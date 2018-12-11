BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 104298 2.93 2.74 2.75—.02 AT&TInc 2 443573 30.67 29.59 29.70—.21 AbbottLab 1.12 73000 72.54 71.30 71.84+.92 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|104298
|2.93
|2.74
|2.75—.02
|AT&TInc 2
|443573
|30.67
|29.59
|29.70—.21
|AbbottLab 1.12
|73000
|72.54
|71.30
|71.84+.92
|Alibaba
|136128
|156.24
|150.90
|151.83+.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|337292
|9.46
|9.29
|9.35+.04
|Altria 3.20
|93475
|54.66
|53.48
|53.95+.59
|Ambev .05e
|233770
|4.11
|4.01
|4.02
|AEagleOut .55
|78150
|20.16
|18.73
|19.03—.49
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|
|x119124
|38.30
|36.32
|36.59—.60
|Annaly 1.20e
|95686
|10.24
|10.09
|10.10—.04
|Aphrian
|98149
|6.28
|5.65
|6.14+.53
|Aramark .42e
|140086
|35.49
|30.78
|31.16—4.40
|AuroraCn
|158094
|6.02
|5.75
|5.93+.20
|BPPLC 2.38
|75631
|39.91
|38.91
|39.08—.29
|BcBilVArg .27e
|105849
|5.20
|4.99
|5.02—.16
|BcoBrads .06a
|143245
|9.63
|9.40
|9.55+.12
|BcoSantSA .21e
|152698
|4.47
|4.30
|4.33—.11
|BkofAm .60
|784309
|25.40
|24.53
|24.58—.18
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|92919
|49.00
|47.59
|47.67+.11
|Barclay .15e
|100559
|7.77
|7.42
|7.46—.18
|BiPVxSTrs
|416773
|41.29
|38.59
|39.98—.13
|BarrickG .12
|214519
|14.01
|13.59
|13.60—.24
|CVSHealth 2
|103344
|75.41
|72.61
|73.41+.07
|CanopyGrn
|78430
|33.35
|31.16
|33.16+2.14
|Cemex .29t
|113863
|4.87
|4.67
|4.68—.07
|CntryLink 2.16
|110526
|17.55
|16.89
|16.97—.08
|ChesEng
|518925
|2.73
|2.57
|2.57—.08
|Citigroup 1.80f
|236718
|58.33
|55.90
|56.22—.85
|CocaCola 1.56
|165433
|50.01
|49.18
|49.54+.30
|CousPrp .26
|76890
|8.43
|8.29
|8.29+.04
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|86425
|11.26
|10.86
|10.92—.08
|DSWInc 1
|113443
|26.94
|24.18
|25.01+1.88
|DenburyR
|92014
|2.22
|2.04
|2.10+.02
|DevonE .32
|95173
|27.17
|26.27
|26.75+.48
|DxGBullrs
|89375
|16.08
|15.12
|15.28—.29
|DirSPBears
|82651
|27.93
|26.25
|27.41—.03
|DxSCBearrs
|157667
|13.19
|12.18
|12.91+.06
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|119881
|55.64
|53.07
|53.26—.54
|EQTCorp .12
|126224
|20.87
|19.83
|20.28+.65
|EnCanag .06
|175025
|6.43
|6.09
|6.17—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|104500
|14.26
|13.68
|14.08+.23
|ENSCO .04
|147185
|4.90
|4.61
|4.75
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|129545
|77.80
|75.68
|76.68+.14
|FstDatan
|77582
|18.02
|17.22
|17.49—.21
|FordM .60a
|390825
|8.80
|8.50
|8.54+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|187259
|11.14
|10.61
|10.76+.07
|GenElec .04m
|1244491
|7.13
|6.66
|6.76—.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|122201
|35.75
|34.65
|34.69+.27
|Gerdau .02e
|90765
|4.00
|3.86
|3.93+.05
|HCPInc 1.48
|74336
|29.94
|29.54
|29.60—.20
|HPInc .64f
|130269
|23.40
|22.39
|22.55—.38
|Hallibrtn .72
|134455
|29.84
|28.17
|28.80—.48
|HPEntn .45e
|x163435
|14.83
|14.38
|14.74+.28
|ICICIBk .16e
|114745
|9.52
|9.22
|9.28+.02
|iShGold
|102268
|11.95
|11.89
|11.91—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|257382
|38.40
|37.50
|38.05+.42
|iShEMU .86e
|124845
|35.98
|35.48
|35.73+.12
|iShGerm .60e
|74468
|25.82
|25.42
|25.61+.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|337320
|40.88
|40.32
|40.67+.25
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|79298
|105.72
|105.51
|105.58+.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|1039982
|40.03
|39.48
|39.76+.30
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|102411
|112.56
|112.26
|112.43+.20
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|80717
|119.38
|118.61
|118.88—.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|711635
|60.92
|60.11
|60.47+.19
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|192333
|83.26
|82.97
|83.04+.15
|iSR1KVal 2.41e
|
|81267
|119.44
|117.07
|117.61—.22
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|290420
|146.19
|142.39
|143.45—.15
|iShChina .61e
|106823
|55.95
|55.00
|55.45+.45
|iShCrSPSs
|73567
|75.29
|73.41
|73.92—.07
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|241487
|57.13
|56.38
|56.71+.23
|Infosyss
|79458
|9.77
|9.62
|9.69+.12
|Invesco 1.16
|76451
|18.26
|17.28
|17.40—.55
|iShJapanrs
|142170
|53.45
|52.73
|53.09—.04
|iSTaiwnrs
|78229
|32.75
|32.27
|32.50+.13
|iShCorEM .95e
|235590
|48.33
|47.68
|48.01+.34
|ItauUnHs
|137964
|8.93
|8.73
|8.86+.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|168324
|103.66
|100.21
|100.37—.99
|JohnJn 3.60
|82720
|148.21
|145.79
|146.50+1.24
|JohnContln 1.04
|74413
|33.17
|32.18
|32.23—.12
|Keycorp .56
|140454
|16.34
|15.84
|15.92—.08
|KindMorg .80
|120018
|16.36
|15.98
|16.12+.08
|Kinrossg
|91280
|2.91
|2.81
|2.84—.02
|LloydBkg .47a
|331410
|2.64
|2.51
|2.53—.11
|MGM Rsts .48
|116508
|26.91
|25.60
|25.63—.19
|MarathnO .20
|214307
|15.63
|15.02
|15.33+.03
|Merck 2.20f
|131838
|78.31
|76.54
|77.11—.31
|MetLife 1.68
|79548
|40.71
|39.04
|39.23—.38
|MorgStan 1.20
|135086
|41.88
|40.18
|40.62—.09
|Nabors .24
|181922
|2.90
|2.75
|2.88+.11
|NYCmtyB .68
|77803
|9.93
|9.59
|9.60—.15
|NobleEngy .44
|77429
|23.46
|22.35
|22.48—.34
|NokiaCp .19e
|467301
|5.87
|5.79
|5.84+.16
|OasisPet
|117320
|6.63
|6.26
|6.32—.13
|Oracle .76
|219174
|47.13
|46.06
|46.46—.21
|PPLCorp 1.64
|75029
|30.85
|30.39
|30.50—.29
|Pandora
|82774
|8.93
|8.69
|8.79+.15
|PetrbrsA
|101992
|12.23
|11.72
|11.83—.09
|Petrobras
|201664
|13.82
|13.24
|13.44—.09
|Pfizer 1.36
|226560
|44.51
|43.57
|44.01—.39
|ProctGam 2.87
|87391
|94.52
|93.40
|93.91+.88
|PrUShSPrs
|100028
|39.100
|38.39
|39.50+.01
|RegionsFn .56
|170632
|14.70
|14.12
|14.16—.23
|SpdEMkts
|75729
|33.09
|32.62
|32.85+.24
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1205022
|267.87
|262.48
|264.13+.06
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|142901
|34.60
|34.47
|34.51+.09
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|97270
|51.49
|49.96
|50.20—.52
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|264702
|31.24
|30.19
|30.46—.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|198177
|42.50
|40.54
|41.24—.73
|SchwIntEq .71e
|
|106939
|29.95
|29.55
|29.74+.07
|Schwab .52
|89887
|42.23
|41.08
|41.25+.15
|ScorpioTk .04
|108371
|2.19
|1.97
|2.02—.03
|SnapIncAn
|122733
|5.90
|5.73
|5.75+.08
|SwstnEngy
|209724
|4.41
|4.23
|4.24+.02
|SpiritRltC .50
|85085
|7.76
|7.60
|7.63+.04
|Sprint
|77347
|6.08
|5.91
|5.94+.01
|Squaren
|178467
|65.75
|61.14
|61.78—1.60
|SPMatls .98e
|100711
|53.27
|51.67
|51.88—.17
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|136321
|92.28
|90.54
|91.19+.28
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|256773
|55.57
|54.87
|55.17+.45
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|77913
|105.27
|102.74
|103.49+.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|172260
|64.16
|62.43
|63.09+.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|920963
|25.22
|24.43
|24.52—.24
|SPInds 1.12e
|184752
|69.44
|67.39
|67.80—.40
|SPTech .78e
|158131
|66.64
|65.04
|65.57+.08
|SPUtil 1.55e
|260933
|56.99
|56.34
|56.80+.23
|SumitMitsu
|76330
|6.95
|6.73
|6.79—.16
|TaiwSemi .73e
|85833
|37.35
|36.30
|36.70+.27
|TevaPhrm .73e
|150832
|18.69
|18.17
|18.51+.07
|Transocn
|164966
|8.34
|7.93
|8.08+.01
|Twitter
|300739
|35.75
|33.88
|34.45+1.02
|USBancrp 1.20
|77344
|51.47
|49.96
|50.12—.46
|USOilFd
|208463
|11.10
|10.85
|10.95+.20
|VICIPrn .71e
|80912
|21.27
|20.85
|20.94+.02
|ValeSA .29e
|265971
|13.22
|12.78
|13.01+.15
|VanEGold .06e
|505507
|20.38
|19.96
|20.01—.12
|VnEkRus .01e
|75374
|20.59
|20.21
|20.29—.07
|VnEkSemi .58e
|87854
|93.21
|90.50
|91.02+.45
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|119227
|16.81
|16.00
|16.25—.21
|VangAllW 1.34e
|
|105672
|47.08
|46.46
|46.73+.18
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|301966
|38.83
|38.28
|38.56+.39
|VangEur 1.71e
|101111
|49.82
|49.13
|49.41+.18
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|632071
|38.51
|38.00
|38.19+.04
|Vereit .55
|81743
|7.90
|7.79
|7.80
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|149029
|59.40
|58.64
|58.85+.58
|Visa s 1f
|123533
|140.05
|135.92
|136.81—1.07
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|323305
|49.59
|47.55
|47.76—1.04
|WstnUnion .76
|73463
|18.58
|18.25
|18.37+.07
|WmsCos 1.36
|110735
|24.49
|23.74
|23.93—.15
|Yamanag .02
|77001
|2.20
|2.11
|2.13—.04
|Yelp
|177109
|36.41
|34.89
|35.94+.30
