 121.00 122.84—5.25 Keycorp .56 69260 14.31 13.82 13.82—.48 KindMorg .80 140961 15.49 14.71 14.71—.86 Kinrossg 147269 3.34 3.13 3.30+.18 LloydBkg .47a 82632 2.51 2.45 2.48 MarathnO .20 71479 13.36 12.66 12.66—.79 Merck 2.20f 110361 72.90 70.89 71.15—1.75 MetLife 1.68 66129 39.24 37.91 38.24—.39 MorgStan 1.20 114444 38.00 36.74 37.01—.67 Nabors .24 105614 2.01 1.86 1.89—.10 NikeB s .88f 85514 71.93 68.08 68.10—4.27 NokiaCp .19e 189670 5.53 5.46 5.49 OasisPet 72777 5.03 4.74 4.74—.29 Oracle .76 172303 43.82 42.68 42.69—1.31 PG&ECp 2.12f 60539 23.60 22.30 23.15+.40 Pandora 58416 7.89 7.58 7.72+.01 Penney 65555 1.08 1.00 1.02—.07 Petrobras 76633 12.49 12.09 12.10—.28 Pfizer 1.44f 187648 41.96 40.52 40.55—1.38 PhilipMor 4.56 66469 67.04 65.71 65.97—.24 PUltSP500s 77915 31.30 28.97 29.00—2.48 ProctGam 2.87 73962 90.66 86.88 87.36—3.61 ProShSPrs 152995 33.59 32.79 33.59+.87 PrUShSPrs 111118 49.43 47.07 49.43+2.54 PrUShD3rs 84761 24.00 22.41 23.89+1.76 RegionsFn .56 73300 12.86 12.53 12.57—.29 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 70239 223.31 217.88 218.10—5.99 SpdrGold 97363 120.14 119.57 120.02+1.30 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1473115 240.84 234.27 234.34—6.36 SpdrBiots .44e 55665 66.87 64.38 65.42—.32 SpdrLehHY 2.30 122862 33.28 32.95 32.95—.25 SpdrS&PRB .74e 79493 45.19 44.22 44.22—.85 SpdrOGEx .73e 128514 25.09 24.10 24.12—1.23 Schlmbrg 2 140374 35.88 35.00 35.19—.51 SchwUSMkt .96e 57440 57.60 56.21 56.21—1.54 SchUSLgCo .54e 57769 32.75 31.99 32.01—.88 SchwIntEq .71e 74677 27.85 27.43 27.44—.32 Schwab .52 66551 39.23 38.25 38.25—.89 SnapIncAn 151313 5.35 4.96 5.18+.19 SwstnEngy 112631 3.40 3.24 3.25—.18 Sprint 139286 5.76 5.56 5.61—.18 Squaren 113318 52.50 49.82 50.72—1.79 SPMatls .98e 113282 48.66 47.31 47.34—1.26 SPHlthC 1.01e 142355 82.44 80.65 80.70—1.98 SPCnSt 1.28e 230868 50.22 48.69 48.73—1.45 SPConsum 1.12e 84390 94.15 91.73 91.98—1.78 SPEngy 2.04e 156059 55.72 53.79 53.84—2.27 SPDRFncl .46e 717526 22.75 22.28 22.31—.48 SPInds 1.12e 158002 61.95 60.29 60.34—1.91 SPTech .78e 211170 59.36 57.57 57.62—1.58 SpdrRESel 106410 31.10 29.80 29.81—1.14 SPUtil 1.55e 226653 54.11 51.35 51.56—2.25 TaiwSemi .73e 62885 35.89 35.27 35.29—.42 TevaPhrm .73e 115901 14.96 14.59 14.59—.51 Transocn 90627 6.58 6.33 6.34—.15 Twitter 182083 27.27 26.26 26.45—.86 USBancrp 1.48 68304 44.64 43.65 43.76—.85 USOilFd 215981 9.52 9.28 9.29—.28 ValeSA .29e 112240 13.03 12.59 12.60—.30 VanEGold .06e 605070 21.11 20.65 21.09+.65 VEckOilSvc .47e 57162 13.78 13.32 13.32—.33 VanEJrGld 146231 29.90 29.31 29.88+.94 VangTotBd 2.06e 60310 79.00 78.73 78.82—.18 VangTSM 2.17e 144885 122.54 119.67 119.70—3.79 VangSP500 3.81e 84935 220.80 215.07 215.07—6.09 VangREIT 3.08e 93357 74.33 71.68 71.74—2.65 VangAllW 1.34e 100533 44.86 44.20 44.23—.88 VangEmg 1.10e 205819 37.80 37.30 37.32—.55 VangFTSE 1.10e 290005 36.41 35.84 35.84—.78 Vereit .55 66097 7.30 6.98 7.02—.29 VerizonCm 2.41f 150772 55.04 52.94 53.05—1.87 Vipshop 63882 5.52 5.15 5.27+.07 Visa s 1f 86176 125.21 121.60 121.73—2.53 WalMart 2.08f 61103 87.57 85.78 85.82—1.31 WellsFargo 1.72f 180498 45.10 43.60 43.60—1.52 WmsCos 1.36 69617 21.66 20.58 20.58—1.20 Yamanag .02 115171 2.43 2.33 2.42+.08 