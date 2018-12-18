BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 98487 15.29 14.83 14.98+.10 AT&TInc 2.04f 419115 30.02 29.60 29.75—.11 Alibaba 175621 144.75 140.11 140.82—3.16 AlpAlerMLP…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 98487 15.29 14.83 14.98+.10 AT&TInc 2.04f 419115 30.02 29.60 29.75—.11 Alibaba 175621 144.75 140.11 140.82—3.16 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 305702 9.28 8.91 8.99—.26 Altria 3.44f 106177 52.44 50.69 50.89—1.46 Ambev .05e 151470 4.07 4.00 4.01—.04 Annaly 1.20e 135891 10.14 10.00 10.07+.11 Aphrian 126697 6.17 5.58 5.85+.42 AuroraCn 99626 5.72 5.44 5.53—.01 BcoBrads .06a 93665 9.82 9.60 9.78+.24 BkofAm .60 889281 25.09 24.31 24.47 BkNYMel 1.12f 129970 49.45 46.69 46.73—2.25 BiPVxSTrs 536391 43.98 41.71 42.84+.17 BarrickG .28f 235812 14.04 13.55 13.88+.23 Belmond 128001 24.80 24.65 24.80+.10 BostonSci 92138 35.05 33.99 34.31+.26 CVSHealth 2 90946 71.41 68.72 69.56—1.13 Cemex .29t 83951 4.87 4.66 4.78+.13 CntryLink 2.16 122144 16.72 16.18 16.33—.01 ChesEng 529210 2.29 2.10 2.12—.13 Chevron 4.48 93285 113.24 108.95 109.74—2.71 CgpVelLCrd 210805 11.93 9.57 9.76—2.31 CgpVelICrd 104674 17.34 14.54 17.01+2.61 Citigroup 1.80f 272656 55.67 53.55 53.93—.32 ClevCliffs .20 86326 8.41 8.03 8.37+.40 CocaCola 1.56 144036 48.83 47.85 48.32—.01 Coty .50 109485 7.35 7.02 7.10+.03 DenburyR 173289 1.97 1.80 1.81—.19 DevonE .32 98373 25.71 24.39 24.41—1.10 DxGBullrs 106385 17.87 16.32 17.69+1.16 DrGMBllrs .09e 118838 8.68 7.93 8.59+.59 DxSCBearrs 188386 14.83 13.91 14.66+.04 DowDuPnt 1.52 159532 53.25 51.85 52.29+.61 Enbridge 2.28 107944 31.41 30.51 30.72—.47 EnCanag .06 212461 5.80 5.56 5.58—.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 275504 13.62 12.75 12.94—.46 ENSCO .04 252880 3.98 3.57 3.77—.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 186294 73.86 71.62 72.00—2.04 FstDatan 90604 16.70 16.29 16.60+.18 FordM .60a 381971 8.68 8.41 8.47—.03 FrptMcM .20 293751 11.14 10.44 10.60+.01 GenElec .04m 1466617 7.63 7.16 7.28+.13 Gerdau .02e 97319 3.94 3.87 3.88+.07 Goldcrpg .24 111374 9.84 9.32 9.68+.29 GraphPkg .30 130779 11.02 10.63 10.64—.19 HPInc .64f 118280 21.92 21.37 21.41—.01 Hallibrtn .72 152841 29.75 28.76 28.98—.11 HPEntn .45e 127322 13.93 13.54 13.63+.04 ICICIBk .16e 96414 10.33 10.18 10.25+.40 ING .14e 85273 11.33 11.10 11.14+.05 iShGold 125219 11.98 11.94 11.96+.02 iShBrazil .67e 215935 37.90 37.43 37.66—.18 iShEMU .86e 88526 35.64 35.32 35.41—.11 iShSPTUSs 90043 58.26 57.23 57.63—.03 iShChinaLC .87e 316439 40.37 39.87 39.97—.58 iSCorSP500 4.38e 102648 258.35 253.71 255.62—.03 iShEMkts .59e 1001107 39.38 39.03 39.14—.32 iSh20yrT 3.05 97687 119.79 118.94 119.60+.43 iSEafe 1.66e 460600 59.82 59.20 59.39—.59 iShiBxHYB 5.09 252710 82.43 81.90 82.08—.54 iShR2K 1.77e 422467 139.18 136.29 136.85—.17 iShChina .61e 112858 54.25 53.53 53.58—.89 iShREst 2.76e 86233 78.14 77.27 77.60+.69 iShCrSPSs 112072 71.60 70.24 70.46+.09 iShCorEafe 1.56e 323986 55.90 55.34 55.50—.69 Infosyss 97424 9.72 9.50 9.54—.06 iShJapanrs 142291 52.65 52.08 52.28—.26 iShCorEM .95e 364822 47.43 47.03 47.18—.52 ItauUnHs x154574 9.03 8.85 8.92+.12 JPMorgCh 2.24f 207552 100.89 98.12 98.54—.47 JohnJn 3.60 235877 132.80 129.20 130.42+1.28 Keycorp .56 139229 15.26 14.67 14.78—.20 KindMorg .80 173957 15.96 15.45 15.53—.31 Kinrossg 306846 3.12 2.97 3.08+.07 LloydBkg .47a 159447 2.61 2.54 2.56+.03 MarathnO .20 184826 14.80 14.16 14.24—.48 MarathPts 1.84 119836 60.54 58.67 58.96+.12 Merck 2.20f 154068 75.78 73.56 74.33—.90 MetLife 1.68 94367 40.07 39.04 39.62+.74 MorgStan 1.20 145060 40.82 39.64 39.89+.29 Nabors .24 155766 2.41 2.28 2.33—.08 NYCmtyB .68 85532 9.48 9.06 9.24—.05 NokiaCp .19e 197176 5.90 5.76 5.78—.09 OasisPet 134796 5.69 5.34 5.42—.27 Oracle .76 422353 48.34 45.44 45.85+.12 PG&ECp 2.12f 111483 24.72 22.96 23.02—1.42 PPLCorp 1.64 195952 30.09 27.83 27.97—1.99 Pandora 153005 8.64 8.45 8.56+.03 ParsleyEn 83946 16.20 15.71 15.97—.17 PetrbrsA 89136 11.62 11.22 11.25—.33 Petrobras 227492 13.26 12.86 12.88—.32 Pfizer 1.44f 282804 43.50 42.04 42.40—.71 PhilipMor 4.56 136360 80.33 75.14 75.17—6.23 ProctGam 2.87 113919 93.31 91.86 92.49—.28 ProShSPrs 92826 31.28 30.72 31.06+.01 PrUShSPrs 86342 42.88 41.37 42.31+.05 QEPRes .08 84308 6.79 6.24 6.26—.50 RangeRs .08 139659 11.40 10.78 11.12—.13 RegionsFn .56 132248 13.73 13.12 13.23—.16 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 89706 33.94 33.58 33.68+.07 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1330520 257.95 253.28 255.08—.28 SpdrBiots .44e 86830 75.95 72.42 73.65—1.40 SpdrLCapVs 110475 28.08 27.50 27.65—.17 SpdrLehHY 2.30 225090 34.37 34.15 34.22—.10 SpdrS&PRB .74e 159713 48.94 47.24 47.47—.75 SpdrOGEx .73e 361415 28.35 27.25 27.41—.81 Schlmbrg 2 201137 39.00 37.67 37.84—1.21 SchwIntEq .71e 187561 28.83 28.56 28.62+.03 Schwab .52 91678 41.45 40.20 40.45—.25 ScorpioTk .04 87970 1.80 1.63 1.66—.07 SnapIncAn 133207 5.84 5.61 5.65+.07 SwstnEngy 165188 3.76 3.63 3.66+.04 Sprint 157091 6.02 5.84 5.91+.09 Squaren 160439 60.100 58.31 59.92+1.30 SPMatls .98e 116779 51.34 50.41 50.72+.28 SPHlthC 1.01e 247124 88.10 85.60 86.43—.76 SPCnSt 1.28e 273496 53.49 52.31 52.61—.63 SPConsum 1.12e 86883 101.53 99.80 100.51+.78 SPEngy 2.04e 266069 61.07 59.19 59.52—1.44 SPDRFncl .46e 907983 24.40 23.76 23.91—.09 SPInds 1.12e 156646 67.14 65.90 66.28+.33 SPTech .78e 196170 64.25 63.19 63.70+.50 SPUtil 1.55e 234348 55.69 54.46 54.62—.37 Synchrony .84 102206 23.95 23.32 23.53+.04 TevaPhrm .73e 135961 17.94 17.00 17.01—.64 Transocn 210404 7.34 7.01 7.15—.16 Twitter 185993 34.17 33.08 33.74+.31 USBancrp 1.48 100164 48.43 46.96 47.26—.68 USOilFd 562493 10.41 9.73 9.79—.66 USSteel .20 91800 20.38 19.83 20.06+.23 ValeSA .29e 200058 13.36 13.08 13.19+.16 VanEGold .06e 794975 21.17 20.53 21.09+.48 VnEkRus .01e 117588 20.27 19.87 19.92—.20 VnEkSemi .58e 87267 92.26 90.39 90.88+1.08 VEckOilSvc .47e 107548 15.58 15.11 15.20—.31 VanEJrGld 140928 29.57 28.65 29.46+.71 VangSTBd 1.08e 131986 78.45 78.34 78.43+.08 VangREIT 3.08e 94392 77.96 77.07 77.44+.79 VangEmg 1.10e 301249 38.74 38.41 38.53+.24 VangEur 1.71e 90105 49.39 48.90 49.01+.03 VangFTSE 1.10e 339914 38.16 37.79 37.90+.04 Vereit .55 106923 7.69 7.50 7.64+.10 VerizonCm 2.41f 169691 56.69 55.31 55.65—.30 Visa s 1f 127558 134.17 131.80 132.66+1.26 WPXEngy 101992 11.52 10.88 10.93—.55 WalMart 2.08f 95942 91.26 90.28 91.08+.31 WellsFargo 1.72f 261976 47.52 46.32 46.52—.09 WmsCos 1.36 121512 23.27 22.26 22.42—.56 XPOLogis 110006 56.82 52.15 52.25—1.58 Yamanag .02 131732 2.38 2.26 2.35+.05 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 