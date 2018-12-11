BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 104298 2.93 2.74 2.75—.02 AT&TInc 2 443573 30.67 29.59 29.70—.21 AbbottLab 1.12 73000 72.54 71.30 71.84+.92 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 104298 2.93 2.74 2.75—.02 AT&TInc 2 443573 30.67 29.59 29.70—.21 AbbottLab 1.12 73000 72.54 71.30 71.84+.92 Alibaba 136128 156.24 150.90 151.83+.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 337292 9.46 9.29 9.35+.04 Altria 3.20 93475 54.66 53.48 53.95+.59 Ambev .05e 233770 4.11 4.01 4.02 AEagleOut .55 78150 20.16 18.73 19.03—.49 AmIntlGrp 1.28 x119124 38.30 36.32 36.59—.60 Annaly 1.20e 95686 10.24 10.09 10.10—.04 Aphrian 98149 6.28 5.65 6.14+.53 Aramark .42e 140086 35.49 30.78 31.16—4.40 AuroraCn 158094 6.02 5.75 5.93+.20 BPPLC 2.38 75631 39.91 38.91 39.08—.29 BcBilVArg .27e 105849 5.20 4.99 5.02—.16 BcoBrads .06a 143245 9.63 9.40 9.55+.12 BcoSantSA .21e 152698 4.47 4.30 4.33—.11 BkofAm .60 784309 25.40 24.53 24.58—.18 BkNYMel 1.12f 92919 49.00 47.59 47.67+.11 Barclay .15e 100559 7.77 7.42 7.46—.18 BiPVxSTrs 416773 41.29 38.59 39.98—.13 BarrickG .12 214519 14.01 13.59 13.60—.24 CVSHealth 2 103344 75.41 72.61 73.41+.07 CanopyGrn 78430 33.35 31.16 33.16+2.14 Cemex .29t 113863 4.87 4.67 4.68—.07 CntryLink 2.16 110526 17.55 16.89 16.97—.08 ChesEng 518925 2.73 2.57 2.57—.08 Citigroup 1.80f 236718 58.33 55.90 56.22—.85 CocaCola 1.56 165433 50.01 49.18 49.54+.30 CousPrp .26 76890 8.43 8.29 8.29+.04 CredSuiss 1.22e 86425 11.26 10.86 10.92—.08 DSWInc 1 113443 26.94 24.18 25.01+1.88 DenburyR 92014 2.22 2.04 2.10+.02 DevonE .32 95173 27.17 26.27 26.75+.48 DxGBullrs 89375 16.08 15.12 15.28—.29 DirSPBears 82651 27.93 26.25 27.41—.03 DxSCBearrs 157667 13.19 12.18 12.91+.06 DowDuPnt 1.52 119881 55.64 53.07 53.26—.54 EQTCorp .12 126224 20.87 19.83 20.28+.65 EnCanag .06 175025 6.43 6.09 6.17—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 104500 14.26 13.68 14.08+.23 ENSCO .04 147185 4.90 4.61 4.75 ExxonMbl 3.28 129545 77.80 75.68 76.68+.14 FstDatan 77582 18.02 17.22 17.49—.21 FordM .60a 390825 8.80 8.50 8.54+.02 FrptMcM .20 187259 11.14 10.61 10.76+.07 GenElec .04m 1244491 7.13 6.66 6.76—.17 GenMotors 1.52 122201 35.75 34.65 34.69+.27 Gerdau .02e 90765 4.00 3.86 3.93+.05 HCPInc 1.48 74336 29.94 29.54 29.60—.20 HPInc .64f 130269 23.40 22.39 22.55—.38 Hallibrtn .72 134455 29.84 28.17 28.80—.48 HPEntn .45e x163435 14.83 14.38 14.74+.28 ICICIBk .16e 114745 9.52 9.22 9.28+.02 iShGold 102268 11.95 11.89 11.91—.01 iShBrazil .67e 257382 38.40 37.50 38.05+.42 iShEMU .86e 124845 35.98 35.48 35.73+.12 iShGerm .60e 74468 25.82 25.42 25.61+.12 iShChinaLC .87e 337320 40.88 40.32 40.67+.25 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 79298 105.72 105.51 105.58+.03 iShEMkts .59e 1039982 40.03 39.48 39.76+.30 iShiBoxIG 3.87 102411 112.56 112.26 112.43+.20 iSh20yrT 3.05 80717 119.38 118.61 118.88—.02 iSEafe 1.66e 711635 60.92 60.11 60.47+.19 iShiBxHYB 5.09 192333 83.26 82.97 83.04+.15 iSR1KVal 2.41e 81267 119.44 117.07 117.61—.22 iShR2K 1.77e 290420 146.19 142.39 143.45—.15 iShChina .61e 106823 55.95 55.00 55.45+.45 iShCrSPSs 73567 75.29 73.41 73.92—.07 iShCorEafe 1.56e 241487 57.13 56.38 56.71+.23 Infosyss 79458 9.77 9.62 9.69+.12 Invesco 1.16 76451 18.26 17.28 17.40—.55 iShJapanrs 142170 53.45 52.73 53.09—.04 iSTaiwnrs 78229 32.75 32.27 32.50+.13 iShCorEM .95e 235590 48.33 47.68 48.01+.34 ItauUnHs 137964 8.93 8.73 8.86+.05 JPMorgCh 2.24f 168324 103.66 100.21 100.37—.99 JohnJn 3.60 82720 148.21 145.79 146.50+1.24 JohnContln 1.04 74413 33.17 32.18 32.23—.12 Keycorp .56 140454 16.34 15.84 15.92—.08 KindMorg .80 120018 16.36 15.98 16.12+.08 Kinrossg 91280 2.91 2.81 2.84—.02 LloydBkg .47a 331410 2.64 2.51 2.53—.11 MGM Rsts .48 116508 26.91 25.60 25.63—.19 MarathnO .20 214307 15.63 15.02 15.33+.03 Merck 2.20f 131838 78.31 76.54 77.11—.31 MetLife 1.68 79548 40.71 39.04 39.23—.38 MorgStan 1.20 135086 41.88 40.18 40.62—.09 Nabors .24 181922 2.90 2.75 2.88+.11 NYCmtyB .68 77803 9.93 9.59 9.60—.15 NobleEngy .44 77429 23.46 22.35 22.48—.34 NokiaCp .19e 467301 5.87 5.79 5.84+.16 OasisPet 117320 6.63 6.26 6.32—.13 Oracle .76 219174 47.13 46.06 46.46—.21 PPLCorp 1.64 75029 30.85 30.39 30.50—.29 Pandora 82774 8.93 8.69 8.79+.15 PetrbrsA 101992 12.23 11.72 11.83—.09 Petrobras 201664 13.82 13.24 13.44—.09 Pfizer 1.36 226560 44.51 43.57 44.01—.39 ProctGam 2.87 87391 94.52 93.40 93.91+.88 PrUShSPrs 100028 39.100 38.39 39.50+.01 RegionsFn .56 170632 14.70 14.12 14.16—.23 SpdEMkts 75729 33.09 32.62 32.85+.24 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1205022 267.87 262.48 264.13+.06 SpdrLehHY 2.30 142901 34.60 34.47 34.51+.09 SpdrS&PRB .74e 97270 51.49 49.96 50.20—.52 SpdrOGEx .73e 264702 31.24 30.19 30.46—.06 Schlmbrg 2 198177 42.50 40.54 41.24—.73 SchwIntEq .71e 106939 29.95 29.55 29.74+.07 Schwab .52 89887 42.23 41.08 41.25+.15 ScorpioTk .04 108371 2.19 1.97 2.02—.03 SnapIncAn 122733 5.90 5.73 5.75+.08 SwstnEngy 209724 4.41 4.23 4.24+.02 SpiritRltC .50 85085 7.76 7.60 7.63+.04 Sprint 77347 6.08 5.91 5.94+.01 Squaren 178467 65.75 61.14 61.78—1.60 SPMatls .98e 100711 53.27 51.67 51.88—.17 SPHlthC 1.01e 136321 92.28 90.54 91.19+.28 SPCnSt 1.28e 256773 55.57 54.87 55.17+.45 SPConsum 1.12e 77913 105.27 102.74 103.49+.04 SPEngy 2.04e 172260 64.16 62.43 63.09+.02 SPDRFncl .46e 920963 25.22 24.43 24.52—.24 SPInds 1.12e 184752 69.44 67.39 67.80—.40 SPTech .78e 158131 66.64 65.04 65.57+.08 SPUtil 1.55e 260933 56.99 56.34 56.80+.23 SumitMitsu 76330 6.95 6.73 6.79—.16 TaiwSemi .73e 85833 37.35 36.30 36.70+.27 TevaPhrm .73e 150832 18.69 18.17 18.51+.07 Transocn 164966 8.34 7.93 8.08+.01 Twitter 300739 35.75 33.88 34.45+1.02 USBancrp 1.20 77344 51.47 49.96 50.12—.46 USOilFd 208463 11.10 10.85 10.95+.20 VICIPrn .71e 80912 21.27 20.85 20.94+.02 ValeSA .29e 265971 13.22 12.78 13.01+.15 VanEGold .06e 505507 20.38 19.96 20.01—.12 VnEkRus .01e 75374 20.59 20.21 20.29—.07 VnEkSemi .58e 87854 93.21 90.50 91.02+.45 VEckOilSvc .47e 119227 16.81 16.00 16.25—.21 VangAllW 1.34e 105672 47.08 46.46 46.73+.18 VangEmg 1.10e 301966 38.83 38.28 38.56+.39 VangEur 1.71e 101111 49.82 49.13 49.41+.18 VangFTSE 1.10e 632071 38.51 38.00 38.19+.04 Vereit .55 81743 7.90 7.79 7.80 VerizonCm 2.41f 149029 59.40 58.64 58.85+.58 Visa s 1f 123533 140.05 135.92 WellsFargo 1.72f 323305 49.59 47.55 47.76—1.04 WstnUnion .76 73463 18.58 18.25 18.37+.07 WmsCos 1.36 110735 24.49 23.74 23.93—.15 Yamanag .02 77001 2.20 2.11 2.13—.04 Yelp 177109 36.41 34.89 35.94+.30 