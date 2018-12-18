BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55f 98487 15.29 14.83 14.98+.10 AT&TInc 2.04f 419115 30.02 29.60 29.75—.11 Alibaba 175621 144.75 140.11 140.82—3.16 AlpAlerMLP…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55f
|98487
|15.29
|14.83
|14.98+.10
|AT&TInc 2.04f
|419115
|30.02
|29.60
|29.75—.11
|Alibaba
|175621
|144.75
|140.11
|140.82—3.16
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|305702
|9.28
|8.91
|8.99—.26
|Altria 3.44f
|106177
|52.44
|50.69
|50.89—1.46
|Ambev .05e
|151470
|4.07
|4.00
|4.01—.04
|Annaly 1.20e
|135891
|10.14
|10.00
|10.07+.11
|Aphrian
|126697
|6.17
|5.58
|5.85+.42
|AuroraCn
|99626
|5.72
|5.44
|5.53—.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|93665
|9.82
|9.60
|9.78+.24
|BkofAm .60
|889281
|25.09
|24.31
|24.47
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|
|129970
|49.45
|46.69
|46.73—2.25
|BiPVxSTrs
|536391
|43.98
|41.71
|42.84+.17
|BarrickG .28f
|235812
|14.04
|13.55
|13.88+.23
|Belmond
|128001
|24.80
|24.65
|24.80+.10
|BostonSci
|92138
|35.05
|33.99
|34.31+.26
|CVSHealth 2
|90946
|71.41
|68.72
|69.56—1.13
|Cemex .29t
|83951
|4.87
|4.66
|4.78+.13
|CntryLink 2.16
|122144
|16.72
|16.18
|16.33—.01
|ChesEng
|529210
|2.29
|2.10
|2.12—.13
|Chevron 4.48
|
|93285
|113.24
|108.95
|109.74—2.71
|CgpVelLCrd
|210805
|11.93
|9.57
|9.76—2.31
|CgpVelICrd
|104674
|17.34
|14.54
|17.01+2.61
|Citigroup 1.80f
|272656
|55.67
|53.55
|53.93—.32
|ClevCliffs .20
|86326
|8.41
|8.03
|8.37+.40
|CocaCola 1.56
|144036
|48.83
|47.85
|48.32—.01
|Coty .50
|109485
|7.35
|7.02
|7.10+.03
|DenburyR
|173289
|1.97
|1.80
|1.81—.19
|DevonE .32
|98373
|25.71
|24.39
|24.41—1.10
|DxGBullrs
|106385
|17.87
|16.32
|17.69+1.16
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|118838
|8.68
|7.93
|8.59+.59
|DxSCBearrs
|188386
|14.83
|13.91
|14.66+.04
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|159532
|53.25
|51.85
|52.29+.61
|Enbridge 2.28
|107944
|31.41
|30.51
|30.72—.47
|EnCanag .06
|212461
|5.80
|5.56
|5.58—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|275504
|13.62
|12.75
|12.94—.46
|ENSCO .04
|252880
|3.98
|3.57
|3.77—.17
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|186294
|73.86
|71.62
|72.00—2.04
|FstDatan
|90604
|16.70
|16.29
|16.60+.18
|FordM .60a
|381971
|8.68
|8.41
|8.47—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|293751
|11.14
|10.44
|10.60+.01
|GenElec .04m
|1466617
|7.63
|7.16
|7.28+.13
|Gerdau .02e
|97319
|3.94
|3.87
|3.88+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|111374
|9.84
|9.32
|9.68+.29
|GraphPkg .30
|130779
|11.02
|10.63
|10.64—.19
|HPInc .64f
|118280
|21.92
|21.37
|21.41—.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|152841
|29.75
|28.76
|28.98—.11
|HPEntn .45e
|127322
|13.93
|13.54
|13.63+.04
|ICICIBk .16e
|96414
|10.33
|10.18
|10.25+.40
|ING .14e
|85273
|11.33
|11.10
|11.14+.05
|iShGold
|125219
|11.98
|11.94
|11.96+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|215935
|37.90
|37.43
|37.66—.18
|iShEMU .86e
|88526
|35.64
|35.32
|35.41—.11
|iShSPTUSs
|90043
|58.26
|57.23
|57.63—.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|316439
|40.37
|39.87
|39.97—.58
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|102648
|258.35
|253.71
|255.62—.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|1001107
|39.38
|39.03
|39.14—.32
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|97687
|119.79
|118.94
|119.60+.43
|iSEafe 1.66e
|460600
|59.82
|59.20
|59.39—.59
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|252710
|82.43
|81.90
|82.08—.54
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|422467
|139.18
|136.29
|136.85—.17
|iShChina .61e
|112858
|54.25
|53.53
|53.58—.89
|iShREst 2.76e
|86233
|78.14
|77.27
|77.60+.69
|iShCrSPSs
|112072
|71.60
|70.24
|70.46+.09
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|323986
|55.90
|55.34
|55.50—.69
|Infosyss
|97424
|9.72
|9.50
|9.54—.06
|iShJapanrs
|142291
|52.65
|52.08
|52.28—.26
|iShCorEM .95e
|364822
|47.43
|47.03
|47.18—.52
|ItauUnHs
|x154574
|9.03
|8.85
|8.92+.12
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|207552
|100.89
|98.12
|98.54—.47
|JohnJn 3.60
|235877
|132.80
|129.20
|130.42+1.28
|Keycorp .56
|139229
|15.26
|14.67
|14.78—.20
|KindMorg .80
|173957
|15.96
|15.45
|15.53—.31
|Kinrossg
|306846
|3.12
|2.97
|3.08+.07
|LloydBkg .47a
|159447
|2.61
|2.54
|2.56+.03
|MarathnO .20
|184826
|14.80
|14.16
|14.24—.48
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|119836
|60.54
|58.67
|58.96+.12
|Merck 2.20f
|154068
|75.78
|73.56
|74.33—.90
|MetLife 1.68
|94367
|40.07
|39.04
|39.62+.74
|MorgStan 1.20
|145060
|40.82
|39.64
|39.89+.29
|Nabors .24
|155766
|2.41
|2.28
|2.33—.08
|NYCmtyB .68
|85532
|9.48
|9.06
|9.24—.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|197176
|5.90
|5.76
|5.78—.09
|OasisPet
|134796
|5.69
|5.34
|5.42—.27
|Oracle .76
|422353
|48.34
|45.44
|45.85+.12
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|111483
|24.72
|22.96
|23.02—1.42
|PPLCorp 1.64
|195952
|30.09
|27.83
|27.97—1.99
|Pandora
|153005
|8.64
|8.45
|8.56+.03
|ParsleyEn
|83946
|16.20
|15.71
|15.97—.17
|PetrbrsA
|89136
|11.62
|11.22
|11.25—.33
|Petrobras
|227492
|13.26
|12.86
|12.88—.32
|Pfizer 1.44f
|282804
|43.50
|42.04
|42.40—.71
|PhilipMor 4.56
|136360
|80.33
|75.14
|75.17—6.23
|ProctGam 2.87
|113919
|93.31
|91.86
|92.49—.28
|ProShSPrs
|92826
|31.28
|30.72
|31.06+.01
|PrUShSPrs
|86342
|42.88
|41.37
|42.31+.05
|QEPRes .08
|84308
|6.79
|6.24
|6.26—.50
|RangeRs .08
|139659
|11.40
|10.78
|11.12—.13
|RegionsFn .56
|132248
|13.73
|13.12
|13.23—.16
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|89706
|33.94
|33.58
|33.68+.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1330520
|257.95
|253.28
|255.08—.28
|SpdrBiots .44e
|86830
|75.95
|72.42
|73.65—1.40
|SpdrLCapVs
|110475
|28.08
|27.50
|27.65—.17
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|225090
|34.37
|34.15
|34.22—.10
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|159713
|48.94
|47.24
|47.47—.75
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|361415
|28.35
|27.25
|27.41—.81
|Schlmbrg 2
|201137
|39.00
|37.67
|37.84—1.21
|SchwIntEq .71e
|
|187561
|28.83
|28.56
|28.62+.03
|Schwab .52
|91678
|41.45
|40.20
|40.45—.25
|ScorpioTk .04
|87970
|1.80
|1.63
|1.66—.07
|SnapIncAn
|133207
|5.84
|5.61
|5.65+.07
|SwstnEngy
|165188
|3.76
|3.63
|3.66+.04
|Sprint
|157091
|6.02
|5.84
|5.91+.09
|Squaren
|160439
|60.100
|58.31
|59.92+1.30
|SPMatls .98e
|116779
|51.34
|50.41
|50.72+.28
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|247124
|88.10
|85.60
|86.43—.76
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|273496
|53.49
|52.31
|52.61—.63
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|86883
|101.53
|99.80
|100.51+.78
|SPEngy 2.04e
|266069
|61.07
|59.19
|59.52—1.44
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|907983
|24.40
|23.76
|23.91—.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|156646
|67.14
|65.90
|66.28+.33
|SPTech .78e
|196170
|64.25
|63.19
|63.70+.50
|SPUtil 1.55e
|234348
|55.69
|54.46
|54.62—.37
|Synchrony .84
|102206
|23.95
|23.32
|23.53+.04
|TevaPhrm .73e
|135961
|17.94
|17.00
|17.01—.64
|Transocn
|210404
|7.34
|7.01
|7.15—.16
|Twitter
|185993
|34.17
|33.08
|33.74+.31
|USBancrp 1.48
|100164
|48.43
|46.96
|47.26—.68
|USOilFd
|562493
|10.41
|9.73
|9.79—.66
|USSteel .20
|91800
|20.38
|19.83
|20.06+.23
|ValeSA .29e
|200058
|13.36
|13.08
|13.19+.16
|VanEGold .06e
|794975
|21.17
|20.53
|21.09+.48
|VnEkRus .01e
|117588
|20.27
|19.87
|19.92—.20
|VnEkSemi .58e
|87267
|92.26
|90.39
|90.88+1.08
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|107548
|15.58
|15.11
|15.20—.31
|VanEJrGld
|140928
|29.57
|28.65
|29.46+.71
|VangSTBd 1.08e
|
|131986
|78.45
|78.34
|78.43+.08
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|94392
|77.96
|77.07
|77.44+.79
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|301249
|38.74
|38.41
|38.53+.24
|VangEur 1.71e
|90105
|49.39
|48.90
|49.01+.03
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|339914
|38.16
|37.79
|37.90+.04
|Vereit .55
|106923
|7.69
|7.50
|7.64+.10
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|169691
|56.69
|55.31
|55.65—.30
|Visa s 1f
|127558
|134.17
|131.80
|132.66+1.26
|WPXEngy
|101992
|11.52
|10.88
|10.93—.55
|WalMart 2.08f
|95942
|91.26
|90.28
|91.08+.31
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|261976
|47.52
|46.32
|46.52—.09
|WmsCos 1.36
|121512
|23.27
|22.26
|22.42—.56
|XPOLogis
|110006
|56.82
|52.15
|52.25—1.58
|Yamanag .02
|131732
|2.38
|2.26
|2.35+.05
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.